Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot: ‘This will be for you’

Warner Bros via Getty Images

Buffy is coming back.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed she is returning to her iconic character Buffy Summers in a reboot of the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Gellar wrote that fans may have heard the news, but that she realized she had yet to confirm it.

“Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential ‘Buffy’ revival,” Gellar wrote. “I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again.”

Gellar wrote that Berman would usually be aligned with her in thinking that way, but that this time she heard “something different in her voice.” The actress then agreed to meet with Zhao, and their 20-minute coffee outing quickly turned into a four-hour meeting.

“We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us,” Gellar said. “While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation.”

Those conversations extended over the next three years, as they continued to add new collaborators, including Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, to the project. Eventually they landed on an idea for the reboot.

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit ‘Buffy’ and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right,” Gellar wrote. “This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”

Gellar ended her post by saying the new show is entirely because of and for the fans.

“I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love ‘Buffy’ as much as I do. And as much as you do,” Gellar wrote. “Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”

Oscar Isaac thought Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan was a ‘really bad idea’ at first
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Actor Oscar Isaac wasn’t sure if Timothée Chalamet could pull off playing Bob Dylan — that is until he heard him sing one of Dylan’s songs.

While presenting Chalamet and director James Mangold with the Visionary Tribute award at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Monday, Isaac recalled working with Chalamet on Dune: Part One. While hanging out with fellow actors Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley Harrison, Chalamet mentioned his upcoming project, A Complete Unknown.

“He starts telling us about his next project he was working on. A movie with the wonderful director James Mangold about a young Bob Dylan coming to New York in 1961,” Isaac. “And my first thought, ‘It sounds like a really bad idea.’ I mean, it’s Dylan. It’s the holy of holies for me. It just didn’t sound right.”

But Isaac’s opinion changed after he heard Chalamet sing.

“Then Timmy takes out his guitar — not a good sign — and starts playing ‘Girl from the North Country,'” Isaac said. “Now, this is a song I know deeply, to my core, and Josh, Stephen and I, we’re not your average Timmy Chalamet groupies. We’re grizzled movie vets. We’ve seen some s***.”

Isaac finished his speech with kind words for Chalamet and Mangold.

“James and Timothée have approached this work with a mix of humility and irreverence, just like Dylan approached the Great American Songbook, probing familiar forms to rediscover the truth of the present moment,” Isaac said.

‘Ghostbusters’ animated film coming from Sony Animation, Netflix: Report
Sony

Who you gonna call?

Sony Animation and Netflix are teaming up for a Ghostbusters animated film, Deadline reports. While plot details are under wraps and the project is currently in early development, Kris Pearn is attached to direct the movie.

This new movie will be part of the preexisting Ghostbusters universe, adding to the world last seen in the live-action movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was released in March 2024.

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are also working on a separate, brand-new animated series, in partnership with Ghost Corps. The project, which is currently in development, will also be based on Ghostbusters.

Pearn has helmed films for both Sony Animation and Netflix before, including the Sony sequel Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and Netflix’s The Willoughbys.

Robert Pattinson stars as an ‘expendable’ in new ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson stars in the new trailer for Mickey 17.

The trailer for the film, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, dropped Tuesday, featuring Pattinson as an employee who is duplicated after being asked to continuously die for his job.

In addition to Pattinson, the film stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” who, according to a synopsis, “has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living.”

The trailer shows Mickey continuously being sent on dangerous missions, including one in which he is asked to breath in “an unknown virus” in a foreign environment.

“Every time I died, they just printed me out again,” Mickey says in a voice-over.

Another scene shows Mickey discovering that his employers cloned him, creating duplicate Mickeys.

“In the case of multiples, we exterminate every individual,” Ruffalo’s character, Hieronymous Marshall, says at one point.

The trailer also introduces Mickey’s love interest, Nasha, played by Ackie.

A slate at the end of the trailer reads, “He’s dying … to save mankind.”

In the first trailer for the film, released back in September, Mickey is shown applying to become an “expendable.”

“Every time you die, we learn something new and humanity moves forward,” an instructional voice explains in the trailer.

Bong, Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the film, while Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins served as executive producers.

Mickey 17 hits theaters March 7.

