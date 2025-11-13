Sarah Jessica Parker to be honored with 2026 Carol Burnett Award from Golden Globes

Sarah Jessica Parker to be honored with 2026 Carol Burnett Award from Golden Globes

A photo of Sarah Jessica Parker. (Jem Mitchell)

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to receive the 2026 Carol Burnett Award from the Golden Globes.

The six-time Golden Globe winner has been named the honoree for her contributions to the TV industry both in front of and behind the camera, according to the Golden Globes.

Parker will be awarded the honor during the first Golden Eve primetime special, which will air Jan. 8, 2026, on CBS and also stream on Paramount+. Dame Helen Mirren is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the same ceremony.

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said in a press release. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

Parker is an Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award winner who is best known for portraying Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s Sex and the City and its sequel series And Just Like That. The Golden Globes say she “has captivated audiences for decades with her creative versatility, cultural influence, and enduring contributions to the arts.”

The 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony airs live on Jan. 11. It will once again be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

77th Emmys: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wins outstanding late talk series following cancellation
77th Emmys: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wins outstanding late talk series following cancellation
Stephen Colbert accepts the award for outstanding talk series for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the last laugh at the Emmys Sunday. Despite CBS canceling the show, the late-night talker took home the award for outstanding talk series.

As host Stephen Colbert and his crew took the stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation with shouts of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen.”

“Thank you for this honor,” he started his speech, before acknowledging the network that canceled him. “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”

“Ten year ago, in September of 2015, Spike Jonze stopped by my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you want this show to be about?’ And I said, ‘Ah, Spike, I don’t know how you could do it, but I kinda want to do a late-night comedy show that was about love,’” he said. “I don’t know if I ever figured that out, but at a certain point, and you can guess what that point was, I realized in some ways we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.”

“And that’s related to love because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” he added.

“Ten years later in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave,” he concluded his speech, before quoting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”: “If the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been nominated seven times in the outstanding talk series category. This was its first win.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Glinda and Elphaba clash, then unite against the Wizard in final ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer
Glinda and Elphaba clash, then unite against the Wizard in final ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good is here, and it reveals more of what’s happened to Ariana Grande‘s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba since the end of the last film.

Glinda has been recruited by Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible to be a mouthpiece for the Wizard, and equipped with a magic bubble and a wand to sell her role as Glinda the Good. Elphaba, meanwhile, has been hiding out in the woods, and has been demonized as an enemy of the people as she works to reveal the truth about the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum.

We see Glinda and Elphaba clash, literally, until the two former friends join forces to fight to save Oz and its silenced animals — and mend their friendship. 

According to the film’s synopsis, “The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.” 

That girl is original Wizard of Oz character Dorothy, and in the trailer, we see glimpses of her, as well as the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. We also hear the fan-favorite song “For Good.”

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters Nov. 21, 2025. The soundtrack features two brand-new songs written especially for the film: “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut
‘KPop Demon Hunters’﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut
Still from ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has gone from streaming hit to box office success.

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office MojoKPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million. 

Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen‘s Honey Don’t!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. KPop Demon Hunters — $18 million
2. Weapons — $15.6 million
3. Freakier Friday — $9.2 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $5.9 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $5.1 million
6. Nobody 2 — $3.7 million
7. Superman — $3.43 million
8. The Naked Gun — $2.95 million
9. Honey Don’t! — $2.95 million
10. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.1 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.