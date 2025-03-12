Satellite appears to show new highway cutting through Brazil’s Amazon rainforest
(NEW YORK) — Satellite images appear to show a new highway cutting through the rainforest in the Brazilian state set to host the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
The images, taken in by Copernicus satellites in October 2023 and October 2024, appear to show the construction of the Avenida Liberdade highway near the city of Belem, the capital of Para state, which is hosting COP30. The stretch of cleared path is surrounded by lush foliage on both sides.
The Avenida Liberdade highway is expected to measure at about 8.2 miles in length and offer two lanes of traffic in both directions, according to the Para regional government website. It will connect two existing road systems and function as a new entry and exit route for the Belém Metropolitan Region.
The work was about 20% complete as of November 2024, according to an update on the Brazilian government’s website.
Drone footage published by the BBC shows new cleared trees along an 8-mile stretch of what will become the new highway.
Brazil is looking to build highways elsewhere in the country to promote connectivity to rural and remote regions.
In northwest Brazil, officials are aiming to pave a 560-mile road connecting the Amazon-adjacent states of Amazonas and Roraima to the rest of the country. The highway, BR-319, is currently mostly dirt and is difficult for most vehicles to travel on, experts told ABC News last year.
Paving these roadways has social benefits for residents nearby, who have difficulties accessing hospitals, schools and goods, Rachael Garrett, a professor of conservation and development at the University of Cambridge, told ABC News in September.
But the construction of highways in the middle of the rainforest will likely lead to a “fishbone pattern” of deforestation extending from the roadway, Garrett said.
Environmental crimes, such as illegal logging and mining, would likely increase without proper governance in the region, as criminals would have easier access to remote areas, Nauê Azevedo, a litigation specialist for the Climate Observatory in Brazil, a network of 119 environmental, civil society and academic groups, told ABC News last year.
The Amazon rainforest is crucial to mitigating global climate change, as it can store up to 200 billion tons of carbon, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The Amazon is also vital to the global and regional water cycles, as it releases 20 billion tons of water in the atmosphere per day.
The Avenida Liberdade highway incorporates “environmental preservation measures” such as 24 wildlife crossings, cycle lanes and solar panel lights, officials said in the November 2024 update.
The purpose of the highway is to ease the traffic expected from COP30, which will involve about 50,000 delegates traveling to Belem, according to government officials. The city is situated on the Pará River, close to where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic Ocean, and serves as a key entry point for the Amazon rainforest due to its port facilities.
(WASHINGTON) — Following a tense standoff between the nations’ respective presidents, an agreement was reached on Sunday night regarding the return of repatriating citizens to Colombia from the United States.
Conflict ensued earlier in the day after Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked two U.S. military flights carrying undocumented immigrants from entering the country.
In a retaliatory response, U.S. President Donald Trump posted threats against Colombia on his social media platform, alleging that Petro’s decision “has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States.”
Trump said in the post that he ordered his administration to place an emergency 25% tariff on goods coming into the United States from Colombia, and he threatened to raise it in a week to 50%. Additionally, he said that his administration would issue a travel ban and immediately revoke the visas of Colombian government officials — and those of all of the country’s allies and supporters. Trump further threatened to issue visa sanctions on all party members, family members and supporters of the Colombian government. Finally, he said that he would also enhance Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian nationals and Colombian cargo.
Trump said he would use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to fully impose the aforementioned treasury, banking and financial sanctions.
“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump said in his post. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!” No evidence has been produced to show that Colombia forced anyone into the U.S.
The Colombia Foreign Ministry confirmed to ABC News that two U.S. military aircraft had been blocked from landing in Colombia on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if all 160 passengers aboard the flights were Colombian citizens.
“A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that every human being deserves,” Petro said in a statement posted on X on Sunday. It included a video of Brazilian deportees handcuffed after landing in Brazil.
The Foreign Ministry of Brazil also issued a statement Sunday asking the United States to clarify the “degrading treatment” of the deportees.
Petro had issued an early-morning statement on X saying that he objected to U.S. military repatriation planes landing in Colombia — although, the country would accept civilian planes repatriating citizens, he added.
But a U.S. defense official told ABC News that the two U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft had been granted diplomatic clearances. Then, when the planes were already heading south, Colombia notified the U.S. that they would not be allowed to land, the defense official said.
