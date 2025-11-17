Scoreboard roundup — 11/16/25

Scoreboard roundup — 11/16/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Commanders 13, Dolphins 16
Panthers 30, Falcons 27
Buccaneers 32, Bills 44
Texans 16, Titans 13
Bears 19, Vikings 17
Packers 27, Giants 20
Bengals 12, Steelers 34
Chargers 6, Jaguars 35
Seahawks 19, Rams 21
49ers 41, Cardinals 22
Ravens 23, Browns 16
Chiefs 19, Broncos 22
Lions 9, Eagles 16

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Clippers 118, Celtics 121
Kings 110, Spurs 123
Nets 129, Wizards 106
Magic 113, Rockets 117
Warriors 124, Pelicans 106
Trail Blazers 133, Mavericks 138
Hawks 124, Suns 122
Bulls 147, Jazz 150

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Predators 0, Penguins 4
Canucks 6, Lightning 2
Golden Knights 2, Wild 3
Red Wings 2, Rangers 1
Islanders 1, Avalanche 4

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mustangs win 7-1 over Pilots
Mustangs win 7-1 over Pilots

The Mustangs beat the Pilots last night 7-1. The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when both teams scored…

Scoreboard roundup — 11/9/25
Scoreboard roundup — 11/9/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Falcons 25, Colts 31
Giants 20, Bears 24
Bills 13, Dolphins 30
Ravens 27, Vikings 19
Browns 20, Jets 27
Patriots 28, Buccaneers 23
Saints 17, Panthers 7
Jaguars 29, Texans 36
Cardinals 22, Seahawks 44
Rams 42, 49ers 26
Lions 44, Commanders 22
Steelers 10, Chargers 25

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Rockets 122, Bucks 115
Nets 98, Knicks 134
Celtics 111, Magic 107
Thunder 114, Grizzlies 100
Pistons 111, 76ers 108
Pacers 83, Warriors 114
Timberwolves 144, Kings 117

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Blackhawks 5, Red Wings 1
Kings 3, Penguins 2
Hurricanes 5, Maple Leafs 4
Mammoth 2, Senators 4
Kraken 1, Stars 2
Flames 0, Wild 2
Avalanche 5, Canucks 4
Jets 1, Ducks 4

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady reveals his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua
Tom Brady reveals his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua
Perry Knotts/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Retired NFL star Tom Brady said this week that his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua.

In a statement shared Tuesday by biotechnology and genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences, in which the former quarterback is an investor, Brady said that he worked with the company for “a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

The news comes as Colossal announces its acquisition of Viagen Pets and Equine, “the global leader and expert in animal cloning,” according to a press release.

According to the press release, Viagen is the only organization outside of Colossal to have successfully cloned endangered species.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said Tuesday.

“A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed,” he continued. “In a few short months, Colossal gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

He added, “I am excited how Colossal and Viagen’s tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

Lua, a pit bull mix, died in December 2023. She was a beloved member of Brady’s family.

At the time, Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, announced the news in an Instagram post, writing, “She will forever live in our hearts.”

Viagen previously cloned Paris Hilton’s dog Diamond and Barbra Streisand’s dog Samantha.

Viagen has “successfully cloned 15 species” total, including the black-footed ferret and Przewalski’s horse, according to this week’s press release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.