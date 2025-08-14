Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t keep up with fan reactions to ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t keep up with fan reactions to ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t reading what you’re writing about Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress told People in a recent interview that she doesn’t keep up with the fan reactions to new episodes of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City sequel series.

“Never,” Parker said. “I don’t have the constitution for that, because I think you’re going to perhaps read things or hear things that don’t always feel great.”

That being said, she does understand that fan communities will have their own feelings about the shows they love.

“When you’re part of a community, people are going to have a lot of feelings. And it doesn’t mean that a feeling can’t change, it’s a reaction. We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it’s not for us to police or try to correct them,” Parker said.

The actress said this has all added up to make her “a very inexperienced troller.”

“I think that conversation is better left not in any way witnessed or babysat by me,” she said.

The series finale of And Just Like That… airs Thursday on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Pixar’s latest film ‘Elio’ debuts final trailer
Pixar’s latest film ‘Elio’ debuts final trailer
Pixar

The final trailer for Elio has arrived.

Pixar released the new trailer for its upcoming movie on Tuesday. The film follows a young boy named Elio who is beamed up into space and meets an array of aliens.

“When Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.”

Pixar veterans Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina directed the new film. Yonas Kibreab lends his voice to the starring role of Elio, while Zoe Saldaña voices Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly voices Glordon, Brad Garrett voices Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil voices Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson voices Ooooo.

“All I ever wanted was to find a place to fit in,” Elio says as he stares up at the night sky in the trailer.

He seems to find that community after he’s beamed up to outer space. “Back home, I didn’t fit in,” Elio tells a new alien friend. “Well, I like you,” they respond.

Elio opens in theaters on June 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Nine Perfect StrangersNicole Kidman stars in season 2 of the series that connects nine new strangers at a wellness retreat.  

Netflix
Sirens: An older sister visits her younger sister and finds she has a strange relationship with her boss in the limited series. 

Apple TV+
Fountain of YouthJohn Krasinski and Natalie Portman are estranged siblings who partner up on a global heist in the new film.

Movie theaters
Mission: Impossible — The Final ReckoningTom Cruise is back with even more stunts in the eighth film in the franchise.

Lilo & Stitch: The lovable blue alien is back in the live-action film adaptation of the animated Disney classic.

Friendship: The A24 film starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson expands to a wider release across the country.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

See Ariana Grande’s new character poster, BTS video for ‘Wicked: For Good’
See Ariana Grande’s new character poster, BTS video for ‘Wicked: For Good’
‘Wicked: For Good’ poster (Universal Pictures)

Is it November yet? The sequel Wicked: For Good is still months away, but there’s now a new peek at the highly anticipated Ariana Grande/Cynthia Erivo film to whet your appetite.

First, a character poster has been revealed showing Ari as Glinda in a pink gown with green edging, standing on a pink carpet. There’s one for Cynthia as Elphaba, as well, showing her standing on a cliff with flying monkeys in the background. Plus, there’s a behind-the-scenes featurette with Ariana, Cynthia and director Jon M. Chu talking about the sequel.

“It’s a much more mature, emotional journey about the consequences of the hard choices that you make,” Chu says. “It’s really about [Glinda and Elphaba] trying to get back together in some way, even if the fates don’t allow that.”

“We really just get to see how far we can push this friendship,” says Ariana. “There is nuance. There is hurt. There’s forgiveness.” “It’s wild,” adds Cynthia. 

Plus, Wicked: For Good will show us another side of the story we’ve known since childhood from watching the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Ariana says, “We get to see how these characters like the Tin Man and the Scarecrow and the Lion come to be. We see, truly, the origin story of the witches of Oz.”

Describing the film as “an epic conclusion of the journey,” Chu notes, “You get to the guts of what Wicked is all about.”

Wicked: For Good arrives Nov. 21. The previous film earned both Ariana and Cynthia Oscar nominations.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.