SAG Awards announce name change to The Actor Awards

The Actor statue on display before the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

The SAG Awards are getting a new name.

SAG-AFTRA has announced that the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards will be renamed to The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. This change will come into effect starting with the 32nd edition of the awards ceremony in 2026.

According to the guild, which announced the name change on Friday, this decision was made in order to align the show’s name with the physical statuette itself, which is known as The Actor.

“Evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” SAG-AFTRA said in a FAQ section on its website. “We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show.”

The guild also said that as the awards ceremony has expanded its global audience due to streaming on Netflix, the timing felt right to make the name change so as to “step confidently into the show’s next era.”

Actor Award nominations will be announced on Jan. 7, 2026. Because campaigning began before the announcement of the name change, the guild acknowledged that For Your Consideration campaigns can continue to refer to the ceremony as the SAG Awards for the time being. However, SAG-AFTRA has asked studios, networks and platforms to switch to the new name after the nominations are announced.

“We understand there will be a period of transition where people – past winners and audiences included – will still refer to their award and the show as the SAG Awards, and that’s OK,” the guild said in its FAQ. “We know it’ll take time to adjust to the change.”

Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy ‘I Love LA’ ﻿gets release date
Josh Hutcherson, Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman from HBO’s ‘I Love LA.’ (HBO)

Rachel Sennott‘s HBO series now has a title and a release date.

The original comedy series created by and starring Sennott is called I Love LA. It debuts on Nov. 2 on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The eight-episode season will air new episodes weekly until its finale on Dec. 21.

According to its official logline, the series follows an ambitious friend group that navigates life and love in LA.

Sennott stars as Maia in the new show. The rest of the ensemble includes Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah and True Whitaker as Alani.

The series’ guest stars include Leighton MeesterMoses IngramLauren HoltElijah WoodJosh BrenerTim BaltzFroy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell.

In addition to creating and starring in the show, Sennott executive produced and directed. Lorene ScafariaBill Benz and Kevin Bray also directed episodes.

Tessa Thompson to receive Spotlight Award at Gotham Film Awards for ‘Hedda’ performance
Tessa Thompson on “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising” (ABC/Kyusung Gong)

Tessa Thompson will be honored at the 2025 Gotham Awards for her titular performance in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios drama Hedda. She is set to receive the Spotlight Award at the Gotham Film & Media Institute’s 35th annual awards ceremony, taking place Dec. 1 in New York City.

An adaptation of Henrik Ibsen‘s play Hedda GablerHedda follows a young newlywed who yearns for a past love while hiding her discontent with her life and husband. Over the course of one party and night, she “orchestrates a ruthless game of manipulation, where lust, jealousy and betrayal collide,” according to Deadline.

“Tessa’s performance is both fearless and revelatory – an interpretation that deepens one of dramatic literature’s most complex characters and brings her into new focus for the audience that we represent here at The Gothams,” said Jeffrey Sharp Gotham, executive producer at Gotham Film & Media Institute, to Deadline. “We are thrilled to honor Tessa with the Spotlight Tribute and celebrate her extraordinary work in bringing Hedda to life with such depth and nuance.”

Tessa’s performance as Hedda has also earned her the Actress Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association‘s eighth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television awards, taking place Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. 

Hedda, directed and written by Nia DoCosta, premieres Oct. 22 in limited theaters; it releases Oct. 29 on Prime Video. Tessa also serves as producer on the film.

