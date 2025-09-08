‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast finalized: Report
It seems the Saturday Night Live cast shake-ups are over.
The upcoming 51st season of the late-night comedy sketch series has finished announcing its new arrivals and departures, Variety reports.
Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson are all set to return for the new season of the show, with Thompson back for a record-breaking 23rd season on the program.
Additionally, Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che are returning for season 51. They will host the beloved sketch for their 12th season together.
Also returning for season 51 are Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson. Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who joined the cast during season 50, are also coming back to the show for another season.
As previously reported, new faces joining the cast are Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show’s cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.
Additionally, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.
Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found guilty of two of the five charges he faced in his racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial.
On count one of the five-count indictment – racketeering conspiracy – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count two – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to Cassie Ventura – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count three – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to Ventura – the jury found Combs guilty.
On count four – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to the woman identified by the pseudonym “Jane” – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count five of the indictment – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to “Jane” – the jury found Combs guilty.
Combs faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Following six weeks of testimony presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian that saw the prosecution present 34 witnesses and the defense present none, the jury of eight men and four women deliberated just over two days days before reaching their verdicts.
Combs was initially indicted in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution. A superseding indictment in March 2025 included additional allegations of forced labor under the racketeering conspiracy count, while another superseding indictment the following month added an additional charge of sex trafficking and one of transportation to engage in prostitution
Federal prosecutors accused Combs of using his many businesses, and the people he employed to run them, to conduct a criminal enterprise to illegally coerce women into sex and conceal his alleged illicit conduct to protect his reputation. The alleged activities included “sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.
In addition to the racketeering charge, the indictment also included two separate counts each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, both involving two alleged victims.
Combs’ attorneys countered that Combs may well be a violent man – one who indulges in unconventional sexual conduct, abused illegal drugs and committed domestic violence – but he wasn’t part of a broader criminal organization.
“This case is about those real-life relationships, and the government is trying to turn those relationships into a racketeering case,” Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, told jurors in her opening statement. “The evidence is going to show you a very flawed individual, but it will not show you a racketeer, a sex trafficker, or somebody transporting for prostitution.”
The prosecution called 34 witnesses over six weeks of testimony, beginning with Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom Combs was seen physically assaulting in a widely circulated hotel surveillance video from 2016. Other witnesses included two alleged Combs victims who testified under the pseudonyms “Mia” and “Jane,” as well as two male escorts who testified that they were paid to participate in so-called “freak-off” sexual encounters with Combs, Ventura and other alleged victims. The jury also heard from witnesses to alleged abuse and sexual acts, and a forensic psychologist who testified regarding why people often remain in abusive relationships.
One of the most high-profile prosecution witnesses was Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, who testified that he was told Combs allegedly broke into his home and had someone set his car on fire after learning that he was dating Cassie Ventura. Combs previously denied any involvement in the car fire.
Federal prosecutors the following day told Judge Arun Subramanian that they were no longer including attempted kidnapping and attempted arson as underlying crimes in the alleged racketeering conspiracy charge against Combs. Instead, prosecutors signaled that they would push sex trafficking and forced labor as primary predicate acts that the jury could find to convict Combs of racketeering conspiracy.
Defense attorneys had argued that no evidence was presented directly tying Combs to the arson that damaged rapper Kid Cudi’s vehicle. Defense attorneys also argued that the alleged kidnapping of Combs’ former employee, Capricorn Clark, by Combs to confront Kid Cudi was far removed from the heart of the case. Federal prosecutors did not elaborate on their decision in their letter to the judge.
The prosecution delivered a nearly five-hour-long closing argument on Thursday, June 26, summarizing 28 days of testimony and evidence. The defense spent four hours the next day presenting their summation, followed by the prosecution rebuttal. Deliberations began on Monday, June 30 after Judge Arun Subramanian gave the jury their instructions.
On Tuesday, the jury told the court that they’d reached a verdict on four of the five five counts with which Combs was charged, they were unable to reach a verdict on the first count — racketeering conspiracy — prompting the judge to instruct them to continue deliberations.
Behind every good man is a good woman — just ask Michael Jai White. He wrote, produced and starred in the new movie Trouble Man, but not without his wife’s feedback. Gillian White tells ABC Audio she had a lot of input before the release.
“He talks to me about so many aspects of the film and asks for my advice or my ideas or anything that I can help with,” she says. “I think he thinks I’m a pretty smart woman, so I think he respects my ideas and my input. But yeah, we’re a team. So we tend to work together on every project.”
Michael cosigned, noting there’s “not even a little bit” of concern about mixing his professional life with his private one.
“If you have your best friend working beside you, somebody who is smarter than you in a lot of ways, I mean, it all is for the gain,” he says of working with Gillian. “In fact, if she weren’t with me, I’d have a lot more stress.”
Now available on streaming platforms, Trouble Man follows the story of Michael’s character, Jaxen, a private investigator hired to help find a missing R&B star. Gillian plays his former flame Gina, with whom he later rekindles a relationship.
Keshia Knight Pulliam is honoring her former The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner after his tragic death.
In a touching Instagram post on Sunday, Pulliam shared a clip of Warner performing onstage at the City Winery in Atlanta, followed by footage of two young girls, believed to be each of their daughters, walking with a horse on a farm.
“A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you… I miss you… We got our girls.”
On her Instagram Story, Pulliam explained why it took her some time to speak out about Warner’s death.
“Thank you for every text call and all of the love that you have sent my way,” she wrote. “I’ve just needed a moment…”
Pulliam and Warner famously portrayed siblings Theo and Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992 and remained close friends ever since.
Just one month before his death, Pulliam appeared on Warner’s podcast Not All Hood NAH, where the pair reflected on their long-lasting friendship and the close bond between their daughters.
“She is more than my friend, she is family. Our bond goes way beyond The Cosby Show,” Warner said of Pulliam at the time. “We have both managed to navigate through the murky waters of child stardom with our souls and dignity intact.”
“He’s stuck with me for life,” Pulliam joked, calling Warner “family.”
In addition to Pulliam, other The Cosby Show co-stars, including Raven-Symoné, Geoffrey Owens and Bill Cosby, have paid their tributes to Warner following his death.