In a statement posted on X on Sunday afternoon, Petro offered to send his presidential plane to bring deportees to Colombia in a “dignified” manner.
Mexico has also denied U.S. military repatriation flights from landing there, a U.S. official familiar with the situation told ABC News, while explaining that such flights are not being prepared until after all diplomatic clearances have been finalized.
Like Colombia, Mexico does not have a problem with contracted civilian aircraft carrying out the flights, the official said, and those are what the Department of Homeland Security typically uses.
Discussions are ongoing, the official added.
In an interview on Sunday with Martha Raddatz — ABC News’ chief global affairs correspondent and a co-anchor of “This Week” — Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, discussed what would happen to countries that won’t take the undocumented immigrants back.
“Oh, they’ll take them back,” Homan said. “We got President Trump coming to power. President Trump puts America first. Mexico didn’t want the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program under the first administration. They did it. They didn’t want to put military on the southern border. They did it.”
But if countries didn’t comply, “then we’ll place them in a third safe country,” he added.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a statement on X on Sunday afternoon, saying, “President Trump has made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of.”
“It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner,” Rubio wrote. “Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air. As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security.”
Later in the evening, the U.S. Department of State added a post saying that Rubio “immediately ordered a suspension of visa issuance at the U.S. Embassy Bogota consular section” and is now “authorizing travel sanctions on individuals and their families, who were responsible for the interference of U.S. repatriation flight operations.”
Tariffs are a tax on imports that U.S. companies pay to import their goods, and the higher costs are largely passed on to consumers.
Trump leveraging a tariff of 25% to 50% could have a serious impact on Colombia’s economy because the U.S. is Colombia’s largest trading partner. According to the U.S. State Department, the United States accounts for 34% of Colombia’s total trade.
But that could also hurt American consumers: The U.S. imported $17.5 billion dollars’ worth of goods from Colombia in 2024, according to Moody’s Analytics.
Notably, Colombia is a top supplier of crude oil to the U.S.
Petro responded to Trump’s threatened sanctions late Sunday, saying in a post on X that Colombia will impose reciprocal 50% tariffs on U.S. goods.
“I’m told that you impose a 50% tariff on the fruits of our human labor to enter the United States, and I do the same,” Petro said in the impassioned post.
Later that evening, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson threatened in a post on X that Congress is “fully prepared” to pass sanctions and “other measures” against Colombia.
The White House issued a statement shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday saying that Colombia had agreed to all of Trump’s terms, “including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay.”
The statement also said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act that Trump had drafted would not go into effect unless Colombia failed to honor the agreement with the U.S.
“The visa sanctions issued by the State Department and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned,” it said.
Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Gilberto Murillo Urrutia acknowledged the statement shortly afterward in a video posted to X, stating that Colombia would accept repatriates who are transported back with dignity. He also confirmed that Petro would be sending his presidential plane to retrieve those citizens who had been on the rebuffed military planes, but didn’t specify when that would occur.
The foreign affairs minister said that a high-level diplomatic meeting between the U.S. and Colombia would take place in a matter of days.
“Colombia ratifies that it will maintain diplomatic channels of dialogue to guarantee the rights, national interest and dignity of our citizens,” he said in the video.
ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Selina Wang, Hannah Demissie and Nate Luna contributed to this report.
(TOKYO) — The oval-shaped pit suddenly formed on a busy road in Yashio, Japan, taking down a truck and trapping the driver inside. Emergency crews battled unstable ground and debris.
The crater is about 30 feet wide and 16 feet deep. It formed in a well-traveled area of Saitama Prefecture, just outside Tokyo, Japan’s capital. While Tokyo is a global economic hub, Saitama is more residential.
Authorities say the driver, a man, is inside the cab and is in communication with firefighters. However, his truck’s front end appeared lodged in dirt, making the rescue difficult.
Locals appeared stunned. One woman described hearing a thunderous boom, running outside and seeing a hole where the road had been: “I could still see part of the truck at first, but then it kept sinking … and sinking … and then it was just gone.”
Another man, on his way to grab lunch, said he was just as shocked: “I drive this road all the time. Now I don’t know if it’s even safe to use anymore.”
Firefighters have deployed a crane and ropes. The walls of the hole are fragile, making the operation dangerous. Police have shut down roads in the area, fearing more collapses. Status of the driver is unclear.
