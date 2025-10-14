Scoreboard roundup — 10/13/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Mariners 10, Blue Jays 3 (ALCS – Game 2, SEA leads series 2-0)
Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (NLCS – Game 1, LAD lead series 1-0)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Bills 14, Falcons 24
Bears 25, Commanders 24
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Avalanche 3, Sabres 1
Lightning 4, Bruins 3
Predators 4, Senators 1
Jets 5, Islanders 2
Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2
Panthers 2, Flyers 5
Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2
Blues 5, Canucks 2
Kings 3, Wild 4
Mammoth 1, Blackhawks 3
