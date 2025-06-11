Scarlett Johansson asked to be removed as an executive producer on Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’

Scarlett Johansson asked to be removed as an executive producer on Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’
Jay Maidment

Scarlett Johansson wants it known she had no involvement with the latest Marvel movie.

During a conversation with her Black Widow co-star David Harbour for Interview magazine, Johansson was congratulated for being an executive producer on the film Thunderbolts*. Harbour told her it made sense because her character, Natasha Romanoff, was “all over this movie” in spirit.

“I asked to have my credit removed because I wasn’t involved,” Johansson said.

“You hated the movie that much?” Harbour responded, with a laugh, before Johansson said: “No, you’re just wanting that to be the case.”

Natasha Romanoff died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, though Johansson last appeared as the character in Black Widow, which debuted in 2021.

“I think you’d be proud of us,” Harbour said of Thunderbolts*, to which Johansson said, “I am proud of you.”

Johansson also talked about the long-term time commitment that comes with being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others. Like in [Captain America: The] Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic,” Johansson said. “In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along.”

She went on to say that a five-month time commitment is significant.

“It’s like, ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut,'” Johansson said. “These sound like silly problems, but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ coming to CBS
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ coming to CBS
Paramount Network

The Yellowstone universe is expanding.

CBS has ordered a new spinoff series of the hit Taylor Sheridan-helmed franchise with the working title of Y: Marshals. The Y, of course, stands for Yellowstone, as this spinoff will serve as a direct offshoot of the original series.

Luke Grimes will star in the show as Kayce Dutton, reprising the role he played on Yellowstone. In the spinoff, Kayce joins an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana,” according to its official logline. With the Yellowstone Ranch in his rear view, Kayce “and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

It will premiere in spring 2026 and then air on Sundays as one of the seven new shows CBS is planning to roll out.

Sheridan and Grimes will executive produce alongside Spencer Hudnut, who will also serve as showrunner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Stick: Owen Wilson is best friends with Marc Maron in the comedy series about a former golf pro.

Disney+
Phineas and Ferb: The inventive stepbrothers are back for season 5 in the revival of the animated TV show.

Netflix
Ginny & Georgia: Georgia is on trial in season 3 of the comedy-drama series.

Peacock
Love Island USA: An entirely new group of Islanders enter the Fijian villa to start their journey to find love.

CBS, Paramount+
Tony Awards: The 78th annual Tony Awards will celebrate the best of Broadway live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8.

Movie theaters
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina: Ana de Armas stars in the latest film set in the John Wick universe.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Viola Davis has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, where her new wax figure was recently revealed. It features her look from the Academy Awards in 2017 — a red Giorgio Armani Privé gown — when she won best supporting actress for her role in Fences. ﻿Intricate details were included, like her platform sneakers, gold jewelry and her wedding ring.

“This is what art is supposed to do. This is how art is supposed to make you feel,” said Viola, who worked with the Madame Tussauds’ creative team to get every detail of her look right“It’s transcendental. It goes far beyond anything you could imagine in an earthly realm.”

She shared on Instagram her initial reaction to seeing her wax figure, alongside the caption, “No words. Just….love. LOVE. Thank you @madametussaudsusa!”

In the clip, she’s captured walking toward the figure and admiring the end result. “[They] got everything right. I mean, she looks alive. My teeth, my lips,” Viola said. “This dress I believe is Armani, but it’s more than the Armani. … It’s like a dream I had when I was 28 when I was looking at myself in the subway station, but it was a dream. This is just, like, ‘Whoo!'”

“There are signs in your life where you feel worthy, and they help the inside feel worthy. I keep saying that saying of ‘Your purpose is not what you do. It’s what happens to people when you do what you do.’ And sometimes the people that it happens to is you,” she continued. “And it’s what I did. I can’t believe that little Viola pulled it off.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.