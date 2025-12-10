Save the date for Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s wedding in ‘The Drama’ teaser trailer

The poster for ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya is engaged to Robert Pattinson in the official teaser trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the first teaser for the upcoming comedy film on Wednesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new teaser begins with the happy couple getting some photos taken ahead of the wedding. They appear awkward in front of the camera, and the photographer asks them their favorite things about each other in an attempt to quell nerves.

This leads in to an unsettling montage that features an alarm blaring in a dark entryway, Emma chugging brown liquor and Charlie housing a bloody nose.

A24 also released additional details about their characters in a fake engagement announcement that ran in The Boston Globe‘s print edition on Tuesday. It revealed that the fictional couple lives in Boston, where Emma is employed at a bookstore and Charlie serves as the director of the Cambridge Art Museum.

“Joyous news @bostonglobe,” A24’s social media caption about the engagement announcement read.

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Sabrina Carpenter channels Carrie Bradshaw in new ‘SNL’ promo
Host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter during ‘SNL’ promos in October 2025. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Sabrina Carpenter is pulling double duty on the Oct. 18 edition of Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing as the musical guest. In a new promo for the show, called “Sabrina in the City,” she struts through the SNL offices at 30 Rock while channeling Carrie Bradshaw.

“New York is one Big Apple,” Sabrina says in a voice-over as she arrives in the elevator. “And I’m taking my bite at Saturday Night Live.” She goes on to misunderstand and disrespect all the cast members who approach her.

When new cast member Tommy Brennan says, “Sabrina! What are you up to?” she replies, “In these heels? Probably like 5’4″.” When cast member Sarah Sherman asks, “Hey, Sabrina, excited for the weekend?” she replies, “Sorry, hun. I prefer a strong end,” and slaps Sarah in the butt. 

After calling Marcello Hernandez “Mr. Big,” she hands him her empty martini glass, and when writer Martin Herlihy approaches her with a script question, she autographs it instead, saying, “Anything for a fan.”

Sabrina sits down, opens her laptop and continues her Carrie Bradshaw interior monologue: “The woman wondered what she’d gotten herself into. Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left do was—”

She’s interrupted by Sarah, Martin, Tommy and Marcello, who are standing behind her. “What is she writing?” Tommy asks. “No idea. The computer’s not even on,” Sarah replies.

But when Sabrina turns around they’re all smiles, giving her a thumbs-up.

Sabrina was last on SNL as a musical guest in May 2024 and also appeared on the SNL 50th Anniversary Special.

In brief: Nicole Kidman joins cast of ‘The Young People’ and more
Nicole Kidman, scream queen. The actress has joined the cast of director Osgood Perkins‘ upcoming horror film The Young People. Kidman joins an ensemble that also includes Lola Tung and Nico Parker. The film began shooting in October. Its distributor, Neon, describes it as “a bad trip” that is coming soon …

The premiere date for the eighth and final season of Outlander has been revealed. Starz will debut the eighth season of the popular show on March 6, 2026. This final chapter of Claire and Jamie’s love story promises both romance and edge-of-your seat drama as it reaches its conclusion …

Mark Ruffalo has found his next project. Variety reports that the actor will star in the upcoming film Santo Subito! The movie, which is set in the Vatican, finds Ruffalo portraying an American-born priest who is summoned to serve as “the devil’s advocate” in the investigation of Pope John Paul II‘s life …

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ final trailer released
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters in less than two weeks, and now the final trailer for the film has been released.

The trailer opens with Springsteen, played by Jeremy Allen White, recording the track “Born in the U.S.A.,” cut with clips of Springsteen performing onstage. While listening to the song, Springsteen stops the track, saying, “No, put ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ on the shelf. I want this record to feel different.”

“Born in the U.S.A.” was originally part of the demos for Springsteen’s 1982 solo acoustic album, Nebraska, but didn’t make the album. It instead became the title track of Springsteen’s 1984 album, which went to #1.

After scrapping “Born in the U.S.A.,” the trailer focuses on Springsteen’s decision to record Nebraska despite pushback from his label and shows the support he received from his manager, Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong. It also features clips of White with actress Odessa Young, who plays Springsteen’s love interest in the film.

It ends with White performing Springsteen’s classic tune “Born to Run” onstage in front of thousands of fans.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale now.

