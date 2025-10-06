Scoreboard roundup — 10/5/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Vikings 21, Browns 17

Raiders 6, Colts 40

Giants 14, Saints 26

Cowboys 37, Jets 22

Broncos 21, Eagles 17

Dolphins 24, Panthers 27

Texans 44, Ravens 10

Titans 22, Cardinals 21

Buccaneers 38, Seahawks 35

Lions 37, Bengals 24

Commanders 27, Chargers 10

Patriots 23, Bills 20

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Yankees 7, Blue Jays 13 (ALDS – Game 2, TOR leads series 2-0)

Tigers 2, Mariners 3 (ALDS – Game 2, Series tied 1-1)

