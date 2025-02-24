SAG Awards 2025: ‘Conclave,’ Timothée Chalamet, ‘Shōgun’ among winners

SAG Awards 2025: ‘Conclave,’ Timothée Chalamet, ‘Shōgun’ among winners
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards streamed live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, in Los Angeles. Among the big winners were Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore, who won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a leading role for, respectively, A Complete Unknown and The Substance. Conclave won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

On the TV side, Shōgun swept the dramatic categories, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, while Only Murders in the Building took the same award in the comedy category. Colin Farrell and Jessica Gunning won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a limited series for, respectively, The Penguin and Baby Reindeer.

Kristen Bell hosted the 31st annual awards ceremony, which saw Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the Guild’s highest honor, from Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In her acceptance speech, she commented on the current political environment, saying, “We mustn’t, for a moment, kid ourselves about what is happening. This is big time serious, folks. Let’s be brave. We must not isolate. We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project an inspiriting vision of the future.”

Here are all the winners:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Conclave

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Shōgun

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
The Fall Guy

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Shōgun

Related Posts

In brief: Jeremy Allen White to star in ‘Enigma Variations’ for Netflix and more
In brief: Jeremy Allen White to star in ‘Enigma Variations’ for Netflix and more

Jennifer Garner is set to star in The Five-Star Weekend for Peacock. The actress, who will also executive produce the series, will play a famous food influencer who experiences a devastating loss. In an effort to find herself again after the grief, she heads out for a weekend away in Nantucket with three friends she made at different stages of her life and a surprise fifth guest. The show will be based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name …

Jeremy Allen White is cooking up something new at Netflix. Variety reports the actor will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the André Aciman novel Enigma Variations for the streamer. The story centers on Paul, who will be played by White, and his love life as a bisexual man. This will mark the second screen adaptation of one of Aciman’s novels, the first being the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer

Hulu has debuted the first-look photos at its upcoming original series Good American Family. The show, which stars Ellen Pompeo, is told from multiple points of view and follows a couple who adopted a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. The couple eventually comes to suspect the girl may not be who she says she is. The two-episode premiere of the show is set for March 19, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Good American Family also stars Mark Duplass, Imogen Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O’Hara

In brief: David Lynch to be posthumously honored with WGAW 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement and more
In brief: David Lynch to be posthumously honored with WGAW 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement and more

David Lynch will be posthumously honored with the Writers Guild of America West’s 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the guild announced Wednesday. The iconic screenwriter and director will receive the lifetime achievement award from the guild, an honor that is given to members who “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.” Kyle MacLachlan will present the award on Feb. 15 at the 77th annual Writers Guild Awards …

Annette Bening is attached to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming limited series Lucky, Deadline reports. The show, which will be on Apple TV+, comes from creator Jonathan Tropper and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. The show will be based on the Marissa Stapley novel of the same name. It follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker side to escape her criminal past. Bening will play a mob leader named Priscilla …

Eddie Murphy will star in the upcoming film Blue Falcon for Sony Pictures. Deadline first reported that the action comedy is based on a screenplay by Chad St. John, who wrote London Has Fallen and Motor City. Murphy will play a retired spy who attends his son’s destination wedding, where he finds himself in close proximity to his biggest nemesis …

‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ co-stars support Blake Lively after legal action
‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ co-stars support Blake Lively after legal action
L. Cohen/Getty Images

Blake Lively’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars are supporting the actress amid her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who starred with Lively in the 2005 hit movie, signed a joint statement on Sunday, offering Lively “solidarity” in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” The message was posted in a joint post to Ferrera and Tamblyn’s social media accounts.

On Friday, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.

“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice,” read the statement from Lively’s former co-stars.

The statement from the group called out “the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety,” adding, “The hypocrisy is astounding.”

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” continued the statement.

The group also said they were “inspired” by Lively’s “courage to stand up for herself.”

The author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, also offered support for Lively on social media. “Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met…Never change. Never wilt,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Robyn Lively, Blake Lively’s sister, also posted a message of support on Instagram Story, linking to The New York Times‘ initial coverage of the complaint writing “Thank you, the truth is finally out.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News:

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Lively starred alongside Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a story of four friends who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes. The film, released in 2005, was based on the popular book of the same name by Ann Brashares. A sequel came out in 2008.

