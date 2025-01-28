School closes after copper wiring stolen, knocking out power

School closes after copper wiring stolen, knocking out power
(VALLEJO, Calif.) — A California school was forced to cancel classes until further notice after its copper wiring was stolen, knocking out power to the property.

Repairs at the Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy are expected to take about a week, but if the school needs to be closed for longer, the district will arrange alternate student placements, according to the school.

“Students have been set up with alternative learning hubs or can complete work at home for the time being,” the school told ABC News in a statement.

The school will open alternative learning hubs on Wednesday to continue learning,

“Alternative learning hubs will open at six school sites: Cooper, Dan Mini, Federal Terrace, Highland, and Patterson Elementary Schools, as well as Loma Vista Environmental Science Academy. These hubs will provide academic instruction and resources, with educators from elementary and middle schools supporting students as they complete independent study work prepared by their teachers,” the school announced.

Parents and guardians were sent an online form that they can use to sign up for the alternative learning hubs.

“We are committed to ensuring that our students’ education remains as uninterrupted as possible,” Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said. “The dedicated staff at Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy has worked rapidly to prepare learning materials and establish a system that keeps our students engaged during this temporary closure.”

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided at all the hubs.

For families not attending a hub, staff will be available at Solano Widenmann on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to distribute independent study materials.

Vallejo Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for a comment on the investigation.

(FANNIN COUNTY, Ga.) — A mom in Georgia is speaking out about being arrested for reckless conduct after her then-10-year-old son was found walking alone.

Brittany Patterson, 41, was arrested by deputies on Oct. 30 after a witness reported “a juvenile in the roadway” who had gone into and left a nearby Dollar General store, according to a Fannin County Sheriff’s Office report.

Patterson’s son, Soren, now 11, was later found by deputies around one mile from the family’s home. Patterson had left Soren to take another one of her children to a doctor’s appointment and didn’t report him missing, according to the report.

In the state, neglect by a parent can be defined as a “failure to provide a child with adequate supervision necessary for such child’s well-being,” according to a guideline.

Patterson told ABC News’ Andrea Fujii in an interview Friday that she had been annoyed Soren didn’t tell her where he was going, but didn’t think he was in any danger.

“I wasn’t panicking or concerned because it’s just a short walk from our house. He knows how to get home,” Patterson said.

In bodycam footage released by the sheriff’s office, Patterson can be seen asking a deputy, “What am I under arrest for?”

“For reckless endangerment,” the deputy replied.

“And how was I recklessly endangering my child?” Patterson asked, before another deputy responded, “We’re not talking about it.”

The deputies then handcuffed the mom.

During the arrest, Patterson also said to one of the deputies, “Last time I checked, it wasn’t illegal for a kid to walk to the store.”

But the deputy replied, “It is when they’re 10 years old.”

The arrest warrant claimed Patterson “willingly and knowingly did endanger the bodily safety of her juvenile son.”

In an interview with ABC News, Patterson’s lawyer David Delugas questioned the charge she is facing.

“Our criminal justice system is built on the fact that you did something or you were negligent. You did something criminally negligent. So what is it she did?” DeLugas said.

Authorities said they would drop the charge against Patterson if she signs a safety plan that involves the use of a GPS tracker on her son’s phone but Patterson told ABC News she is refusing to sign it.

“I just felt like I couldn’t sign that and that in doing so, would be agreeing that there was something unsafe about my home or something unsafe about my parental decisions and I just don’t believe that,” Patterson said.

Patterson, who is currently out on bail, faces up to 1 year in jail with the reckless conduct charge.

(NEW YORK) — Luigi Mangione, who is accused of second-degree murder for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, could face additional charges, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Asked why Mangione was charged with second-degree murder, Bragg told ABC News that prosecutors wanted to bring charges quickly and first-degree murder “has a number of delineated circumstances.”

“Murder 2 is the intentional killing of a person, punishable by 25 years to life under New York law,” Bragg said Wednesday.

“Murder 1 has a number of delineated circumstances, including, for example, a serial murder, murder of a witness, murder of a police officer,” he explained.

“As we learn more about motives and other things like that … there may be additional charges,” Bragg said.

Mangione is also charged in New York with criminal possession of a forged instrument and several counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, is accused of shooting Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4 while the CEO was heading to an investors conference.

Thompson’s murder ignited online anger at the health insurance industry and some people online have celebrated the suspect.

“Celebrating murder is abhorrent,” Bragg said. “I sit across the table from families who’ve had a loved one killed. And to think of people celebrating that … is beyond comprehension to me.”

“What I would say to members of the public … [who are] celebrating this and maybe contemplating other action: We will be vigilant and we will hold people accountable,” Bragg said.

The ghost gun allegedly in Mangione’s possession when he was arrested has been matched to three shell casings recovered at the murder scene, according to the NYPD.

Bragg, who has focused on cracking down on ghost guns during his time as DA, stressed, “They are lethal in the same way as a traditional gun. What is so scary about them is you can buy a 3D printer and you can print them right from your kitchen table.”

“[It’s] something we’re seeing more and more in use,” he said.

Fingerprints recovered from a water bottle and a Kind bar near the crime scene have also been matched to Mangione, police said.

Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday after nearly one week on the run. He’s also facing charges in Pennsylvania, including allegedly possessing an untraceable ghost gun.

Mangione plans to challenge his extradition to New York.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it will seek a governor’s warrant to try to force Mangione’s extradition. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she’ll sign a request for the governor’s warrant “to ensure this individual is tried and held accountable.”

Bragg said, “We will get the defendant here and bring him to justice through our court proceeding.”

“We’re prepared to go forward,” he said. “We’re on the path to accountability and justice.”

(NEW YORK) — The FBI searched the New York City home of Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan as part of a criminal investigation into the election betting platform, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The investigation, at least in part, involves whether Polymarket violated a prior settlement with the U.S. government by allowing American-based users access to its platform.

The 2022 settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission required Polymarket to pay a $1.4 million penalty for operating an illegal unregistered “event markets” that allowed users to bet on events taking place in the future, such as who will win a presidential election.

Coplan posted on X, “It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents.”

He added that the company is “deeply committed to being non-partisan.”

Polymarket correctly predicted Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last week.

“This is obvious political retribution by the outgoing administration against Polymarket for providing a market that correctly called the 2024 presidential election, ” a company spokesman added. “Polymarket is a fully transparent prediction market that helps everyday people better understand the events that matter most to them, including elections. We charge no fees, take no trading positions, and allow observers from around the world to analyze all market data as a public good.”

