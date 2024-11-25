Scoreboard roundup — 11/24/24

Scoreboard roundup — 11/24/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 107, Minnesota 105
Indiana 115, Washington 103
LA Clippers 125, Philadelphia 99
Miami 123, Dallas 118 (OT)
Cleveland 122, Toronto 108
Brooklyn 108, Sacramento 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 3, Utah 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Dallas 34, Washington 26
Detroit 24, Indianapolis 6
Kansas City 30, Carolina 27
Final Miami 34 New England 15
Minnesota 30, Chicago 27 (OT)
Tampa Bay 30, NY Giants 7
Tennessee 32, Houston 27
Denver 29, Las Vegas 19
Final Green Bay 38 San Francisco 10
Seattle 16, Arizona 6
Philadelphia 37, LA Rams 20

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wisconsin 81, Pittsburgh 75
Georgia 66, St. John’s 63
Kennesaw St. 79, Rutgers 77

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Orlando City 1, Atlanta 0
LA Galaxy 6, Minnesota 2

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 9/29/24
Scoreboard roundup — 9/29/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 3, Toronto 1
NY Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston at Cleveland (Canceled)
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 8, LA Angels 0
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 4
Chi White Sox 9, Detroit 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 1
LA Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
NY Mets 5, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 6, Washington 3
Arizona 11, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 3, Chi Cubs 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Pittsburgh 5, Ottawa 2
Dallas 4, Minnesota 2
Utah 6, Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 24
Chicago 24, LA Rams 18
Cincinnati 34, Carolina 24
Denver 10, NY Jets 9
Houston 24, Jacksonville 20
Indianapolis 27, Pittsburgh 24
Minnesota 31, Green Bay 29
Tampa Bay 33, Philadelphia 16
San Francisco 30, New England 13
Washington 42, Arizona 14
Kansas City 17, LA Chargers 10
Las Vegas 20, Cleveland 16
Baltimore 35, Buffalo 10

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
New York 87, Las Vegas 77 NY leads series 1-0)
Connecticut 73, Minnesota 70 (Conn. leads series 1-0)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 11/17/24
Scoreboard roundup — 11/17/24
iStock

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota 120, Phoenix 117
Indiana 119, Miami 110
Detroit 124, Washington 104
Memphis 105, Denver 90
Cleveland 128, Charlotte 114
Houston 143, Chicago 107
New York 114, Brooklyn 104
Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 119
Final LA Clippers 116, Utah 105
Portland 114, Atlanta 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Nashville 5 Vancouver 3
Carolina 4, St. Louis 1
Washington 5, Vegas 2
NY Rangers 2, Seattle 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
LA Chargers 34, Cincinnati 27
Detroit 52, Jacksonville 6
Green Bay 20, Chicago 19
Indianapolis 28, NY Jets 27
LA Rams 28, New England 22
Miami 34, Las Vegas 19
Minnesota 23, Tennessee 13
New Orleans 35, Cleveland 14
Pittsburgh 18, Baltimore 16
Denver 38, Atlanta 6
Seattle 20, San Francisco 17
Buffalo 30, Kansas City 21

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee 103, Austin Peay 68
Baylor 104, Tarleton St. 41
St. John’s 85, New Mexico 71

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 9/17/24
Scoreboard roundup — 9/17/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco Giants 10, Baltimore Orioles 0
Oakland Athletics 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Houston Astros 4, San Diego Padres 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota Twins 4, Cleveland Guardians 1
Tampa Bay Rays 8, Boston Red Sox 3
Detroit Tigers 3, Kansas City Royals 1
Texas Rangers 13, Toronto Blue Jays 8
Chicago White Sox 0, LA Angels 5
NY Yankees 11, Seattle Mariners 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati Reds 6, Atlanta Braves 5
Miami Marlins 11, LA Dodgers 9
NY Mets 10, Washington Nationals 1
Philadelphia Phillies 5, Milwaukee Brewers 1
St. Louis Cardinals 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Colorado Rockies 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota Lynx 78, Connecticut Sun 76
New York Liberty 87, Washington Mystics 71
Atlanta Dream 86, Chicago Sky 70
Las Vegas Aces 85, Seattle Storm 72
Phoenix Mercury 85, Los Angeles Sparks 81

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.