Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to ‘Buffy’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE

Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying tribute to her late Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Michelle Trachtenberg after her death at age 39.

Gellar took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of the pair together on Buffy and throughout their years of friendship.

“Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you,” she wrote, putting a twist on a beloved Buffy quote.

Trachtenberg starred on Buffy as Dawn Summers, the younger sister of Gellar’s titular character Buffy Summers, from 2000 to 2003.

Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday, Feb. 26, by her mother in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time, police sources told ABC News.

The sources told ABC News the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of the actress’s death.

Outside of Buffy, Trachtenberg was best known for roles in the 1996 Nickelodeon film Harriet the Spy and on the teen drama Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012.

Millie Bobby Brown would ‘love nothing more’ than to be a part of the Britney Spears biopic
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Ever since the Britney Spears biopic was announced, fans have been speculating about who could play the Princess of Pop on the big screen. But now that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has dyed her hair blond, would she be interested in taking on the role, which some fans have called for?

Asked that question by Access Hollywood, the actress — who can also sing, by the way — said, “She is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story.”

“But that’s her story,” the British star continued. “And I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to. I mean, I would … want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way. So, I would always be open to something like that.”

In addition to Brown, Heart Eyes star Olivia Holt has been floated as someone who could portray Britney onscreen, along with Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Elle Fanning and Sabrina Carpenter.

The biopic, based on Britney’s bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, is being directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu, but there’s no timetable yet. Chu told Entertainment Tonight in January, I haven’t really started anything fully yet” and added that he’d “seen all the fan casting … and I always take those into consideration because maybe there’s a good idea out there.” He also said Britney will be “very involved” in the film.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega slay a mythical creature in trailer for ‘Death of a Unicorn’
A24

Paul Rudd accidentally runs over a mythical creature in the trailer for the upcoming horror comedy Death of a Unicorn.

The A24 film, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant, comes from writer and director Alex Scharfman in his directorial debut feature.

The movie follows the father-daughter duo of Elliot and Ridley, played by Rudd and Ortega, respectively, as they “hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO,” according to the film’s longline.

“A lot of species in this area are rare,” Rudd’s Elliot says in the trailer.

“What exactly are we saying this is though?” Poulter’s character asks, while staring at the mythical creature in the trunk of a car.

Many guesses are made, including “a horse-like Mammalia” that has “some sort of protrusion or growth,” but it’s Ortega’s Ridley who says what they are all thinking.

“It’s a f****** unicorn,” she says.

The film’s poster features a unicorn underneath a white sheet, with purple text and the tagline, “They’re going to make a killing.”

Death of a Unicorn will be released in spring 2025.

Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and other celebs lose homes in LA fires
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

As multiple wildfires burn through Los Angeles County, some celebrities are posting about the impact of the fires and showcasing the fire damage throughout LA County, home to nearly 10 million people.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes and flee for their lives as the Santa Ana winds further exacerbate the situation.

Actor Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, lost their Pacific Palisades home in the blaze, according to a statement shared with ABC News.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” Crystal said in the statement. “We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Paris Hilton‘s representative told ABC News that her home was among those destroyed amid the wildfires.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Other celebrities who have posted about losing their homes include Mandy Moore, The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison.

