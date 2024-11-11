Scoreboard roundup — 11/10/24

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Houston 101, Detroit 99 Boston 113, Milwaukee 107 Indiana 132, New York 121 Orlando 121, Washington 94 Golden State 127, Oklahoma City 116 Miami 95, Minnesota 94 Philadelphia 107 Charlotte 105 (OT) Denver 122, Dallas 120 Sacramento 127, Phoenix 118 (OT) Memphis 134, Portland 89 LA Lakers 123, Toronto 103
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE San Jose 1, New Jersey 0 Chicago 2, Minnesota 1 (OT) Anaheim 4, Columbus 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Carolina 20, NY Giants 17 (OT) Buffalo 30, Indianapolis 20 Kansas City 16, Denver 14 Minnesota 12, Jacksonville 7 New England 19, Chicago 3 New Orleans 20, Atlanta 17 Pittsburgh 28, Washington 27 San Francisco 23, Tampa Bay 20 LA Chargers 27, Tennessee 17 Arizona 31, NY Jets 6 Philadelphia 34, Dallas 6 Detroit 26, Houston 23
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 88, Arizona St. 80 Creighton 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 70 Indiana 90, E. Illinois 55
(NEW YORK) — The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith Gaudreau, announced her pregnancy with their third child at Monday’s memorial service for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau.
“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” Meredith Gaudreau said at the service. “There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever — it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”
She called the pregnancy a “total surprise.”
“John was beaming and so excited,” she said. “His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me.”
Their first child, daughter Noa Harper Gaudreau, was born Sept. 30, 2022. Their second, son Johnny Edward Gaudreau, was born Feb. 22.
“Noa, our oldest, hasn’t even turned 2 yet. In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five,” Meredith Gaudreau said at the memorial service. “It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”
“To my babies, daddy loves you all so much and you have the best daddy in the world,” she said.
On Aug. 29, Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck and killed by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police. The suspected driver was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.
Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, is also pregnant with their first child.
“This last week has felt like I’ve been trapped in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Madeline Gaudreau said at the memorial service. “I feel numb, angry, sad, blessed all at once. Some days the thought of this new reality is debilitating. But mostly, I just miss Matt.”
“The 14 years we spent together will never be enough, but I will cherish those and carry them close to me, especially on the extremely hard days,” she said.
“He was born to be a dad,” Madeline Gaudreau said. “The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp’s heartbeat.”
“I know Matt will surround his son for the rest of his life,” she said through tears.
She said she hopes her son and Meredith Gaudreau’s baby, Johnny, have the same bond their dads did.
To Meredith Gaudreau, she said, “I promise that I will always be there for you and the kids.”
Madeline Gaudreau also made a point at the service to urge people to not drink and drive.
“Please do not put another family through this torture,” she said.
The Gaudreau brothers died the night before their sister, Katie, was set to get married, according to their former coaches.
The brothers were “always side by side” and “absolute best friends,” Meredith Gaudreau wrote on Instagram two days after their deaths.
“I don’t think John could live a day without you so I’m comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven,” she said in a message to her brother-in-law.
“Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather,” she added, pledging to take care of his wife, Madeline, and their future son.
“Please continue to take care of John like you always have. I got Madeline and Tripp,” she said.
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0 St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1 San Diego 4, Chi White Sox 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 8, Minnesota 1 Boston 9, Minnesota 3 Detroit 4, Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 Texas 6, Seattle 5 LA Angels 9, Houston 8 NY Yankees 7, Oakland 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0 Atlanta 5, Miami 4 Chi Cubs 5, Washington 0 Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9 LA Dodgers 6, Colorado 5 NY Mets 2, Philadelphia 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Calgary 6 Seattle 1 Florida 3, Nashville 2 Philadelphia 6, Washington 2 Utah 5, St. Louis 3 NY Rangers 3, Boston 2 Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT) Florida 6, Nashville 2 NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 2 Ottawa 6, Toronto 5 (OT) Vegas 4, San Jose 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Denver 26, Tampa Bay 7 Green Bay 30, Tennessee 14 Indianapolis 21, Chicago 16 Minnesota 34, Houston 7 NY Giants 21, Cleveland 15 Philadelphia 15, New Orleans 12 Pittsburgh 20, LA Chargers 10 Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22 Seattle 24, Miami 3 Baltimore 28, Dallas 25 Detroit 20, Arizona 13 LA Rams 27, San Francisco 24 Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67 (Las Vegas leads series 1-0)) New York 83, Atlanta 69 (NY leads series 1-0) Connecticut 93, Indiana 69 (Conn. leads series 1-0) Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95 (Min. leads series 1-0)