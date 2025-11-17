Saudi crown prince marks return to US after 7 years

(Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Tuesday marks the first time His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia, steps foot in the U.S. since 2018, following the death of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul, which caused global outrage. 

The crown prince denied ordering the operation but ultimately acknowledged responsibility as the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Now more than seven years later, the Saudi leader has business on his mind as he seeks to deepen ties with the U.S. through cooperation on oil and security, while also expanding the regime’s global outreach in finance, artificial intelligence and technology. Saudi Arabia notably boasts the world’s largest economy and maintains its lead as the world’s top oil producer. 

The crown prince will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House and he’ll be invited in with pomp and circumstance. Saudi flags were seen draped in front of the White House, next to American flags, ahead of his visit. 

Trump is also hosting a dinner for the Saudi leader on Tuesday night.

A focus on defense and business

The prince’s trip to the U.S. is being billed as an “official working visit,” and is designed to follow up and advance on Trump’s May appearance in Riyadh — the first official visit of Trump’s second term in office. 

“A lot of the financial and economic and artificial intelligence deals that they announced that were very ambiguous six months ago, I think we might start to see some teeth from them this time around and hopefully get a little bit more clarity on what those deals actually are,” said Elizabeth Dent, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and former director for the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula in the office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.

During that May visit, Trump announced a $142 billion arms package with the Saudis, which according to a White House fact sheet was the “the largest defense cooperation agreement” Washington has ever done.

The agreement covers deals with more than a dozen U.S. defense companies in areas including air and missile defense, air force and space advancement, maritime security and communications, the fact sheet said.

The kingdom in turn announced a $600 billion investment in the U.S. spanning multiple sectors, including energy security, defense, technology, global infrastructure and critical minerals. 

Some of the other notable deals announced under the $600 billion pledge included investments in: U.S.-based artificial intelligence data centers and energy infrastructure; advanced technologies; Saudi infrastructure projects; U.S. energy equipment and commercial aircraft; the U.S. health care supply chain; and U.S. sports industries.

Trump confirmed on Monday during an event in the Oval Office that he plans to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia as part of a weapons deal, which experts say would mark the first time those jets have been sold to an Arab military. 

“There’s a whole host of issues that encompass this. Part of it is that Israel has to be able to maintain their congressionally-mandated qualitative military edge, which Congress does determine that,” Dent said. “And so, if the deal goes forward, I think we just have to see how they’re going to figure out the best way to ensure Israel can maintain that, as the only country in the Middle East that currently has F-35s.”

“I think the Israelis are probably pretty uncomfortable with these rumors swirling around without normalization in sight,” Dent added.

Saudis insist on ‘credible pathway’ to Palestinian statehood

The Saudi leader is seeking security guarantees from the U.S. amid turbulence in the Middle East. The security agreement with the U.S. has been in a development stage and has not yet been formalized, but the kingdom is seeking to deepen military and security ties between the two countries. 

The security guarantees are viewed by some as part of a larger regional “megadeal” involving normalization with Israel, something Trump will surely push for, even as the Saudi kingdom has refused to do so under the current Israeli leadership.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday that he would discuss the issue with the crown prince.

“I hope that Saudi Arabia will be going into the Abraham Accords fairly shortly,” he said.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an unprecedented defense pact with Qatar via executive order that recognizes the “enduring alliance” between the U.S. and Qatar and provides Qatar an explicit security guarantee in the event of “external attack.” 

Many analysts have said they believe the Saudis are looking for a similar defense pact with the U.S. 

“I think it’ll be kind of similar to Qatar’s, where it basically just says it will consider any sort of threat or attack on Saudi Arabia to be an attack on the United States, and then the United States will respond appropriately, which could range from political to military options. So, I think that the administration will make sure to give themselves that decision space,” Dent said. “There’s a lot to work through here. Obviously, I think a lot of it will be about expectation management.”

The kingdom is notably invested in implementing the president’s 20-point Gaza peace plan. The kingdom has previously stated it wants to see the emergence of a credible path toward an independent and a free Palestine as a condition for supporting the demilitarization of Hamas and reconstruction of Gaza. 

But Israel has put up a roadblock to Palestinian statehood, which will undoubtedly cause angst among Arab regional partners who are pushing for sustained peace in Gaza.

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state in any territory has not changed,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday during his weekly cabinet meeting. “Gaza will be demilitarized and Hamas will be disarmed, the easy way or the hard way.”

Netanyahu has long opposed a Palestinian state, saying in recent months that its creation would only reward Hamas and endanger Israel’s security.

ABC News’ Christopher Boccia contributed to this report. 

ABC News' Christopher Boccia contributed to this report.

Trump says NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.

The comments came as Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Pressed on whether the U.S. would back up NATO allies in such a situation, Trump said “it depends on the circumstance.”

Poland and Romania reported violations of their airspace earlier this month by Russian aircraft, prompting NATO to scramble fighter jets in response. Estonia on Friday said three Russian jets entered its airspace, which Russia has denied.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, who had been critical of Trump’s approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin in peace negotiations, responded quickly to Trump’s comments that NATO allies should shoot down Russian drones in their airspace.

“Roger that,” Sikorski wrote on X.

NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday reaffirmed the group’s commitment to defend allied territory but stopped short of saying any Russian aircraft that violates allied airspace would be shot down.

“Decisions on whether to engage intruding aircraft, such as firing upon them, are, of course, taking in real time, are always based on available intelligence regarding the threat posed by the aircraft, including questions we have to answer like intent, armament and potential risk to Allied forces, civilians or infrastructure,” Rutte said.

