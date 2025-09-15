Schools purchase new buses

The Henry County School Board convened on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Mount Olivet Elementary School to address key matters impacting students, staff, and the community.

School Bus Purchases

In alignment with the division’s bus replacement schedule, the Board approved the purchase of up to five 65-passenger conventional school buses from Sonny Merryman of Rustburg, Virginia, through the state contract. Each bus is estimated at $135,417. This investment helps ensure safe and reliable transportation for Henry County students.

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

The Board approved an additional appropriation to the FY 2026 School Nutrition Budget in support of the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The Virginia Department of Education awarded $239,100 to provide all elementary schools with fresh produce, ensuring students have access to healthy food options.

Facilities Improvements

The Board authorized a contract with RRMM Architects of Roanoke to provide architectural and engineering services for the replacement of the main electrical switchgear at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and Laurel Park Middle School. Identified as high-priority projects in the facilities assessment study, the design and bidding services will total $170,000.

Celebrating Black History in HCPS

The evening also featured a presentation titled Black History in Henry County Public Schools by Rev. Tyler Millner, a proud graduate of George Washington Carver High School. Rev. Millner has dedicated himself to preserving the legacy of GW Carver, documenting its rich history and contributions to education. “Education is an all-in enterprise,” he shared during his presentation. Historical documents and materials he collected were generously donated to the Board and will be displayed prominently at the school shortly. Notably, the first school year at Carver was 1950–1951, and three members of the inaugural class returned to Henry County as educators after completing college. Superintendent Designee Dr. Ben Boone and School Board Members including Chair Teddy Martin and Vice Chair Ben Gravely thanked Rev. Millner for his presentation, passion, commitment, and donation to the school system to preserve the community’s history for future generations.