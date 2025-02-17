‘Saturday Night Live’ celebrates 50th anniversary with star-studded special

NBC Universal

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with the live SNL50: The Anniversary Special on NBC Sunday night, featuring a mix of live sketches, packaged pieces and lots of celebrities.

The show opened with a performance of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound,” featuring Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter, with Simon noting he first performed the tune on SNL in 1976, while Sabrina added she wasn’t alive yet and neither were her parents.

Steve Martin handled the opening monologue, with help from John Mulaney, with the rest of the show featuring new takes on some classic SNL sketches, including the alien abduction sketch “Close Encounter,” featuring Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson and Jon Hamm, with Meryl Streep playing Kate McKinnon’s mom.

There was also “Black Jeopardy“, with contestants Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy impersonating Tracy Morgan right next to him, with Tom Hanks as a MAGA hat-wearing contestant joining in at the end.

Other throwback sketches included “Debbie Downer, with Drew Barrymore, Ayo Edeberi, and Robert De Niro, a Mulaney-led musical about New York, with appearances by Nathan Lane and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the “Bronx Beat” talk show, with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Mike Myers as Coffee Talk lady Linda Richman, a “Domingo” sketch, that featured Carpenter and Pascal and more.

Adam Sandler offered a poignant musical tribute to SNL, introduced by Jack Nicholson, making a rare public appearance, plus there was a “Weekend Update” with current anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, joined by former “Update hosts Seth Meyers and Bill Murray.

There were also musical performances by Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, performing “Nothing Compares 2 U,” made famous by Sinead O’Connor, and Lil Wayne and The Roots, with Paul McCartney wrapping the show with “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry the Weight” and “The End.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner shares cancer diagnosis
ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is opening up about being diagnosed with a blood cancer earlier this year.

Turner, 72, revealed in an exclusive interview with People published on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.

Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia is a rare blood cancer that results in an excess of abnormal white blood cells in the bone marrow, according to the National Institute of Health.

The NIH estimates that the disease affects three in 1 million people per year in the United States, and the condition occurs twice as often in men than women.

Turner told the outlet that there being no cure for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia “weighs heavily in every decision I make” and that the diagnosis “was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me.”

“And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn’t want to admit it,” he said.

All of this occurred while he was still married to Theresa Nist, whom he proposed to on The Golden Bachelor, which aired its finale in November 2023, and whom he married in a televised wedding on ABC in January.

The couple revealed to GMA in April they were divorcing.

Turner said that after his diagnosis, “the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority” compared to spending time with his family.

“When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off after a few days or a few weeks and you regroup and you realize what’s important to you, that’s where you start to move forward,” he told the outlet. “And I hope that people understand in retrospect now that that had a huge bearing on my decisions and I think probably Theresa’s as well.”

Turner said he’s embracing the fun of life and not living with regrets these days and wishes Nist “all of the good luck in the world, that she finds everything she wants to.” He said he holds their brief relationship as “a cherished memory.”

Timothée Chalamet takes his look-alikes to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in new promo
Joe Maher/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet takes his look-alikes to Saturday Night Live in the promo for Saturday’s episode.

The actor, who is pulling double duty as host and musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode of the sketch comedy show, explains in the promo that he’s enlisted contestants from his viral look-alike contest to pretend to be him throughout the week.

“I’ve never done this before. I’m having to be the SNL host and musical guest in the same week,” Chalamet says in the trailer. “It’s a lot of work. And I wanna focus on the songs. So I brought in some help to cover it with all the hosting duties.”

Some of the things Chalamet says he needs his look-alikes to help him with are meeting with the writers, working on his monologue and listening to SNL cast member Mikey Day talk about hosting Netflix’s Is It Cake? The Chalamet look-alike dressed up like Bob Dylan is given the latter task.

The promo ends with Chalamet forgetting he was supposed to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He sends one of his look-alikes in his place, then watches his appearance on the program from backstage at SNL.

“He’s good,” Chalamet says to his other look-alikes while watching the Fallon appearance. “He’s really good. Yeah, you guys could learn from him.”

This marks Chalamet’s third time hosting SNL and his first time as the musical guest.

While it’s unknown if Chalamet will sing as Dylan during the broadcast, this musical guest gig comes after he was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the singer in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Jean Smart calls on networks to donate to fire relief instead of airing awards shows
Jake Giles Netter/Max

Hacks star Jean Smart is calling on TV networks to reconsider airing any upcoming awards shows in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“ATTENTION!” Smart wrote in an Instagram post. “With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters.”

The Critics Choice Awards have already been postponed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26 due to the fires, while Oscar nominations have been delayed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

Numerous Hollywood productions have been halted – including Smart’s TV show Hacks – as multiple fires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and at least five people have died.

 

