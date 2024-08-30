Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali star in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Johansson and Jonathan Bailey – Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has just dropped a tease of the seventh Jurassic film, the first to star Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Jurassic World: Rebirth was directed by Star Wars: Rogue One‘s Gareth Edwards and takes place five years after the last franchise entry, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. That film concluded a spin-off trilogy that made more than $3 billion.

David Koepp, who wrote the 1993 original Jurassic Park, is back behind the keyboard.

Universal Pictures teases, “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

However, “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Marvel movie vet Johansson plays “covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure [the] genetic material,” while Ali plays her trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

The studio adds, “When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Also starring is Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Homeland vet Rupert Friend plays “Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs”; and The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast also includes Ed Skrein and David Iacono.

Jurassic World: Rebirth stomps into theaters next summer.

“Homebound” David Lynch says emphysema may keep him from stepping on a set again
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In a new interview with Sight & Sound magazine, acclaimed Twin Peaks director David Lynch says he has emphysema and as a result likely won’t direct on set ever again.

The Independent excerpted the chat, in which the 78-year-old filmmaker said he’s “homebound” as a result of the pulmonary condition.

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch says. “And now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.” What’s more, he says, “I can only walk a short distance before [running] out of oxygen.”

Lynch says he might be able to direct remotely, but added, “I wouldn’t like that so much.”

The filmmaker’s last project was 2017’s acclaimed Twin Peaks: The Return. He has a couple of projects he’s still trying to get off the ground, including the animated Snootworld and his screenplay called Antelope Don’t Run No More. “Well, we don’t know what the future will bring, but we remain hopeful,” Lynch said.

Ba(b)ywatch: “Crying Grandad” David Hasselhoff shares sweet photo with 1st grandchild
Valerie Hache/AFP via Getty Images FILE

David Hasselhoff is a grandfather!

The Baywatch alum, 72, shared a photo to Instagram of him holding his newborn granddaughter, London — his first grandchild.

“A crying Grandad,” he gushed. “She’s perfect WOW [heart emoji] I am so blessed.”

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore — Hasselhoff’s eldest daughter — shared more details about her daughter’s birth in a separate Instagram post.

Calling the newborn “our Angel baby girl,” she shared that London was born Aug. 11, “truly the best day of our lives.”

“We never knew you could be THIS happy,” Hasselhoff-Fiore — who married husband Madison Fiore in February 2023 — added.

Hasselhoff shares Hasselhoff-Fiore and daughter Hayley Hasselhoff with ex-wife Pamela Bach.

 

Adam Sandler says Travis Kelce nearly played his son in ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Adam Sandler joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the sibling athletes’ New Heights podcast on Wednesday to discuss the new follow-up movie to the cult classic Happy Gilmore.

Sandler revealed that at one point Travis nearly played the son of his alter ego, a hockey player who becomes an unlikely golf pro. “I was thinking, we were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally like six months ago,” said Sandler. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be.”

But Sandler has something else in mind for the NFL star in the Netflix-bound sequel. Sandler hinted, “Travis, we’re gonna have fun because the scene you’re doing is with so many great golfers, it’s going to be amazing.”

The former SNL star and stand-up comic vowed, “You’re going to be funny as hell.”

As reported, Travis made no secret of his desire to be in the film, expressing back in May on his podcast that he’d do “anything” to show up on screen.

He’s such a fan that he confessed to Sandler he’s been perfecting Happy’s trademark run-up golf drive. “I think I got the swing down,” he said. In fact, a video of him doing just that went viral.

Sandler admitted that while performing the famous swing he’s not always accurate. “I got to say when I’m doing the Happy Gilmore swing, I’m maybe one for four with that,” said Sandler.

“A little TV magic on the back end,” Travis joked.

Happy Gilmore 2 comes out next year on Netflix.

