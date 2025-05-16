Salman Rushdie stabber sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder

Salman Rushdie attends the 75th National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 20, 2024 in New York City.

(NEW YORK) — A New Jersey man convicted of attempted murder in the 2022 stabbing attack on author Salman Rushdie, while on stage at a speaking event, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, the maximum sentence he faced.

His sentencing hearing was held Friday morning in Chautauqua County Court. A defense motion to set aside the verdict was also heard prior to sentencing, the court said.

He rejected a plea deal ahead of the trial.

In February, a jury found Matar guilty of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the attack at the Chautauqua Institution in southwestern New York.

Rushdie was on stage speaking before an audience at the education center on Aug. 12, 2022, when he was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck in the attack, which blinded him in one eye.

Henry Reese, who was moderating the event, was also wounded in the attack. Matar was also found guilty of assault for injuring Reese.

Matar was tackled by bystanders and pinned to the stage following the attack.

The jury reached a verdict within two hours of deliberating.

During the trial, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt played slow-motion video showing Matar emerging from the audience, sprinting toward Rushdie, and launching a violent attack. Schmidt described the stabbing as a deliberate, targeted act, arguing that striking someone 10 to 15 times in the face and neck made death a foreseeable outcome. A trauma surgeon testified that Rushdie would have died without immediate medical intervention.

“No question,” Rushdie told “Good Morning America” in April 2024 when asked if he thought he was going to die. “I mean, lying there in this lake of blood, which was mine and was expanding, I remember thinking in a completely calm way, Oh yeah, I think I’m dying. And then, fortunately, I was wrong.”

The defense countered that prosecutors failed to prove Matar intended to kill Rushdie and characterized the incident as a chaotic, noisy outburst rather than a calculated murder attempt. Public defender Nathaniel Barone argued Matar was overcharged due to Rushdie’s celebrity, noting he used knives rather than a gun or bomb and that Rushdie’s vital organs were not harmed.

Following the verdict, Schmidt described the prosecution’s case as “lock solid” and described the video evidence as “compelling.”

“I hope that two-and-a-half years later, Mr. Rushdie can get some satisfaction from this, poor Mr. Reese can get some satisfaction from this and everybody else that was there at the institution that risked their lives to jump on stage,” Schmidt told reporters.

Barone, meanwhile, told reporters they were “disappointed” by the verdict.

“What you hope for in any case, regardless, especially in a case like Mr. Matar’s, is that the system works for you,” Barone said.

Both Rushdie and Reese testified during the two-week trial. Matar did not testify and the defense called no witnesses.

The second-degree attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, while the assault charge is seven years. Schmidt said following the verdict that he believed the sentences for the two charges would run concurrently, not consecutively, as they were “entwined in a single occurrence.”

“My analysis tells me that — and I always want to be fair here — that really the facts speak to a concurrent disposition,” he said at the time. “I believe even though the cumulative total is 32 years plus five years parole supervision, I think we’re really looking at 25 plus five. That’s what I’ll advocate for. I think that’s appropriate here.”

Rushdie recounted the attack in his book, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which was published last year.

Matar still faces federal terrorism charges in connection with the attack. He was indicted by a grand jury on three counts, including attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and providing material support to terrorists. The indictment alleges he “knowingly did attempt to provide material support and resources” to Hezbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and “had engaged, and was engaging, in terrorism.”

Matar was also charged with an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries for the attack against Rushdie. The indictment alleges that he “did knowingly attempt to kill, and did knowingly maim, commit an assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.”

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Harvard, UCLA, Stanford among schools across US reporting student visa revocations
Harvard, UCLA, Stanford among schools across US reporting student visa revocations

(WASHINGTON) — The student visas of five individuals currently attending or recently graduated from Harvard University have been revoked, according to Harvard.

It’s one of more than a dozen higher education institutions that is actively tracking and reporting the number of affiliated people who have been targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration in recent weeks.

These incidents are part of what appears to be mass targeting of international students by Trump’s administration over alleged violations of their visa or green card conditions, ranging from minor legal infractions to participating in demonstrations. In other cases, the reason for the revocation is unknown or has not been provided by the administration.

Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, the State Department has revoked over 300 student visas nationwide, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on March 27.

Based on non-exhaustive tallies provided by the respective HEIs, here are some of the colleges and universities that have been impacted.

Arizona State University: 8
Arizona State University has reported at least eight students impacted by the Trump administration’s recent spate of student visa revocations.

Central Michigan University: 4
Four current and former students at Central Michigan University have had their visas revoked, according to the school.

Colorado State University: 6
Colorado State University reported six impacted students.

Harvard University: 5
Harvard reported that three students and two recent graduates had their student visas revoked.

Kent State University: 3
Kent has reported three individuals affected by student visa revocations to date.

Minnesota State University: 5
Five students enrolled at Minnesota State University have reportedly been impacted.

North Carolina State: 2
Two international students from North Carolina State had their student visas revoked, the school stated.

Ohio State University: 5
Ohio State reported five individuals impacted by the recent crackdown.

Stanford University: 6
Stanford has said that four current students and two recent grads have had their student visas revoked.

University of California system: Unknown
Although an estimate has not yet been provided, the University of California system of schools has stated that its campuses — including the University of California Los Angeles, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Davis and UC Irvine — have been impacted.

