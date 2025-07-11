Schools brace for wave of parents seeking opt-outs after Supreme Court ruling

(WASHINGTON) — When public school teachers return to classrooms this fall, they will confront a new legal landscape that has given parents expanded veto power over certain aspects of a child’s education.

A sweeping constitutional interpretation issued last month from the U.S. Supreme Court recognizes a fundamental right under the First Amendment to opt-out from classroom lessons that may pose what it called a “very real threat of undermining” sincerely held religious beliefs.

It has school districts and their attorneys nationwide scrambling to review curriculum for possible conflicts and fine tune protocols for when and how students can be excused from certain material.

“It marks a significant challenge for public education nationwide,” the Montgomery County, Maryland, Board of Education, which lost the case, said in a statement on the decision.

The board had been sued by a group of Muslim, Jewish and Christian parents after it refused to permit families to opt-out their children from exposure to storybooks with LGBTQ themes.

“The right of parents to direct the religious upbringing of their children would be an empty promise if it did not follow those children into the public school classroom,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling effectively requires schools to notify parents in advance of any classroom concepts that might be contrary to a particular religion and to accommodate requests to provide alternative instruction.

Sarah Parshall Perry, a former U.S. Department of Education attorney and current vice president of the conservative advocacy group Defending Education, called it a clear “directive” to districts.

“In making the decision, the high court expanded an earlier religious liberty in schools case, Wisconsin v. Yoder,” Perry wrote in a blog post. “In that 1972 decision, the court held that Amish families could opt their children out of compulsory education past eighth grade because continuing in school longer would be a violation of their religious beliefs.”

While religious rights advocates hailed the ruling as common sense, some civil rights groups, educators, and parents fear it now undermines the very foundation of public education.

“This decision could have a chilling effect,” said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest union of public school teachers, “and could lead to more educators self-censoring, shelving books and lessons, and preventing some already marginalized students from being seen and acknowledged.”

Some school officials have privately worried about a “Pandora’s box” of administrative burdens that sweeping opt-out rights now present, and said they may consider preemptively removing content from the curriculum entirely in order to avoid confrontations with parents.

“I’m sure there will be more parents that are going to exercise this right,” said Jim Walsh, a Texas lawyer who represents school boards and is a member of the National School Attorneys Association.

Federal courts have already fielded numerous disputes in recent years over religious objections to classroom lessons, including faith-based opposition to teaching women’s empowerment, the theory of evolution, coed physical education, and celebration of Halloween.

“There are religions that oppose medical science, surgery, psychiatry, interracial marriage, monogamy, woman’s suffrage, the right of gay people to marry, and so on,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., an attorney and law professor. “All of them will now be able to flood the courts with claims that particular curricular teachings and books offend their sincere values and their children should not be exposed to the offensive doctrines.”

To evaluate the claims, frontline educators could be put in a tough spot.

“School administrators will have to become experts in a wide range of religious doctrines in order to predict, in advance, whether a parent may object to a particular text, lesson plan, or school activity as contrary to their religious beliefs,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her dissent in the case. “The result will be chaos.”

Walsh offered a more sanguine appraisal based on the experience of Texas, which has had an expansive statewide opt-out available to parents for 30 years.

“Parents can opt out of anything they have a religious or moral objection to and the school has to accommodate that. It has not caused significant problems,” Walsh said.
One reason the impact has been muted, he said, is that “kids are frequently embarrassed when their parents do this.”
As for concerns that schools might self-censor material so as to avoid conflicts with parents, Walsh said it’s a likely possibility.

“Sotomayor predicts a lot of litigation. I think she’s probably right about that, but I think if districts adopt a policy and transparency — and allow opt-out with some limitations on that — I think that’s going to go a long way for reducing that.”

Trump directs DOJ, White House counsel to investigate Biden’s mental state in office
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether former President Joe Biden’s administration sought to conspire to cover up his mental state while in office, prompting a response from Biden.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency,” Biden said in a statement. “I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

The move by the White House represents a significant escalation, as it is a directive to the Justice Department to formally investigate.

It goes beyond the review into Biden’s last-minute pardons before leaving office.

Biden responded to Trump’s memo to Bondi and the Department of Justice, calling an investigation “nothing more than a mere distraction” and defending his decision-making ability. In a statement he says any suggestion he was not in control is “ridiculous and false.”

“This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations,” Biden said in a statement sent to ABC News.

