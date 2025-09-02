‘Saturday Night Live’ adds five new cast members ahead of season 51

New ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. (Andrew Thomas, Jim Cambridge, Cobey Arner)

Five new faces are joining the cast of Saturday Night Live.

NBC has announced the addition of five new featured players to the cast of the long-running sketch comedy series ahead of the upcoming season 51.

The new cast members are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneBen MarshallKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

While four of the new hires are brand-new members of the SNL family, Marshall joined the show’s writing staff in 2021. He frequently appeared on-camera as part of the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy‘s digital shorts and now will be part of the cast for his fifth season working on the show.

Brennan, Culhane, Patterson and Slowikowska all join the show for their first seasons. Brennan was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy back in 2023 and has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Culhane is known for his viral TikTok videos and for being a regular on Dropout TV. Patterson is a stand-up comedian who is a regular on the comedy podcast Kill Tony, while Slowikowska is known for her viral comedy videos, and has appeared in Tires and What We Do in the Shadows.

This casting news comes after several cast members announced their departures from SNLHeidi GardnerMichael LongfellowDevon Walker and Emil Wakim have all exited the show ahead of this upcoming season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres on Oct. 4.

Brad Pitt on attending Alcoholics Anonymous: ‘I needed rebooting’
John Nacion/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Brad Pitt is opening up about his time attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The actor chatted about attending an AA meeting with Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard in an episode of the podcast released on Monday.

Pitt said attending AA was an amazing thing.

“I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience,” Pitt said.

Shepard said he wondered if Pitt was nervous to chat on the podcast with him after they had met in AA, knowing the “really heightened honesty and vulnerability” of the experience.

But Pitt told Shepard he felt “quite at ease.” While at AA, Pitt said he was shy, but felt led to open up because of how low he felt at the time.

“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” Pitt said. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f*** up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”

After a few AA meetings, the sessions began to be “something I’d look forward to,” Pitt said. The actor also said he feels like he is “pretty good at taking responsibility” for “and owning up to” things he’s done wrong.

“And now it’s a quest to, you know, ‘What do I do with this? How can I right this?’ And make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Pitt said.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adds more to cast
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

More actors have been cast in the upcoming Sense and Sensibility film.

Focus Features has announced more of the cast set to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in its upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel Sense and Sensibility.

The new cast includes Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.

Focus Features previously announced that Esmé Creed-Miles will play the role of Marianne Dashwood alongside Edgar-Jones’ Elinor.

Georgia Oakley is directing the film, which is currently in production. Diana Reid adapted Austen’s novel for the screenplay.

The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020’s Emma.

Sense and Sensibility follows the story of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who navigate love, loss and societal expectations as opposites in 18th century England.

The story was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

Johnny Knoxville to host ‘Fear Factor’ reboot at Fox
FOX

The Fear Factor reboot has found its host.

Johnny Knoxville will host the reboot of the reality competition series with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter.

Fox Television President Michael Thorn made the announcement, saying that Knoxville is “the champion of fearless entertainment.”

“His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor,” Thorn said.

This new version of the classic reality series is coming back in a way Fox promises will be bigger, bolder and more daring.

Contestants will be dropped into a remote location where the group of strangers will be forced to live together under one roof. They will face harrowing stunts, challenges and the game of social strategy under conditions where it is hard to trust your neighbor.

“Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize,” according to an official description from Fox.

Sharon Levy, the CEO of Endemol Shine North America, said that if you reimagine a show like Fear Factor, “you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified.”

“We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers,” Levy said.

Joe Rogan hosted the original NBC series Fear Factor for seven seasons. A revival hosted by Ludacris aired for two seasons on MTV.

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter will premiere during the 2025-26 season on Fox.

