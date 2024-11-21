Scoreboard roundup — 11/20/24

Scoreboard roundup — 11/20/24
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Pacers 113, Rockets 130
76ers 111, Grizzlies 117
Trail Blazers 99, Thunder 109
Knicks 138, Suns 122
Hawks 97, Warriors 120
Magic 93, Clippers 104
Pelicans 100, Cavaliers 128
Bulls 106, Bucks 122 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Golden Knights 0, Maple Leafs 3
Sharks 2, Stars 5
Predators 0, Kraken 3
Sabres 1, Kings 0
Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1

Scoreboard Roundup- 9/26/24
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City Royals 7, Washington Nationals 4
Miami Marlins 8, Minnesota Twins 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit Tigers 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L-A Angels 0
Oakland Athletics 3, Texas Rangers 2
Oakland Athletics 3, Baltimore Orioles 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
Colorado Rockies 10, St. Louis Cardinals 8
San Diego Padres at L-A Dodgers (TBA)
N-Y Mets at Atlanta 1:10 p.m. (Postponed)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Dallas Cowboys 20, N-Y Giants 15

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis at House hearing
(WASHINGTON) — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre told lawmakers he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as he testified Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee investigating Mississippi’s misuse of welfare funds — a scandal that has tainted the Green Bay Packers legend after his retirement.

At a hearing titled, “Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States’ Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind,” the former quarterback said state officials “failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse” and then attempted to blame him.

“When this started, I didn’t know what TANF was. Now I know TANF is one of the country’s most important welfare programs to help people in need,” Favre testified.

Favre, wearing a sportscoat, untucked dress shirt and blue jeans, told the committee he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I also lost an investment in a company that I believe was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Favre revealed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

