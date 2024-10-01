Sam Heughan pens emotional goodbye to ‘Outlander’ as filming wraps

Starz

Sam Heughan is saying goodbye to Outlander.

The Scottish actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a slideshow of images from his 11-year, eight-season and 101-episode tenure playing Jamie Fraser as filming on the beloved Starz series’ eighth and final season officially wrapped.

“What a journey,” he wrote alongside the snaps. “So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends.”

Heughan went on to shout out Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the books the show is based on, as well as his Irish co-star Caitriona Balfe, who he called “my brilliant partner in crime.”

The official Instagram account for the series also marked the momentous occasion.

“Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication,” the show’s post reads. “Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning.”

Also included in the show’s post is a slideshow featuring cast members holding clapboards and sharing what they wanted to take from the set after filming wrapped.

Heughan revealed he’d like to take Jamie’s kilt home with him, while Balfe hilariously shared on her clapboard that she’ll be taking “a nap.”

The second half of Outlander season 7 premieres Nov. 22 on Starz. No premiere date for the eighth and final season has yet been announced.

‘Good Will Hunting’ – Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma via Getty Images

Matt Damon looked back at his breakout role in Good Will Hunting and his action star turn in the Bourne franchise for the Good Morning America series “Take It From Me.”

The 53-year-old actor, whose latest film The Instigators debuts Aug. 9 on Apple TV+, says he learned “innumerable lessons” from the late Robin Williams while filming 1997’s Good Will Hunting.

“He was one of the hardest working people that I ever, ever worked with. Take after take, he was absolutely tenacious and he was inventive and creative,” said Damon, who won an Oscar for writing the film with his best friend Ben Affleck.

“He just was exploding with ideas and creative energy, and he was really, really kind to everybody,” he said of Williams, who died by suicide in 2014.

Damon starred as the titular math genius MIT janitor Will Hunting in the film; Williams won an Oscar for playing Dr. Sean Maguire, a psychologist who both challenges and helps Will.

Damon continued, “I just feel incredibly lucky not just that he said yes to this movie, because that is why it got made, ultimately, but that I was exposed to that kind of a human being early on in my career while my work habits were still forming.”

Matt added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or kinder scene partner and friend.”

Damon was also asked if he would ever reprise his role as Jason Bourne, the character he first played in 2002’s The Bourne Identity and its subsequent sequels, the most recent of which released in 2016.

“I would definitely take on this role again if there was a good script, if we could figure out where to take the character to make it interesting for the audience,” he explained. “… I would definitely — definitely — do that again.”

Courtesy Parmount Network

The rumors were true: Michelle Pfeiffer is joining Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe. The actress will headline The Madison, a project that had a working title of 2024.

Paramount Networks calls the series “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

In the announcement, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, called Pfeiffer “a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace” and “the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe.”

As reported back in May, both Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey were reportedly circling the follow-up to Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel shows 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 1944

So far, no word has emerged about McConaughey’s involvement. 

In May, Puck News reported that the flagship show’s Kelly ReillyCole Hauser and Luke Grimes — who respectively play fan favorites Beth Dutton, her husband, Rip, and her brother, Kaycee — will be back in the saddle for what was then known as 2024.

There’s no official word on the trio’s return as of yet, as Yellowstone begins its ride into the sunset with the second part of its fifth and final season starting Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

CBS

After a scorching performance during Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady, and a hit HBO stand-up comedy special in Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki has been tapped to host the next Golden Globes. 

The ceremony will air live on Jan. 5 on CBS. 

In a statement, Nikki declared she’s “absolutely thrilled” to be hosting the awards show, which she called “one of my favorite nights of television.”

She added, “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so).”

Glaser called it “an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

The show hasn’t had a host willing to really go after the stars since Ricky Gervais famously did; he last hosted in 2020.

On that note, Nikki’s statement includes, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear.”

She said, “I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).”

George Cheeks, the CEO of Paramount Global, said, “The Golden Globes has a rich history as a night for entertaining, provocative humor.” 

He called Glaser “a comedic force whose funny, bold and irreverent comedy will continue that legacy and further establish this special as a can’t miss event.” 

 

