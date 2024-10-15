Samuel L. Jackson recites famous ‘Pulp Fiction’ verse in celebration of film’s 30th anniversary

Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson is ringing in three decades of Pulp Fiction with a callback to a classic scene.

In an Instagram post on Monday to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the cult classic film’s release, Jackson ripped through the Pulp Fiction version of the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17, the now-famous verse which gained widespread attention from fans of the Quentin Tarantino movie.

In the movie, Jackson delivers the now-famous passage as hitman Jules Winnfield, moments before he kills a thieving associate (Frank Whaley).

“YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17,” Jackson captioned. “HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

The Pulp Fiction actor runs through the verse quickly, while hitting small bursts of emotion during the monologue’s peak moments, including the famous “furious anger” section.

At the end of the film, Jackson recites the verse again, explaining that following a spiritual reawakening, he finds a different meaning.

1994’s Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino’s most iconic films, the screenplay of which netted him and Roger Avary an Academy Award. The quotable crime drama film also starred Bruce WillisUma Thurman and Ving Rhames, among others.

The movie hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994, and has collected $212,891,598 in worldwide all-time box office, according to The Numbers.

By the way, in the Bible, Ezekiel 25:17 exists, but Tarantino rewrote it for the movie. 

However, the “Ezekiel speech” was etched in pop culture history — in fact, it was literally etched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It can be seen on the headstone of the fake gravesite of Jackson’s Nick Fury at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

 

Mindy Kaling shouts out Ben Affleck at DNC convention
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday evening, Mindy Kaling gave a shout-out to Ben Affleck, a day after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce to end their highly publicized second chance at love.

From the podium, Mindy trumpeted, “I couldn’t leave here without giving a shout-out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!”

She added, “Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don’t get it! Go Sox! Go [Celtics star] Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!”

She added, “Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!” The franchise is a New England staple, which is why Massachusetts-born-and-raised Affleck has partnered with the brand.

Other than sharing a home state, Kaling goes way back with Ben — sort of.

Mindy co-wrote and starred in a hit 2003 off-Broadway play called Matt and Ben, a comedic take on Matt Damon‘s longtime friendship with Affleck and their collaboration on the Oscar-winning script for Good Will Hunting.

The production landed Kaling a writing job on NBC’s The Office, in which she also co-starred and eventually co-produced.

Incidentally, Kaling played Damon in Matt & Ben, with her co-writer Brenda Withers as Affleck.

Demi Moore felt out of place in Hollywood after headline-making appearance in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sequel
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When Demi Moore appeared in 2003’s hit Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, a lot was made of a scene that saw the actress, then 40, wearing a red two-piece — but not much else, she felt.

In a chat with Michelle Yeoh in Interview magazine, Moore expressed, “There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked. And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me [in Hollywood].”

“I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” said Moore, now 61.

She added of her career, “It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat.”

For her part, Yeoh, who is 62, replied, “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the … the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.”

She added, “It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it.”

This is central to Moore’s new horror movie, The Substance: She plays an aging star who goes to extremes to recapture her youth.

“That at its core is the addiction,” she says. “For Elisabeth, the drug of experiencing being loved, adored, accepted, wanted — stopping that would have equated to a death, because her value to herself as she was had bottomed out.”

The Substance hits theaters Sept. 20.

In Brief: Second season sneak peek of ‘Bad Sisters’, and more
Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for season 2 of Sharon Horgan‘s dark comedy Bad Sisters. The new season will kick off with two episodes on Nov. 13. The series follows the Garveys — an Irish family with five sisters — portrayed by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast …

The Amber Ruffin Show‘s Amber Ruffin and Wet Hot American Summer‘s Michael Ian Black have been tapped for team captain roles on CNN’s American adaptation of the long-running BBC panel series Have I Got News for You. Ruffin and Black, along with host Roy Wood Jr., “will guide a rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians through an array of comic games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events,” according to the cable news outlet. The 10-episode limited series will premiere Sept. 14 …

Michaela Coel, creator and star of HBO’s I May Destroy You, is reteaming with the premium cable channel for her next series, First Day on Earth. According to the show’s official logline, Coel will play British novelist Henri, whose “work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere.” She ends up taking a job in her parents’ homeland, Ghana, West Africa, where she tries to reconnect with her father and the country of her heritage. When things don’t go as planned, she’s forced to create a new sense of identity — “one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her.” Filming is scheduled to begin in 2025 …

 

