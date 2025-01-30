Scoreboard roundup — 1/29/25

Scoreboard roundup — 1/29/25
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Nets 104, Hornets 83
Pistons 119, Pacers 133
Raptors 106, Wizards 82
Bulls 100, Celtics 122
Cavaliers 126, Heat 106
Nuggets 112, Knicks 122
Kings 104, 76ers 117
Mavericks 137, Pelicans 136
Clippers 128, Spurs 116
Timberwolves 121, Suns 113
Thunder 109, Warriors 116

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Wilds, 3, Maple Leafs 1
Kings 0, Panthers 3
Flyers 0, Devils 5
Canucks 3, Predators 1
Penguins 3, Utah Hockey Club 2

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shares pregame handshakes with kids: Meet his family
(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley and his family are in the spotlight after the star running back shared pregame handshakes with his young children ahead of the NFC championship game between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders Sunday.

Barkley and his daughter Jada and son Saquon Jr. were caught on camera exchanging handshakes and kisses before the Eagles flew to a 55-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field, punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.

After the Eagles soared to victory, the Barkley family was all smiles and posed for photos together with the George S. Halas Trophy. The Eagles will head to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and take on the Chiefs in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

“If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would…” Barkley’s longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon wrote in a caption after sharing photos from the postgame celebration.

Barkley’s handshakes with his kids have turned into a pregame ritual. The Eagles posted a video of the 27-year-old sharing handshakes with his family in a December 2024 clip on YouTube as well.

Get to know Barkley’s family below.

Anna Congdon

Congdon and Barkley have been a couple since they were students at The Pennsylvania State University. Congdon occasionally shares photos of her longtime partner and their kids on her Instagram. The couple also attended the 12th annual NFL Honors awards ceremony together in 2023 and again in 2024, along with their daughter Jada.

Jada

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jada in April 2018. Barkley revealed he picked Jada’s name from a list Congdon created of potential baby names in a 2019 NFL film.

“First and foremost, I’m just honored and blessed that I have a daughter in Jada and [to] be able to enter fatherhood and [I] always gotta try to set the standard for her because her image of a man is gonna be off of me,” Barkley said at the time.

Saquon Jr.

Barkley and Congdom also welcomed a son, Saquon Jr., in 2022. After his birth, Barkley called him a “beautiful baby.”

“He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We’ve got a beautiful little family,” he said at the time.

