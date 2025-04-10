‘Saturday Night Live’ to debut British version of the show in 2026

Will Heath/NBC

Live from London, it’s Saturday night!

Saturday Night Live is set to launch its first-ever British edition of the series. In partnership with Sky, the NBC late-night sketch show will premiere Saturday Night Live U.K. in 2026, according to Sky News.

The original show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, will be an executive producer on the new version of the show as he continues to run the American version. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

British comedians will get the spotlight on this new show. While there are no announcements about its cast, hosts and premiere date at this time, those details can be expected in the coming months.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, the chief executive of Sky Studios, said the network is thrilled to bring the late-night series across the pond.

“For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels,” Frot-Coutaz said. “The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night.”

Saturday Night Live U.K. will air on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2026.

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Gene Hackman
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman made an appearance at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday, where he paid tribute to his “dear friend” Gene Hackman.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman began, noting the two worked on Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. “Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work,” he said.

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,’” Freeman said. “I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Morgan’s speech kicked off the in memoriam, which honored those in Hollywood who passed away in the last year. Actors Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, John Amos, Bill CobbsJoan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Earl Jones and more were included in the segment.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog were found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe home. He was 95 years old.

In brief: ‘Stranger Things’ stage play documentary trailer and more
Ted Danson‘s wife is joining the season 2 cast of A Man On the Inside. Mary Steenburgen has joined the Netflix comedy series in a lead role for the second season, Deadline reports. The show, which was created by Mike Schur, will follow an anthology format, with Danson’s Charles taking on a new case every season. While season 1 found the character undercover at a retirement home, season 2 will see him sleuthing at a liberal arts college …

Brad Pitt‘s upcoming film The Heart of the Beast has found its co-star. Anna Lambe will act alongside Pitt in the action-adventure film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. David Ayer will direct the movie from a script by Cameron Alexander. The story follows a former Army Special Forces soldier who fights for survival with his combat dog after his plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness …

Netflix has taken Hawkins, Indiana, to the stage, and it’s giving fans a front row seat to it all. The streamer has released the trailer for Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a documentary about the West End stage play set in the universe of its popular series Stranger Things. The film arrives on Netflix on April 15 …

‘Wicked’ costume designer Paul Tazewell reflects on historic Oscar win
Disney/Gavin Bond

Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell is reflecting on his historic Oscar win.

Tazewell, who became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design on Sunday night, took to Instagram on Monday and shared how the recognition has been his “North Star.”

“Winning the Oscar for Wicked is the highest point of my life,” he captioned the post. “It is my privilege to be the first Black Man to receive an Academy Award for Outstanding Costumes.”

He continued, “I have evolved into that inspiring figure that I had been longing to emulate as a developing designer. I receive this beautiful recognition with immense pride and I dedicate it to everyone who has the dream to fly.”

During his acceptance speech, Tazewell acknowledged how he is the first Black man to win an Oscar for best costume design.

Upon mentioning that, many in the audience rose to their feet and gave him a round of applause, including Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Rachel Zegler.

In the Oscars press room, Tazewell spoke about the significance of his win and what it will mean for those who want to follow his path.

“This is the pinnacle of my career,” he said. “I’ve been designing costumes for over 35 years. Much has been on Broadway and now into film. And the whole way through, there was never a Black male designer that I saw that I could follow, that I could see as inspiration. To realize that that’s actually me, it becomes a Wizard of Oz moment.”

He continued, “You know, it’s like there’s no place like home. So to come back to the inspiration being inside of me is really remarkable.”