The cause of the sinkhole is also not clear, but officials are investigating whether underground pipes, recent weather, or construction may have contributed.
(LONDON) — President Donald Trump’s pursuit of a deal to access Ukrainian mineral resources has upended America’s transatlantic ties in recent weeks, with the White House unsettling European allies and Ukrainian partners with a push for future profits.
Trump on Tuesday lauded the draft agreement as a “very big deal,” one that he said will grant Kyiv “military equipment and the right to fight on.”
Various estimates suggest there could be hundreds of billions — perhaps even trillions — of dollars worth of rare earth minerals under Ukrainian soil. Among them are thought to be significant deposits of lithium, titanium, copper, nickel, cobalt, graphite and uranium.
Just before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his nation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svetlana Grinchuk said her nation was one to “about 5% of all the world’s ‘critical raw materials.'”
Nonetheless, there is a paucity of information on the extent and accessibility of Ukrainian mineral resources.
“Unfortunately, there is no modern assessment” of rare earth reserves in Ukraine, Roman Opimakh — the former director general of the Ukrainian Geological Survey — told S&P Global Commodity Insights this month. “And there is still restriction to make this information public.” Current estimates are based on Soviet-era mapping and exploration methods, he added.
Indeed, the section of the Ukraine’s State Service of Geology and Subsoil website detailing the country’s potential reserves is not currently accessible. “In accordance with legal requirements, open access to this section of the site is limited for the period of martial law,” a message reads.
The resources that are there will not necessarily be easy to reach, Gracelin Baskaran and Meredith Schwartz of the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote this month.
The financial returns of Trump’s would-be deal are “unlikely to be consequential in the medium term given the barriers to investment,” they wrote.
The war has wiped out “essential” mining infrastructure, they added, as well as the power generating capabilities needed to feed intensive mining projects. “There will need to be a significant buildout of energy infrastructure” for mineral exploration or production to commence,” the authors said.
The development of a single mine can cost up to $4 million, Oleksandr Vodoviz — the head of the chief executive officer’s office at Metinvest Group — said. Developing a facility akin to the coking coal plant in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine — which is the largest enterprise in Ukraine — would require around $10 billion.
Persistent security risks may also deter required investment. “While Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy may reach a peace deal, the threat of further conflict and land expropriation will loom given the long-standing nature of the conflict,” Baskaran and Schwartz said.
The geographical spread of Ukraine’s minerals complicates the security picture. Many concentrations of the most valuable resources are in the east of the country, including in territory currently occupied by Russian forces and along the devastated front line, within range of Russian weapons.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, seemingly aware of the global appeal of Ukraine’s natural resources, cited them in his October 2024 “Victory Plan.”
The fourth of its five points noted Ukrainian natural resources as “our opportunity for growth,” and offered its strategic partners investment opportunities in this arena. This point also had a secret annex that was only shared with designated partners.
The U.S. is set to lead the foreign investment charge. A senior Ukrainian official told ABC News on Tuesday that the two sides had agreed the terms of the proposed deal.
Trump did not confirm the U.S. had agreed, instead telling reporters he had heard that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington, D.C., to finalize the compact on Friday. “It’s OK with me if he’d like to,” Trump said.
The president has framed the minerals deal as a means to recoup American wartime aid to Ukraine, claiming — without offering evidence — that the U.S. has contributed $350 billion to Kyiv over three years.
The deal foresees the creation of a jointly-owned U.S.-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund, through which resources can be owned and developed.
A Ukrainian government source told ABC News that the latest version of the agreement does not include the initial U.S. demand of access to resources worth $500 billion, nor the opening position that the U.S. would entirely own the proposed investment fund.
It also appears that the resources the agreement does not cover resources that currently contribute to the Ukrainian budget — that means no oil and gas, or likely the majority of the country’s mineral resources.
Carl Bildt, the former Swedish prime minister and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told BBC News the mineral deal seems like a “sideshow” and mostly designed to “keep Mr. Trump happy.”
“But it is not going to give a lot of money to the U.S., and I don’t see it having any materially economic effect for very many years,” Bildt said.
Ukraine is demanding security guarantees as part of the deal, though ABC News understands that provision is not currently part of the draft agreement. Zelenskyy and Trump are expected to discuss the issue when the former travels to Washington, D.C. on Friday.
ABC News’ Will Gretsky, Patrick Reevell and Natalia Popova contributed to this report.