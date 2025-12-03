Samara Weaving plays another deadly game in ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ trailer

Kathryn Newton and Samara Weaving in ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. (Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman)

Ready or not, here comes the trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for the upcoming horror sequel film on Wednesday. It follows what happens to Samara Weaving‘s Grace moments after she survived the attack from the Le Domas family during the events of the first film.

Now, Grace “discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side,” according to the film’s logline. “Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.”

Joining Newton as new cast members this time around are Sarah Michelle Gellar as Ursula Danforth, Shawn Hatosy as Titus Danforth and David Cronenberg as Mr. Danforth.

Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng and Elijah Wood also star in the sequel to the 2019 film.

“You’ve caused quite a stir, Mrs. Le Domas. You married into that family, now they’re dead. What you didn’t know is that this goes far beyond them. By surviving Hide and Seek, you’ve triggered a new game. This time against the High Council families. Double or nothing,” Wood’s character, called The Lawyer, says in the trailer.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the film from a script by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives in theaters on April 10, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Christy’: Sydney Sweeney transforms into a boxing champion in film’s trailer
Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie ‘Christy.’ (Eddy Chen)

Sydney Sweeney is a boxing champion in the trailer for Christy.

Black Bear released the official trailer for the new film based on the life of boxer Christy Martin on Thursday.

David Michôd co-wrote and directed the movie, which also stars Ben FosterMerritt WeverKaty O’Brian and Chad Coleman.

“Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Foster),” the film’s synopsis reads. “But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”

The trailer shows off the physical transformation Sweeney went through to play Martin in the film. We also see scenes of her in the boxing ring taking punches and throwing swings.

“I think I found my thing,” Sweeney’s Martin says in the trailer. “I bet most people go their entire lives and they don’t even know what their thing is.”

Christy arrives in theaters on Nov. 7.

Zac Efron makes surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance to support brother Dylan Efron
Julianne Hough poses with Zac Efron and his younger sister, Olivia Efron, during the semi-finals of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 18, 2025. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Zac Efron made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars to support his younger brother Dylan Efron on Tuesday night.

The High School Musical star was in the audience alongside his family to cheer on his 33-year-old brother, who is competing on the show with pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Dylan and Daniella performed a tango to Prince & The Revolution‘s “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss,” also by Prince & The Revolution. They earned scores of 27 and 28, respectively, securing a spot in the finale.

In a post on his Instagram Story ahead of their performances, Zac encouraged fans and followers to vote for Dylan.

The season finale of DWTS, where the dancing couples will face off for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, airs Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl LX halftime performer
Bad Bunny performs during his ‘Most Wanted’ tour at Barclays Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Bad Bunny is your Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer.

The 2026 Super Bowl, the 60th of its kind, will be hosted at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi’s Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Puerto Rican superstar says in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny previously took the halftime show stage as a special guest during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s 2020 co-headlining set.

Jay-Z‘s entertainment company Roc Nation produces the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, leaving the “99 Problems” rapper in charge of selecting the widely watched performer each year.

Jay-Z says in a statement that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Last season, Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, lighting up the event with a collection of his most popular songs.

Lamar, who was joined by SZA, also brought out a few surprises throughout the show, including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. He set the record for most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson‘s 1993 show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.