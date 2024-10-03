Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’

Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
ABC News

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans’ hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode “Fishes,” Paulson played coy.

“No one’s told me I can’t say, so I’ll let that sort of communicate whether or not I’m going to be back,” she said. “I might be back. They didn’t say I couldn’t say, so maybe.”

Paulson’s The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was “grateful to see a familiar face” when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they’d done “this freaky movie together.”

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed,” she said. “I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

76th Emmys: Liza Colón-Zayas, Elizabeth Debicki win in Supporting Actress categories
76th Emmys: Liza Colón-Zayas, Elizabeth Debicki win in Supporting Actress categories
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

Liza Colón-Zayas and Elizabeth Debicki won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, during Sunday night’s 76th annual Emmy Awards.

Colón-Zayas won her first Emmy for her role as Tina in the FX series The Bear, while Debicki was also awarded her first Emmy for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown.

The other nominees for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series were Carol Burnett, Hannah Einbinder, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Meryl Streep.

In the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, the other nominees included Christine Baranski, Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Lesley Manville, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Gladiator II’ trailer reveals huge link to the Oscar-winning original
New ‘Gladiator II’ trailer reveals huge link to the Oscar-winning original
Paramount Pictures

Paul MescalDenzel Washington and Pedro Pascal star in a brand-new trailer for Gladiator II that was released by Paramount Pictures on Monday, and it reveals a key link to Ridley Scott‘s original film.

“Whose head could I give you to satisfy your fury?” Washington’s character, Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer, asks Mescal’s Lucius in the new trailer.

“The general will do,” Lucius responds, setting up the context for a duel between Lucius and Pascal’s character, Marcus Acacius, the general who demolished Lucius’ adopted homeland, leading to his enslavement.

“I will have my vengeance,” Lucius says.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Lucius’ mother, Lucilla, also appears in the trailer — and drops the bombshell that Russell Crowe‘s character from the 2000 epic was his father.

“Lucius, take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus, and I see him in you,” she says.

While Lucius appeared as a boy in the first film, and it was apparent Lucilla and Maximus had a relationship in the past, she never mentioned that Lucius was his son.

The action-packed trailer for Scott’s sequel also features charging rhinos, decadent Roman-era costumes, and a dramatic conversation between Macrinus and Lucius.

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi, Tim McInnerny, Alexander Karim, Rory McCann and more.

Gladiator II arrives in theaters Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“I’m going to be fine”: ‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel reveals breast cancer diagnosis
“I’m going to be fine”: ‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Good Morning America

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on Boy Meets World and its follow-up, Girl Meets World, revealed on her podcast that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. 

The 43-year-old host of Pod Meets World explains her prognosis is very good, because it was caught “so, so early.” 

On the Aug. 19 episode, she began by referencing her former co-stars turned pod co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle, explaining they were among the first to know she was “recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer.”

She added, “It’s very, very, very early, it’s technically stage zero.” She also revealed she is having surgery to remove the “high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion” that doctors found.

“I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days,” Fishel said before adding that at first she only planned on telling her immediate family and friends. She thought she’d prefer to “suffer in silence” and “suck it up,” only telling others after she’d beat it.

That said, Fishel changed her mind after reading material from author Glennon Doyle, who argues that women need to help others in the beginning or during the “messy middle” of a battle as opposed to waiting until they’re out of the experience.

Doctors caught the DCIS so early because Fishel made her annual mammogram appointment the day she received the reminder text that it was time to do so.

“They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine,” she insisted, explaining part of her reason behind going public was to encourage other women to follow suit. 

She said she’s meeting with multiple doctors, including oncologists, radiation specialists and hormone therapists to plan the next steps.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.