The president directed the U.S.’s top law enforcement official, in coordination with his White House counsel, to investigate “the circumstances surrounding Biden’s supposed execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office,” according to a statement from the White House.

Republican hard-liners defy Trump, Johnson as mega-bill fails to advance
(WASHINGTON) — A vote on the mega-bill aimed at advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda failed in the House Budget Committee Friday afternoon amid objections from hard-liners, halting the bill’s progress at the committee.

Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde, Josh Brecheen, Lloyd Smucker, Ralph Norman and Chip Roy all voted against clearing the bill out of committee — defying Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson. The group complained, in part, that the bulk of savings in the legislation don’t take effect until after Trump leaves office.

The committee vote failed with just 16 lawmakers in favor, and 21 voting against.

The move is a setback for Johnson and Trump, who earlier called on the holdouts to fall in line and unite behind the bill — with Trump saying in a social media post that “we don’t need ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ in the Republican Party.”

Norman said he wants commitments from leadership on changes to Medicaid work requirements, which won’t take effect until 2029 and imposes more frequent eligibility checks for beneficiaries.

“I am tired of smoke and mirrors,” Norman said Friday. “This isn’t a grandstand. I don’t need to grandstand.”

The ordeal has been yet another test of Johnson’s speakership as he works to placate the hard-liners and unify the factions of his conference.

House Republican leaders will now continue to negotiate with holdouts behind closed doors, and the Budget Committee will reconvene on Monday. While the delay is not ideal, there is still a chance that the bill could clear the House before the Memorial Day recess.

The House Freedom Caucus said it is prepared to continue negotiations over the weekend after several of them blocked the more than 1,000-page mega-bill from advancing.

“We are not going anywhere and we will continue to work through the weekend,” the group posted on X.

Prior to the failed vote, Majority Leader Steve Scalise explained that the bill’s timeline enables the administration to “actually create a process to implement” some of the provisions in the bill.

“We’ve got a pretty clear idea of what the final pieces are, and we’re working through those right now,” Scalise said. “We’re all in agreement on the reforms we want to make. We want to have work requirements. We want to phase out a lot of these green subsidies. You know, how quickly can you get it done? And it’s not as quickly as saying you just turn it off tomorrow.”

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, another Republican on the Budget Committee, sympathized with Norman’s “fair” concerns about delays to implementing Medicaid reforms, but he called the consensus product of 11 markups “a good start” and stressed that the Senate will have an opportunity to improve the bill.

“There’s a lot of good pieces in this legislation. You know, there’s pieces that I feel like we left ourselves short. We could have made bigger reforms, cut more spending, but at the end of the day, this is going to get the economy growing for the American people,” he said. “I think we are going to get there.”

“I think this is an important piece to move forward as it is, because we need to get the economy back on track,” Stutzman added.

Trump to host event to rally Republicans behind his megabill
(WASHINGTON) — Despite a setback to President Donald Trump’s megabill Thursday morning, the president is set to hold an event in the East Room of the White House to rally Republicans behind his tax legislation.

“Later this afternoon, here at the White House, the president will host a ‘One Big, Beautiful Event’ in the East Room to rally Republicans to get the one big, beautiful bill across the finish line. At that event, he will be joined by everyday Americans from across the country, who will massively benefit from the common-sense policies and provisions within this bill,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during the briefing Thursday afternoon.

Among the special guests expected at the event are delivery drivers, a barber from Arkansas, law enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents, Leavitt added. Border czar Tom Homan is also expected to deliver remarks.

This event will “show the American people how this bill works for them and how there are provisions in this bill that will change their lives,” she said.

Negotiations are underway in the Senate on the House-passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” with some fiscal hawks pushing for additional changes.

Earlier Thursday, the Senate parliamentarian rejected key Medicaid provisions in the bill — a major blow to Senate Republicans and their plan to slash costs in the budget package.

When asked if there is enough time for Congress to work through the issues that come up with the parliamentarian’s ruling, the White House remained adamant that the president expects to sign it next week on Independence Day.

“We expect that bill to be on the president’s desk for signature by July Fourth. I know that there was a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian this morning. Look, this is part of the process. This is part of the inner workings of the United States Senate. But the president is adamant about seeing this bill on his desk here at the White House by Independence Day,” she said.

This comes as frustrated Republican senators balked at the parliamentarian’s ruling — with some seeking to rework the language in order to get it passed.

When asked what the president is doing to push his legislation across the finish line, Leavitt indicated that the president is hosting meetings at the White House.

