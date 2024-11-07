Scoreboard roundup — 11/6/24

(NEW YORK) — The NFL locker room is filled with intense emotions, from euphoric athletes celebrating victories to those coping with the pain of defeat. For players, reporters and fans, there’s nothing like being there in the thick of those post-game moments.
However, some NFL players are calling for a “timeout” on reporters conducting locker room interviews.
“If only y’all knew how awkward some of the male reporters act,” former wide receiver Torrey Smith wrote in an X post earlier this month. “Straight meat watchers.”
Some players want to move interviews outside the locker rooms to protect players’ privacy and dignity in the space where they shower and change.
“Well, we’ve had some instances where guys have been naked, and it’s been sent unchecked and unedited,” Lloyd Howell Jr., executive director of the NFL Players Association, said of the situation. “We’ve had hot mics where things have been captured that were never meant to be captured.”
One example is a 2015 Cincinnati Bengals locker room interview that aired on NFL Network, where players could be seen in the background of the broadcast removing towels and changing their clothes.
The Bengals recently said that they will no longer conduct interviews inside their locker room and will instead meet reporters in a different location. The decision came after the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) released a statement urging the league to “make immediate changes” to its media policy.
“Over the past three years, the NFLPA has worked to collaborate with the NFL and the Pro Football Writers of America to move media interviews out of the locker room,” it said.
Some reporters are pushing back. Calvin Watkins, President of the Pro Football Writers of America, who has covered the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL teams for over two decades, noted that the players already have protections.
“If a player comes out of the shower and he wants to get dressed in the locker room, the team must provide a curtain around his locker stall so he could get dressed in private,” he said.
The media is willing to respect players’ wishes, Watkins said, as long as they still get their interviews. He also noted that this kind of access and the coverage that comes from it has contributed significantly to the NFL’s current status as a globally recognizable and successful brand.
The current NFL media policy notes that interviews “may be conducted outside the locker area” if the club or player requests it.
“However, media representatives must be permitted to request interviews in person with players inside the locker room,” it says.
It also gives the home clubs responsibility for ensuring that both teams’ shower areas are screened from view.
“Each team must provide its players with wrap-around towels or robes, in addition to the standard supply of bath towels for post-game showers,” the policy says.
Other professional sports, such as basketball and baseball, grant reporters even greater access to the locker room.
Christine Brennan was one of the first female reporters allowed inside an NFL locker room, as a beat reporter for the Washington Post in 1985.
The conversation about locker room access has evolved over the course of her career, having been a “man’s domain” in her early days.
“So many of these hard-line old-school coaches didn’t believe women knew football, didn’t believe women should be around the game of football,” Brennan said. “And they fought tooth and nail to prevent people like me from doing my job.”
By 1985, the NFL began requiring equal access for both male and female reporters.
However, the NFLPA’s Howell said today’s debate isn’t about gender at all — it’s about evaluating a longstanding tradition through a 2024 perspective.
“It’s just going to be a very different procedure and I think it’s going to limit the information the fans, followers, observers of the National Football League care so much about,” Brennan said.
(MIAMI) — The NFL’s Miami Dolphins franchise spoke out Monday night about the traffic stop by police officers where wide receiver Tyreek Hill was removed from his vehicle, placed on the ground and handcuffed before Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In its statement, the organization said it was “saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed toward” Hill on Sunday, urging “swift and strong action against the officers” involved in the incident.
Hill was detained and handcuffed on the ground after being pulled over as he was driving up to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday around 10:20 a.m. ET.
“It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players,” the Dolphins’ organization said.
The statement from the team follows the release of officer body camera footage of the incident by Miami-Dade Police on Monday night.
In the footage, which ABC News has reviewed, a motorcycle officer pulls over Hill and approaches the driver’s side window. Hill rolls down the window and tells the officer to stop knocking on the window.
Hill then asks for his ticket and tells the officer he’s going to be late before rolling the car window back up.
The officer then asks the wide receiver to roll the window down, and Hill cracks it open a little. The officer then tells Hill, “Get out of the car right now. We’re not playing this game.”
When Hill opens the door, the newly released footage shows the officer grabbing Hill’s hand and putting it behind Hill’s head. The officer then appears to drag Hill out of the car.
The videos then shows the officer putting Hill’s face down on the ground with two other officers assisting. One officer has his knee on Hill’s back until Hill is handcuffed, the videos show.
Approximately six minutes into the incident, body camera footage shows an assisting officer looking at Hill’s ID. He can be heard saying, “You know who that is, right?”
The first officer said he didn’t know and then was told Hill was one of the Dolphins’ star players.
In a statement from Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, describing the incident, Collins said Hill “had his window rolled down and that officer then demanded Mr. Hill out of the vehicle even after Mr. Hill complied with that officer’s request to keep his window down.”
Collins said in his statement, “Hill rolled down his window each time he was requested to do so by the requesting officers.” He went on to call the officers’ actions “excessive” and said they were exploring all legal remedies.
“We believe that this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill because they were not pleased with how fast he complied with their request and that Mr. Hill did not roll down his window far enough to their liking,” he added.
When asked about the incident after the game, Hill told reporters, “I wasn’t disrespectful… because my mom didn’t raise me that way, didn’t curse, none of that.”
South Florida Police Benevolent Association president Steadman Stahl released a statement Monday saying Hill’s refusal to cooperate with officers led to his detainment.
“He was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger,” Stahl said. “Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs.”
Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement along with the body camera footage Monday that the “department is committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter.”
“We will continue to update the public on the outcome of that process,” Daniels said.
Daniels also said one of the officers involved was placed on “administrative duty.”