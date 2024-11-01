Scoreboard roundup — 10/31/24

(NEW YORK) — Women are taking the helm at the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.
For the first time in the racing event’s storied 173-year history, all-female sailing teams representing longtime participants New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Italy and Switzerland will be joined by six new all-female teams from Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Australia. The teams will take to the seas next week in Barcelona and compete in the brand-new Puig Women’s America’s Cup trophy.
While this is the first time all-female sailing teams will compete for this trophy, it is not the first time women take to the water. Dating back to the 1800s, women have been pivotal members of the sailing, engineering and building teams in America’s Cup but momentum to build up and invest in women sailors has always dwindled and stalled leaving women out of the world’s oldest continually contested sporting trophy.
The Puig Women’s America’s Cup is trying to change that. The inaugural yacht race, which begins Oct. 5, is in part intended as a pipeline for women to eventually enter and compete in the America’s Cup alongside male sailors.
Although there isn’t a formal gender restriction that keeps women from sailing in the America’s Cup, the sport has traditionally been dominated by men due to the intense physical nature of the sport. However, recent technological advancements have changed all of that, according to Coraline Jonet, project manager for Swiss Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s youth and women’s teams and herself a lifelong sailor.
“We saw that in the new boats half of the crew don’t need physical strength, which means women and men can do the same job,” she told ABC News. “Obviously, you need experience. And with this first women’s America’s Cup, doing all the jobs, getting that experience, will hopefully mean being able to join the America’s Cup.”
Marie Mazuay, 19, is a trimmer on the Alinghi Red Bull Racing women’s team and has been sailing since she was seven. Her job is to control the sails, adjusting them in relation to the changing wind to turn the boat and control its speed. Previously, that role would require the strength necessary to manually haul on the ropes or crank the sails in place. In the new, high-tech AC40 boats that the teams will be racing, that job is accomplished by using a video game-type remote controller.
For Mazuay, this is a full-circle moment. “It’s a real source of pride to be part of the new generation that is giving more and more opportunities for gender equity in sailing,” she told ABC News. “I’m proud to represent women in sailing alongside women who have achieved great things, and I know how lucky I am to be part of this generation, and I’m going to make sure that this path for women continues.”
And while Jonet and Mazuay hope Alinghi Red Bull Racing will win the Puig Women’s America’s Cup, they say the impact of the race itself surpasses winning a trophy.
“I hope that after this America’s Cup, people will take women more seriously and realize that they are just as competitive and hard-working as men,” Mazuay says.
“Young guys already see male sailors shining, and young girls will now be seeing women sailors as well shining, and the media highlighting them … it’s going to be inspiration and show them that their dream can be true,” Jonet said. “Little girls will see that they can make it. I hope that in time we’ll have more and more women treated just as a sailors, no matter which gender, with the skills that she will get from this kind of pathway.”
(NEW YORK) — World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has won the 2024 U.S. Open women’s singles final, beating No. 6 American Jessica Pegula in straight sets.
The 7-5, 7-5 victory marks Sabalenka’s first U.S. Open win and third Grand Slam title.
“Super happy” is how Sabalenka described herself just hours after winning the U.S. Open.
“It’s very special place here, and to win, to win grand slam in New York,” the winner said in an interview with ABC News. Sabalenka said that she learned a lesson from the 2023 US Open final against Coco Gauff – how to work the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.
“After last year experience against Coco, probably last year, I didn’t expect that the crowd going to be that loud,” she said adding that during this tournament “I felt so much love, and it was, it was keeping me motivated.”
Saturday was a bit of redemption for the Belarusian player, it was last year’s final where she lost against Gauff after the American fought back to win in three sets.
This time, Sabalenka resurged in the second set after dropping 5 straight games to Pegula.
This is the sixth time Sabalenka beat Pegula. Just last month in Cincinnati, the American was bested in straight sets.
The 24,000 crowd was noticiably on Pegula’s side for much of the match and paired with a closed roof – it made for a loud stadium on the game’s biggest stage.
Pegula’s run at the U.S. Open won’t end with all bad news for her – along with the $1.8 million prize money, Pegula will wake up this Monday as the world number 3 making her the top American female tennis player on the tour.
During her post-match press conference, Pegula said she was annoyed that she lost the match but said she “was able to find some good tennis. Just wasn’t quite able to sustain it.”
Pegula added that she was touched by the number of friends and family were in the stands.
“I had a lot of friends that were just, I’m flying in, I’m coming, I don’t care,” she said, adding, “I felt like in a way, not just my journey, but my friends and family have been on this journey with me as well.”
Standing on the court where she had just won her first U.S. Open, Sabalenka told ABC News that the moment she fell onto court after the championship point brought back so many emotions.
“I was just super proud of myself and my team that that we have, like, so many tough lessons here in the past, and we were able to come back stronger and and then finally, we are holding this beautiful trophy,” Sabalenka said while holding the championship trophy.