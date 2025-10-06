Scoreboard roundup — 10/5/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Vikings 21, Browns 17
Raiders 6, Colts 40
Giants 14, Saints 26
Cowboys 37, Jets 22
Broncos 21, Eagles 17
Dolphins 24, Panthers 27
Texans 44, Ravens 10
Titans 22, Cardinals 21
Buccaneers 38, Seahawks 35
Lions 37, Bengals 24
Commanders 27, Chargers 10
Patriots 23, Bills 20
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Yankees 7, Blue Jays 13 (ALDS – Game 2, TOR leads series 2-0)
Tigers 2, Mariners 3 (ALDS – Game 2, Series tied 1-1)
