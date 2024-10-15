Saoirse Ronan says ‘The Outrun’ turns the usual addiction story on its head

Yunus Roy Imer/Sony Pictures Classics

Saoirse Ronan is a woman right out of rehab healing in her hometown of Scotland’s Orkney Islands in the new film The Outrun, in theaters now.

Ronan told ABC Audio that her character, Rona, stayed with her long after she shot the movie.

“I think just the experience of making the film is one that I’ll never forget. It’s given me so much life experience,” Ronan said. “It’s been a real gift of a project.”

She expressed that The Outrun has turned the usual addiction story on its head.

“This is based on someone’s real life and there are so many young women who are affected by addiction. But I think unfortunately, sort of tragically, we’ve become a little bit desensitized to seeing male addicts and in particular male alcoholics on screen and in the media,” Ronan said.

“It’s sort of become a norm in a really sad way,” she continued. “To take that addiction, that mental illness, and sort of give it a form that we don’t see as much, and sort of wake us up a little bit as a viewer, I think that’s what’s made the effect of the movie even more powerful.”

Ronan noted that addiction does not discriminate between young people, older people, people of any gender, socioeconomic background or race.

“We wanted to open this story up to everyone to reflect the reality of this particular issue, which just affects so many different types of people,” Ronan said. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joe Manganiello to host Netflix’s Geeked Week
Netflix

Netflix has tapped a dyed-in-the-wool geek to host its annual tribute to all things nerdy, its Geeked Week live finale festivities.

Joe Manganiello, who lists playing Dungeons & Dragons and collecting comics among his pocket-protector pastimes, will headline the live event that will cap off the week, held in Atlanta on Sept. 19. 

Joining him will be Cobra Kai stars Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, the latter of whom played the superhero Blue Beetle in 2023.

The streamer’s Geeked Week kicks off on Sept. 16, offering sneak peeks of a host of forthcoming projects, including the final season of Stranger Things and a new season of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Manganiello’s Atlanta show will boast a bevy of talent, including Rebel Moon and Twilight of the Gods director Zack Snyder; Black Mirror‘s Charlie Brooker; Dallas Liu from Airbender; Finn Wittrock from Don’t Move; Jeff Ward and Matt Owens from One Piece; and Tom Sturridge and Kirby from The Sandman.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oprah, Montel, Andy Cohen and more react to death of talk show “pioneer” Phil Donahue
Robin Platzer/Getty Images

Talk show hosts past and present took to social media to mourn Emmy winner and talk show icon Phil Donahue, who died Sunday night at 88 years old. 

Oprah Winfrey posted to Instagram a throwback photo of her hugging the man whose talk show dominance she challenged in the 1980s. “There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” O said on Instagram, calling him a pioneer. “I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil.”

Montel Williams called Donahue the “godfather of talk shows” who “forever changed the landscape of television.” 

Sally Jessy Raphael called this a “very sad day” and said her former fellow chat show contemporary “was one of the finest broadcasters in American television.” Like Winfrey, Raphael posted a throwback picture of her and Donahue, echoing Oprah’s sentiment: “If there wasn’t a Phil, there would have never been a Sally.”

Piers Morgan posted a photo of himself interviewing the “clever, interesting man,” calling him “One of the true trail-blazing [sic] icons of American television.” 

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen hailed Donahue as a “singular talent who revolutionized daytime television, and the talk show itself,” thanking him for being “an outspoken advocate for the gay community at a time when we had none.”

Holly Robinson Peete posted a photo of her and husband Rodney Peete with Donahue and his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Holly said in part on X, “One of the highlights of our marriage was meeting and double dating with Phil and Marlo. The stories!!! Truly one of the best couples we’ve ever met. What a legend Phil was. A pioneer! He will be so missed.” 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck on Tuesday after two years of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.

The Hollywood power couple married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. Lopez announced their marriage on her website, sharing at the time, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

The next month, the couple celebrated their nuptials at a second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

In 2003, the couple was engaged to be married but postponed their nuptials and ultimately went their separate ways.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005; they announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez married her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, in 2004; they announced their split in 2011 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Following Lopez’s breakup with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2021, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship.

Lopez told People in 2022, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.