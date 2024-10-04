Sarah Paulson on the “harrowing” real-life backdrop of her new thriller ‘Hold Your Breath’

Sarah Paulson stars in the new thriller Hold Your Breath, which is now streaming on Hulu. Set in Oklahoma in 1933, when biblical dust storms ravaged the Midwest, the creepy film has Paulson playing a mother grieving the loss of one of her daughters, while trying to keep her two surviving daughters safe amid the apocalyptic setting.

“I love the idea of the backdrop being this part of our country’s history, this hideous storm,” Paulson tells ABC Audio.

With people desperate to keep the dust out of their lungs, they resorted to wearing masks, which draws an eerie parallel to the COVID-19 era, she agreed.

“Our writer, Karrie Crouse, had written the screenplay prior to the pandemic,” Paulson says. “It’s funny how history can repeat itself. And although this was not an airborne illness that was plaguing that part of our country during that time period, it certainly was a harrowing thing.”

As if the dust storms aren’t enough to worry about, there are rumors of a murderous drifter afoot, and those fears come to a head when a mysterious man shows up, played by The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“I would watch him read the phone book. I’d watch him walk across the street. I’d watch him do just about anything,” Paulson enthused about the actor. 

“And when the filmmakers said, you know, ‘What about Ebon?’ I … just jumped out of my chair. I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, please. Yes!'”

She added, “And that was before I got to be on The Bear. So I got to have this experience with him first. It was so, so special.” 

Kris Kristofferson, the singer, songwriter and actor whose songs were among the most admired, not just in country, but music in general, has died, according to a post on his official Facebook. He was 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” read the message. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson’s resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Army veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. But it was his famous songs — including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” — which made him a music legend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…

It’s hard to believe, but Keanu Reeves first unretired as seemingly unstoppable hitman John Wick nearly 10 years ago — Oct. 13, 2014, to be precise — and now Lionsgate is getting ready to celebrate. 

Fans who had previously signed up for text alerts about the John Wick franchise were keyed in on Monday to 10th anniversary screenings of the original film, taking place Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, via Fathom Events. 

For those in attendance, there will also be a special look at Ballerina, the spin-off starring Ana de Armas that features an appearance by Baba Yaga. 

Check out at all the details here.

Don’t forget to close your eyes for that puppy scene.

Ryan Murphy has tapped his Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story lead Evan Peters to head his upcoming FX drama series The Beauty, alongside Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, according to Deadline.

The dark fairytale, adapted from the 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, centers on the titular sexually transmitted disease that makes those affected more beautiful by the day. However, detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn eventually discover that beauty comes at a terrible cost — the host’s eventual death.

The series is Murphy’s latest since inking a deal with Disney about a year ago, joining ABC’s Doctor Odyssey,  starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, and FX’s Grotesquerie, featuring Niecy Nash-Betts.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

