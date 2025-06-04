Saharan dust forecast to produce brilliant Florida sunsets following flooding
(MIAMI) — Flash flooding in south Florida is expected to give way to brilliant sunsets later this week as Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the state after being blown across the Atlantic.
The dust, which travels in the upper-level winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, is expected to arrive in Florida by the end of this week, and will work to cool temperatures slightly and create a light haze in the sky. While not uncommon for Florida this time of the year, the dust usually results in picturesque sunsets.
South Florida was enduring another day of heavy rain on Tuesday after flooding occurred in Miami and Tampa Bay on Monday. Additional flooding is possible for Miami on Tuesday, as a storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.
A flood watch was in effect for South Florida on Tuesday.
Flooding is also a concern Tuesday in other parts of the country.
More than 16 million people from central Texas to western Illinois are in the storm zone and damaging wind and large hail within thunderstorms was expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening — along with a flash flood threat and the potential for tornadoes.
Cities under the threat of flooding on Tuesday include Dallas, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri.
A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of northern and Central Missouri. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, NWS said.
On Monday, parts of western Kansas had storms creating wind gusts nearing 80 mph.
Rain also brought flooding to New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.
In Albuquerque, New Mexico, flash flooding may have led to the death of one person on Sunday. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department confirmed that it pulled a body from a diversion channel on Sunday after responding to reports of people being swept away by fast moving flood waters.
The fire department said an investigation was underway to determine if the death was weather related.
(BIG STONE GAP, Va.) — Three corrections officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison were stabbed by inmates in a “premeditated” attack Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
A total of five officers were injured at the prison in western Virginia during the attack, according to the department. The officers were transported for medical care outside the facility.
Three officers have been discharged, the Virginia DOC said. Two officers are in stable condition.
The DOC alleged that five of the six perpetrators are “confirmed MS-13 gang members from El Salvador, who were in this country illegally,” according to a press release provided to ABC News.
Each of the suspects have been convicted of violent crimes, including aggravated murder, first and second degree murder and rape, according to the DOC.
The other inmate involved in the attack is a confirmed member of the Sureño 13 gang and from the U.S., serving a sentence for second degree murder.
“Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place,” said Virginia DOC Director Chad Dotson in a statement.
“Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth,” Dotson said. “This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response.”
Dotson also included an “unofficial” statement saying, “our dedicated staff deserves a Director who makes it crystal clear that the safety of our officers is our highest priority, over literally anything else we’re doing,” adding that “this will not stand.”
The attack is currently under investigation, and no further response will be provided until the investigation is complete, DOC officials said.
(NEW YORK) — Following a nearly 10-hour court hearing Thursday, an immigration judge will not immediately decide if Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who the Trump administration has targeted for deportation after he helped organize pro-Palestinian protests as a student at Columbia University, is eligible for asylum.
Instead Judge Jamee Comans is giving attorneys for Khalil, who took the stand Thursday, as well as attorneys for the Trump administration until June 2 to file written closing statements on the matter before she makes her decision.
Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since ICE agents arrested him in the lobby of his apartment building in New York City in March.
When he took the stand Thursday, Khalil testified in support of his case for asylum and for withholding of removal to either Algeria or Syria.
He spoke at length about growing up in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria where he said his friends and family faced torture, kidnappings and, in some cases, death. He repeatedly stated that the Trump administration’s accusations that he’s a Hamas supporter makes him a target for Israel in any country he could be deported to. In Syria, he also said remnants of the Assad regime as well as military factions within the country could target him as well or that he could be used as a “bargaining chip” in negotiations between the new Syrian government and other nations including the U.S.
Prior to the hearing, Khalil met his infant son for the first time. The proceedings were attended by Khalil’s wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, who gave birth to the couple’s son on April 21 during Khalil’s ongoing detention in Louisiana.
Throughout the hearing Khalil would often look back toward his baby when the newborn cooed.
Khalil also testified about his role negotiating between different protest groups at Columbia.
“The liberation of Jewish people and Palestinian people are intertwined,” he said.
In one of his final remarks on the stand, Khalil said he would continue to protest against the war in Gaza.
“I spent a good time of my life fleeing from harm, advocating for the marginalized to have rights. That’s what put me in danger. Israel is committing genocide. America is funding that genocide. Columbia is investing in it. That is what I was protesting. This is what I will continue to protest. This is what everyone should protest. This is where our efforts should go,” he said.
