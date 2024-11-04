Scoreboard roundup — 11/3/24

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Detroit 106, Brooklyn 92 Atlanta 126, New Orleans 111 Dallas 108, Orlando 85
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE NY Rangers 5, NY Islanders 2 Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 4, Washington 2 Boston 2, Seattle 0 Minnesota 2, Toronto 1 (OT) Chicago 4, Anaheim 2 Edmonton 4, Calgary 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Atlanta 27, Dallas 21 Baltimore 41, Denver 10 Buffalo 30, Miami 27 Carolina 23, New Orleans 22 Cincinnati 41, Las Vegas 24 LA Chargers 27, Cleveland 10 Tennessee 20 New England 17 (OT) Washington 27, NY Giants 22 Arizona 29, Chicago 9 Philadelphia 28, Jacksonville 23 Detroit 24, Green Bay 14 LA Rams 26 Seattle 20 (OT) Minnesota 21, Indianapolis 13
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER New York advances 5-4 on penalty kicks, New York 2, Columbus 2 Seattle advances 7-6 on penalty kicks Seattle 1, Houston 1 Vancouver 3, Los Angeles FC 0
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0 St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1 San Diego 4, Chi White Sox 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 8, Minnesota 1 Boston 9, Minnesota 3 Detroit 4, Baltimore 3 Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 Texas 6, Seattle 5 LA Angels 9, Houston 8 NY Yankees 7, Oakland 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0 Atlanta 5, Miami 4 Chi Cubs 5, Washington 0 Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9 LA Dodgers 6, Colorado 5 NY Mets 2, Philadelphia 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Calgary 6 Seattle 1 Florida 3, Nashville 2 Philadelphia 6, Washington 2 Utah 5, St. Louis 3 NY Rangers 3, Boston 2 Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT) Florida 6, Nashville 2 NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 2 Ottawa 6, Toronto 5 (OT) Vegas 4, San Jose 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Denver 26, Tampa Bay 7 Green Bay 30, Tennessee 14 Indianapolis 21, Chicago 16 Minnesota 34, Houston 7 NY Giants 21, Cleveland 15 Philadelphia 15, New Orleans 12 Pittsburgh 20, LA Chargers 10 Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22 Seattle 24, Miami 3 Baltimore 28, Dallas 25 Detroit 20, Arizona 13 LA Rams 27, San Francisco 24 Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67 (Las Vegas leads series 1-0)) New York 83, Atlanta 69 (NY leads series 1-0) Connecticut 93, Indiana 69 (Conn. leads series 1-0) Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95 (Min. leads series 1-0)
(NEW YORK) — World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has won the 2024 U.S. Open women’s singles final, beating No. 6 American Jessica Pegula in straight sets.
The 7-5, 7-5 victory marks Sabalenka’s first U.S. Open win and third Grand Slam title.
“Super happy” is how Sabalenka described herself just hours after winning the U.S. Open.
“It’s very special place here, and to win, to win grand slam in New York,” the winner said in an interview with ABC News. Sabalenka said that she learned a lesson from the 2023 US Open final against Coco Gauff – how to work the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.
“After last year experience against Coco, probably last year, I didn’t expect that the crowd going to be that loud,” she said adding that during this tournament “I felt so much love, and it was, it was keeping me motivated.”
Saturday was a bit of redemption for the Belarusian player, it was last year’s final where she lost against Gauff after the American fought back to win in three sets.
This time, Sabalenka resurged in the second set after dropping 5 straight games to Pegula.
This is the sixth time Sabalenka beat Pegula. Just last month in Cincinnati, the American was bested in straight sets.
The 24,000 crowd was noticiably on Pegula’s side for much of the match and paired with a closed roof – it made for a loud stadium on the game’s biggest stage.
Pegula’s run at the U.S. Open won’t end with all bad news for her – along with the $1.8 million prize money, Pegula will wake up this Monday as the world number 3 making her the top American female tennis player on the tour.
During her post-match press conference, Pegula said she was annoyed that she lost the match but said she “was able to find some good tennis. Just wasn’t quite able to sustain it.”
Pegula added that she was touched by the number of friends and family were in the stands.
“I had a lot of friends that were just, I’m flying in, I’m coming, I don’t care,” she said, adding, “I felt like in a way, not just my journey, but my friends and family have been on this journey with me as well.”
Standing on the court where she had just won her first U.S. Open, Sabalenka told ABC News that the moment she fell onto court after the championship point brought back so many emotions.
“I was just super proud of myself and my team that that we have, like, so many tough lessons here in the past, and we were able to come back stronger and and then finally, we are holding this beautiful trophy,” Sabalenka said while holding the championship trophy.