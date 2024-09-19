Saoirse Ronan stars in trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’

Saoirse Ronan stars in trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’
Apple

Saoirse Ronan stars in the trailer for Steve McQueen‘s upcoming historical drama, Blitz.

Set in England during World War II, the trailer follows 9-year-old George, played by Elliott Heffernan, who embarks on a journey to return home to his mother, Rita, played by Ronan. Rita searches tirelessly for her missing son, who finds himself in great danger as he makes his way back to East London.

“You’re responsible for his safety,” Ronan’s Rita says in the trailer. “Why can’t you tell me, where’s my boy?”

Later on in the trailer, while standing in front of a crowd, Rita says, “This is for all the parents whose children have been evacuated, and for my boy, George.”

The Oscar-winning McQueen wrote and directed the Apple Original Film, which also stars Paul Weller as George’s grandfather Gerald, as well as Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine and Kathy Burke.

Blitz arrives in theaters on Nov. 1, before it streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 22.

Netflix

In a new social media post, Netflix tells fans that You‘s Joe Goldberg is back on the prowl in New York City. 

To a photo of Joe’s alter-ego Penn Badgley — now clean shaven — on the streets of the Big Apple, the streamer notes, “Back to where it all began,” signaling the start of production on the fifth and final season of the serial killer series.

Deadline reports Baby Reindeer star and Emmy nominee Nava Mau has joined the cast this season in a guest starring role, playing Detective Marquez.

The fourth season of the show, which dropped in February of 2023 segued the action to London, where Badgley’s Joe comes to realize the so-called Eat The Rich Killer who has been murdering the well-heeled, is actually (spoiler alert) him

There’s no official release date for the fifth and final season.

FX

The 76th Emmy Awards don’t happen until Sunday, but over the weekend the Creative Arts Emmys got the ball rolling — and the most-nominated show this year, FX’s Shōgun, collected 14 awards.

The adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell is nominated for a total of 25 awards.

The series dominated the technical categories, including hair and makeup, costume design and visual effects, but it also earned an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series trophy for Néstor Carbonell.

Another FX series, previous Emmy winner The Bear, was still hot, serving up seven Emmys on Sunday night. These included a pair of performance Emmys: one for Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto and one for Jon Bernthal as her onscreen son Michael Berzatto, both in the Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy category. 

Incidentally, if you’ve seen the show’s “Seven Fishes” Christmas episode, you’ll know both of those trophies were really well-deserved — and that The Bear really shouldn’t be in the Comedy category.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards telecast, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC Sunday, Sept. 15. It will also stream on Hulu Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

Hulu

A first look at Glen Powell starring in the new half-hour comedy series Chad Powers was released on Thursday, featuring a photo of Powell with a mop-top haircut decked out in football gear.

The series coming to Hulu, which has officially started production, has an executive producing team that includes former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Powell and Loki veteran writer Michael Waldron.

The release also noted that the show is based on a sketch that originally aired on ESPN+’s Eli’s Places series, in which Eli explored various college football scenes across the country.

Powell, who has been featured in a streak of several high-budget films in recent years, including Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, co-wrote the pilot with Waldron.

The Manning brothers are no strangers to entertainment, hosting ESPN’s Manningcast, a Monday Night Football broadcast of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Disney, the parent company of ABC News, is the majority owner of Hulu.

