Scoreboard roundup — 10/5/25

Scoreboard roundup — 10/5/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Vikings 21, Browns 17
Raiders 6, Colts 40
Giants 14, Saints 26
Cowboys 37, Jets 22
Broncos 21, Eagles 17
Dolphins 24, Panthers 27
Texans 44, Ravens 10
Titans 22, Cardinals 21
Buccaneers 38, Seahawks 35
Lions 37, Bengals 24
Commanders 27, Chargers 10
Patriots 23, Bills 20

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Yankees 7, Blue Jays 13 (ALDS – Game 2, TOR leads series 2-0)
Tigers 2, Mariners 3 (ALDS – Game 2, Series tied 1-1)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/25
Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Nationals 2, Yankees 11
Braves 12, Marlins 1
Rays 3, Guardians 4
Padres 3, Mariners 4
Red Sox 3, Orioles 2
Twins 8, Blue Jays 9
Phillies 0, Mets 6
Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 2
Royals 12, White Sox 1
Pirates 2, Cardinals 1
Angels 3, Rangers 20
Rockies 0, Astros 4
Reds 1, Dodgers 5
Cubs 3, Giants 12
Tigers 0, Athletics 7

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Aces 81, Dream 75
Sun 101, Wings 95

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 8/20/25
Scoreboard roundup — 8/20/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Blue Jays 1, Pirates 2
Mariners 2, Phillies 11
Astros 2, Tigers 7
Guardians 2, Diamondbacks 3
Cardinals 2, Marlins 6
Mets 4, Nationals 5
White Sox 0, Braves 1
Yankees 6, Rays 4
Athletics 4, Twins 2
Rangers 6, Royals 3
Brewers 3, Cubs 4
Dodgers 3, Rockies 8
Reds 1, Angels 2
Giants 1, Padres 8

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Wings 80, Sparks 81

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 7/21/25
Scoreboard roundup — 7/21/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Orioles 5, Guardians 10
Tigers 0, Pirates 3
Padres 2, Marlins 1
Red Sox 2, Phillies 3
Reds 8, Nationals 10
Yankees 1, Blue Jays 4
Angels 5, Mets 7
Giants 5, Braves 9
White Sox 8, Rays 3
Royals 12, Cubs 4
Athletics 2, Rangers 7
Cardinals 6, Rockies 2
Astros 6, Diamondbacks 3
Brewers 6, Mariners 0
Twins 2, Dodgers 5

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.