Earlier in the hearing, several expert witnesses were called by Khalil’s legal team, including U.C. Davis historian Muriam Davis, an expert on the Middle East and North Africa, who testified to the dangers Khalil might face if deported to Algeria or Syria, due to the notoriety of the case.
“In general, his case has achieved an international prominence that would make him a target,” Davis testified.
During a cross-examination Thursday, DHS Deputy Chief Counsel Numa Metoyer pressed Khalil about whether he was ever personally harmed when he lived in Syria, or the few times he’s visited Algeria.
Khalil recalled that the Assad regime would often kidnap and torture people involved in humanitarian efforts, like he was. When two of his friends were “disappeared” he said he made the decision to flee to Lebanon. He also repeated that he had friends and family members who were either killed by the regime or kidnapped and tortured.
“What physical persecution did you face before you left,” Metoyer asked, attempting to make the point that Khalil himself had not been harmed.
“In December 2012, the regime attacked my camp. We were under bombardment by the regime,” Khalil said.
When pressed if he had been harmed, Khalil said no, but that his neighbors had been.
Last month, Comans ruled that Khalil is deportable based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses “adverse foreign policy consequence.” She did not ask to review any evidence backing those claims.
Officials from President Donald Trump’s administration have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas — a claim his legal team has rejected.
In a memo filed in the case, Rubio wrote that Khalil should be deported because of his alleged role in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which fosters a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”
Earlier in Thursday’s proceedings, Comans denied Khalil’s motion to terminate the case based on his allegation that his arrest and detention is illegal because he was arrested without a warrant.
The judge also declined to hear argument from Khalil’s team pertaining to the government’s allegations that Khalil lied on his application for a green card, saying the issue was “irrelevant” because she had already determined that Khalil was removable.
There were several heated exchanges between Khalil’s counsel, Marc Van Der Hout, and Judge Comans, who at one point cautioned Van Der Hout “not to argue with her.”
Van Der Hout, his voice rising, replied, “Well, I am going to argue with you.”
“And you’re going to lose,” Comans responded.
Ahead of the hearing, Khalil’s attorney submitted over 600 pages of documents, declarations and expert analyses supporting their claim that he is not antisemitic and that he could face torture and death if he were to be deported.
(POLK COUNTY, N.C.) — As firefighters continued to battle three stubborn North Carolina wildfires in the same county, a breezy and dry forecast for the danger zones is threatening to spread the flames, officials said.
The three fires, including two that have overlapped, are in steep, rugged terrain in Polk County that is covered with downed trees and dry vegetation left over from Hurricane Helene that swept through the area in September, authorities said.
As of Tuesday morning, the fires, now being referred to collectively as the Black Cove Complex, have burned more than 5,700 acres of forest land about 40 miles southeast of Asheville, officials said.
Two of the blazes, the Black Cove Fire and the Deep Woods Fires, both remain 0% contained, the Polk County Government said in a statement Monday evening.
The Black Cove Fire, which started on March 19 about 2 miles northeast of the community of Saluda, had grown by more than 2,000 acres by Monday. The Deep Woods Fire, which also began on March 19 about 5 miles northwest of Columbus, had burned more than 2,500 acres as of Monday evening, officials said. Mandatory evacuation orders issued for both fires remained in effect on Tuesday morning.
“The fire is burning in timber on steep terrain and is currently 0% contained,” fire officials said of the Deep Woods Fire.
Firefighters, who have been prioritizing protecting structures, reported Tuesday that no structures are under imminent threat. No injuries have been reported from any of the blazes.
The third fire in Polk County is the Fish Hook Fire, which started on March 20, near Lake Adger, about 5 miles northwest of Mill Springs, was 50% contained on Monday evening after burning about 200 acres, officials said.
A small amount of rain was recorded in Polk County on Monday, but it had little effect on the fires, officials said.
Meteorologist Ashley Rehnberg of the National Weather Service office in Greer, South Carolina, told ABC News that rainfall totals in Polk County from Monday’s cold front ranged from .03 inches to .08 inches.
North Carolina residents remain under a statewide ban on outdoor burning.
Fire danger for Polk County is expected to go up on Wednesday afternoon as wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast. Winds are expected to die down on Thursday.
Wildfires extended into neighboring South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
A wildfire in the Table Rock State Park on the South Carolina-North Carolina border started on Friday night and quickly spread to more than 1,000 acres by Monday, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
“Evacuations remain in effect at this time. No further evacuations are expected. Residents are advised to remain aware of the situation by monitoring local news and social media and be prepared to evacuate if it should become necessary,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.