In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump criticized Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

“It’s not making Russia look good. It’s making them look bad,” Trump said.

Trump said the United States is prepared to enact severe tariffs on Russia should Moscow not be ready to make a peace deal, a threat he’s made for weeks.

But he said other countries need to pull back on buying Russian oil and energy products “otherwise we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

“Europe has to step it up. They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia. It’s embarrassing to them,” Trump said.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy said he supported the idea when he met with Trump later Tuesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a bilateral meeting with Trump, said she wants Europe to abandon its use of Russian energy by 2027 or earlier.

“President Trump is absolutely right on it,” she said. “We have reduced already massively the gas supply from Russia, completely gotten out of Russian coal and massively also reduced the oil supply. But there’s still some coming to the European continent.”

“We want to get rid of it,” she said.

Trump said he believed targeting Russia’s economy would help lead to the end of the war.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote on his social media platform after his bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy. “Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!” he added.

ABC News' Hannah Demissie and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

Top House Democrats launch investigation into Trump’s 0 million DOJ settlement demand
Drew (Angerer/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Top House Democrats asked President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide documents — including correspondence between his lawyers and his Justice Department — as they investigate his demand for the DOJ to pay roughly $230 million as a settlement for investigations he faced during the Biden administration and in his first term in office. 

Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia, the ranking members on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively, sent a letter directly to Trump requesting that he provide documents and information to their committees.

“In remarks to the press this week, you described a blatantly illegal and unconstitutional effort to steal $230 million from the American people,”Raskin and Garcia wrote in their letter. “Your plan to have your obedient underlings at the Department of Justice (DOJ) instruct the U.S. Treasury to pay you, personally, hundreds of millions of dollars–especially at a time when most Americans are struggling to pay rent, put food on the table, and afford health care–is an outrageous and shocking attempt to shake down the American people.”

The committees want Trump to provide “all administrative claims filed by you on your legal representation under Federal Torts Claims Act” as well as “all correspondence between you or your legal representatives and any DOJ official.”

The Democrats also want “all DOJ memoranda, legal analyses, or recommendations shared with you and your legal representative, or any White House official.”

The settlement negotiations with DOJ stem from two separate administrative claims attorneys for Trump submitted while he was out of office in 2023 and 2024. One sought damages over the investigation he and some in his orbit faced surrounding ties between his 2016 campaign and the Russian government

The second claim related to accusations that he was prosecuted maliciously by then-special counsel Jack Smith and that his privacy rights were violated when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents in August of 2022. 

Those claims would likely first need sign-off from top officials in the DOJ who previously served as Trump’s defense attorneys or otherwise represented his allies.

Trump, asked Tuesday by reporters in the Oval Office about the New York Times’ story that first reported Trump’s demand, said the decision would “go across my desk.”

“It’s interesting, because I’m the one that makes a decision, right?” Trump said. “And you know that decision would have to go across my desk, and it’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.”

North Carolina is the next state to take up partisan redrawing of congressional maps
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — North Carolina’s GOP statehouse leaders say the legislature will meet next week to consider redrawing the state’s congressional districts, saying they want to bolster President Donald Trump as the White House continues to encourage Republicans to redistrict mid-decade ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

“President Trump earned a clear mandate from the voters of North Carolina and the rest of the country, and we intend to defend it by drawing an additional Republican Congressional seat,” state Rep. Destin Hall, the speaker of the North Carolina House, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The Republican-controlled legislature was already scheduled to meet next week. Although North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is a Democrat, the state’s constitution doesn’t allow him to veto redistricted legislative or congressional maps.

North Carolina’s congressional map is currently being litigated in multiple ongoing lawsuits, according to a roundup from NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice, over allegations the map racially discriminates and is a partisan gerrymander.

Currently, 10 Republicans and four Democrats make up North Carolina’s congressional delegation.

Sen. Phil Berger, the Senate majority leader, wrote Monday, “Picking up where Texas left off, we will hold votes in our October session to redraw North Carolina’s congressional map to ensure Gavin Newsom doesn’t decide the congressional majority,” referencing the the California governor’s Proposition 50 special election, when voters will decide if they want to adopt a map that could help Democrats flip five seats.

House Redistricting Chairmen Brenden Jones and Hugh Blackwell said in a joint statement: “We’re stepping into this redistricting battle because California and the radical left are attempting to rig the system to handpick who runs Congress. This ploy is nothing new, and North Carolina will not stand by while they attempt to stack the deck. President Trump has called on us to fight back, and North Carolina stands ready to level the playing field.”

In response, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton called state Republican leaders subservient to Trump and guilty of corruption.

“North Carolina Republicans Phil Berger and Destin Hall are weak subservient cowards willing to steamroll the people of our state so they can give Donald Trump what he wants — power without accountability. Today, [North Carolina General Assembly] Republicans announced they will be tearing up our already brutally gerrymandered congressional maps and redrawing them to give more seats to Congressional Republicans. Let me be clear: maps should not give you power; voters should. When politicians pick their voters instead of voters picking their politicians, that’s not democracy. That’s corruption,” Clayton said in a statement to ABC News.

Stein responded on Monday to the GOP statehouse leaders’ announcement by slamming them for failing voters and calling out how the state legislature has yet to pass a budget.

“The General Assembly works for North Carolina, not Donald Trump,” Stein wrote.

“The Republican leadership in the General Assembly has failed to pass a budget, failed to pay our teachers and law enforcement what they deserve, and failed to fully fund Medicaid. Now they are failing you, the voters. These shameless politicians are abusing their power to take away yours.”

North Carolina Democrats are planning an anti-redistricting rally on Oct. 21 in Raleigh.