University of Cincinnati: Unknown
The University of Cincinnati has reported a “small number” of impacted international students.

University of Colorado: 2
The University of Colorado reports two students who have been affected in recent weeks.

University of Kentucky: Unknown
The University of Kentucky has shared that a “small number” of its student body has been impacted.

University of Massachusetts Amherst: 5
UMass Amherst reported that five of its students have recently had their visas revoked.

University of Michigan: 4
U-M reported that four of its international students have been impacted in recent weeks.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas: 4
Four students at UNLV have been impacted by the recent emphasis on student visa revocations, according to the school.

University of Oregon: 1
A student enrolled at the University of Oregon was also affected, according to the school.

NTSB recommends vulnerability assessments on 68 bridges following Key Bridge collapse
NTSB recommends vulnerability assessments on 68 bridges following Key Bridge collapse

(WASHINGTON) — Nearly a year since the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship struck one of its piers, the National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that the owners of nearly 70 bridges across the United States conduct vulnerability assessments of the risk of collapse from a vessel collision.

Such an assessment could have prevented the deadly Key Bridge collapse, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday.

If the Maryland Transportation Authority had conducted a vulnerability assessment, it “would have known the risk and could have taken action to safeguard the Key Bridge,” Homendy said during a press briefing announcing the recommendation.

“Had they done that, the collapse could have been prevented,” she said.

Homendy said the MDTA was unable to provide the NTSB with the data needed to conduct the agency’s own vulnerability assessment of the Key Bridge.

“We asked them for that data,” Homendy said. “They didn’t have it. We had to develop that data ourselves, with the help of our federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration.”

ABC News has reached out to the MDTA for comment.

Homendy said the vulnerability assessments were recommended to bridge owners by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials twice: in 1991 and then in 2009.

The Federal Highway Administration started requiring vulnerability assessments of new bridges in 1994, the NTSB said. The Key Bridge was built before that requirement.

The 68 bridges that the NTSB recommends for assessment are those designed before the guidance was established and do not have a current vulnerability assessment, the NTSB said.

They include iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge in California, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Virginia, the Brooklyn Bridge in New York and the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan.

“Today’s report does not suggest that the 68 bridges are certain to collapse,” the NTSB said in a press release Thursday. “The NTSB is recommending that these 30 bridge owners evaluate whether the bridges are above the AASHTO acceptable level of risk. The NTSB recommended that bridge owners develop and implement a comprehensive risk reduction plan, if the calculations indicate a bridge has a risk level above the AASHTO threshold.”

The container ship Dali struck one of the piers on the Key Bridge early on the morning of March 26, 2024, triggering the bridge to collapse and killing six construction workers who were filling potholes on it. Two other workers survived the incident.

The crash affected entry into the Port of Baltimore for weeks as the debris blocked entry for other ships. Dozens of federal, state and local agencies responded to remove approximately 50,000 tons of steel, concrete and asphalt from the channel and from the Dali.

A preliminary report released by the NTSB in May found that the Dali experienced two power blackouts while docked, 10 hours before the collision that toppled part of a bridge span.

The NTSB said Thursday its final report on the Key Bridge collapse will be released this fall.

DOJ unseals first terrorism case against alleged Tren de Aragua member
(Thinkstock/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Prosecutors have unsealed federal terrorism charges targeting an alleged “high-ranking” member of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang who was arrested in Colombia late last month, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, also referred to as “Chuqui,” is the first alleged TdA member to be charged with terrorism offenses since President Donald Trump’s declaration designating the gang as a terrorist organization.

Charging documents describe Flores as a “high-ranking TdA leader” in Bogota, Colombia, who is alleged to have helped deliver approximately five kilos of cocaine for international distribution, which prosecutors said were “used to further TdA’s criminal goals.”

He was taken into custody in Colombia on March 31 pursuant to a U.S. arrest warrant, though the department was not immediately able to say when, or whether, he will ultimately be extradited to the U.S.

“TdA is not a street gang – it is a highly structured terrorist organization that put down roots in our country during the prior administration,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in the DOJ’s press release. “Today’s charges represent an inflection point in how this Department of Justice will prosecute and ultimately dismantle this evil organization, which has destroyed American families and poisoned our communities.”

Flores is charged with one count of conspiring to provide material support to TdA in the form of personnel (including himself) and services and one count of providing material support to TdA. The indictment also alleges one count of international drug distribution conspiracy based on his involvement in the distribution of five kilograms of cocaine or more, and two substantive counts of international drug distribution, according to the release.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to the Justice Department.

“TdA is a direct threat to our national security, to our communities, and to Americans,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in the release. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI continues in our pursuit to eliminate this violent terrorist organization from our streets, and today’s announcement makes it clear that these criminals, especially the leaders of these cartels, have no place in our country.”

Extraditing Flores to the U.S. to spend time behind bars, however, would seem to contradict arguments officials have made in court in recent weeks in defense of their rushed deportations of alleged TdA members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

DOJ officials have argued that the presence of such alleged gang members could lead to more dangerous conditions in prisons, while dismissing criticisms that the men should have been afforded due process before they were sent to the notorious CECOT facility.

