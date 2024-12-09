‘Saturday Night Live”s Domingo is now a Funko Pop

‘Saturday Night Live”s Domingo is now a Funko Pop
Will Heath/NBC

Came all this way, had to explain, now that he’s a Funko.

Here’s one for the terminally online — Funko Pop has announced it’s releasing a figure of Marcello Hernández‘s viral Saturday Night Live character Domingo.

“He came all this way, so give a warm welcome to POP! Domingo,” the item’s description reads. “This suave charmer is sure to form a strong connection with your collection! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live by making this comical character the next addition to your SNL lineup!”

The character made his SNL debut on season 50’s Oct. 12 episode hosted by Ariana Grande. In the sketch “Bridesmaid Speech,” a group of bridesmaids sing about their wild bachelorette trip to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso.” Throughout the song, it’s revealed that the bride cheated on her husband with a man named Domingo.

Domingo then appears to sing his own verse. “Hey Matt, came all this way/ Had to explain, direct from Domingo/ Kelsey’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But we did hook up though,” Hernandez sang.

SNL‘s video of the sketch has over 13 million views on YouTube, with 15 million additional views on TikTok. It became a viral sensation, with Hernández even making an appearance at one of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concerts in costume as Domingo.

“Came all this way/ Had to explain/ Direct from Domingo/ Sabrina’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But I would hook up though,” he sang before Carpenter performed her hit “Juno.”

The Domingo Funko Pop is now available to preorder at Funko.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Barbra Streisand pays tribute to her ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Kris Kristofferson
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, who passed away Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” she wrote on Instagram. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

The pair starred in the 1976 version of the film, with Babs noting that in the movie he sang the film’s love theme “Evergreen,” which she co-wrote with Paul Williams. Streisand’s version of the song went to #1 and the song went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, ‘Lost Inside Of You,’” she continued. “He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Finally she noted, “My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

Kristofferson’s death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account. In addition to his acting work, Kristofferson was famous for his songwriting, including tunes like “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Taika Waititi on ‘letting go’ of his ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
(L-R) Jermaine Clement, Jonny Brugh, Taika Waititi in ‘Shadows’ – FX/Russ Martin

While fans are sad to see the Emmy-nominated shows Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows ride off into the sunset — or in the case of the vampire mockumentary Shadows, sunrise — the executive producer on both programs, Taika Waititi, tells ABC Audio he has no trouble saying goodbye.

“It’s easy for me to let go,” Waititi tells ABC Audio with a laugh. “I don’t dwell on things.” 

“I love my kids and my family, and that’s pretty much the only things … I hold on to really tightly,” he continues.

Waititi says he’s grateful for the praise both shows got, particularly how Reservation Dogs raised the profile of Indigenous stories. But as for the mockumentary show Shadows, which began as a low-budget 2014 film of the same name that he also starred in, he says the current sixth and final season is time to go.

Shadows, in particular, you know, it’s being out for so long. I thought that was like, you know, I never thought that we’d stretch that idea out for so long. And I’m really proud of it. But it’s definitely time for that thing to die.”  

Waititi’s latest project as a producer is the comedy series Interior Chinatown, now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting baby: ‘Nothing is ever really lost’
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby together.

The Jennifer’s Body star revealed that she’s pregnant in an Instagram post, which includes a photo of a positive test. The post tags mgk, with whom Fox has been in a relationship since 2020, and is soundtracked by his song “last november.”

“Nothing is ever really lost,” Fox writes in the caption. “Welcome back.”

Fox previously shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss with mgk. In “last november,” mgk sings, “One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat.”

Fox has three children, while mgk has one.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.