Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/25

(NEW YORK) — Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold died Saturday at age 41 of complications from kidney disease, the team said in an announcement on Sunday.
“The New York Jets are deeply saddened to share the news of the untimely passing of Nick Mangold,” the team said in a statement. “One of the most iconic and beloved players in franchise history, Nick was the cornerstone of the Jets offensive line for 11 unforgettable seasons … but beyond the accolades and the fierce play on the field, Nick was a leader, a teammate, and a friend whose impact extended far beyond the locker room.”
“His legacy is etched into the very fabric of our organization,” the team added. “From his first day in green and white to his induction into the Jets Ring of Honor, Nick represented everything it means to be a Jet — with pride, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”
In a statement, Jets Chair Woody Johnson called Mangold “one of the greatest to ever wear the green and white” and “the heartbeat of our offensive line.”
“Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family,” Johnson said, adding, “His impact on our organization, and our fans will continue to be felt for generations.”
Mangold’s death comes shortly after the retired athlete appealed to fans for help finding a kidney donor earlier this month in a message posted to social media.
At the time, Mangold said he was suffering from chronic kidney disease, which stemmed from a genetic disorder he was diagnosed with in 2006.
“After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,” he wrote in the Oct. 14 message, asking for help finding a donor.
Mangold was drafted 29th overall in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, having boosted his profile as a center at Ohio State.
As a pro, Mangold logged seven Pro Bowl selections in 11 seasons before retiring from football in 2018.
Mangold is survived by his wife Jenny and their four children, Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.
Read on for what to know about the Mangold’s cause of death and the reactions from his friends and teammates.
What to know about chronic kidney disease
In his October social media appeal, Mangold shared that he had been diagnosed in 2006 “with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease.”
Dr. Tara Narula, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent, discussed the condition on “Good Morning America” on Monday.
“We don’t talk a lot about chronic kidney disease,” Narula said, highlighting the general widespread lack of awareness, despite it impacting so many people.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 7 U.S. adults suffers from the disease, totaling around 35.5 million people.
Narula said chronic kidney disease will oftentimes progress slowly and appear asymptomatic in its initial stages. She added that the disease is typically picked up by a blood or urine test.
The main risk factors associated with chronic kidney disease include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking, family history, autoimmune conditions and genetic conditions, according to Narula.
Narula said symptoms often associated with the disease include bubbly or foamy urine, increased frequency of urination, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, shortness of breath and swelling of the eyes or legs.
Narula said disease management involves “controlling the underlying disease process that’s causing the chronic kidney disease” and managing cardiovascular risk factors, which she said is the leading cause of death for people with chronic kidney disease.
According to Narula, there are about 90,000 people in the United States waiting for new kidney transplants, and roughly 12 people die every day while waiting.
Teammates, coaches and more react to Nick Mangold’s death
After Mangold’s death was announced Sunday, his friends, coaches and former teammates reacted to his death.
“It’s brutal,” said an emotional Rex Ryan, who coached the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014, on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets.”
Ryan continued, “I remember, it was obvious I was getting fired, my last game, Mangold’s injured… and he comes to me and says ‘I’m playing this game,’ and he wanted to play for me.”
He added, “That’s what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family.”
Willie Colon, a former New York Jet who played by Mangold’s side on the offensive line, shared his experiences with the late center on SNY’s Jets pregame show.
“I wanted to play with Nick Mangold,” Colon said. “And there were times where, emotionally, I was a wreck, and he always had my back.”
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez also remembered his late teammate, posting on social media for the first time since his arrest on a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges earlier this month.
“We lost a good man today,” Sanchez wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Sunday. “He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. “
Russ Spielman, a representative for Mangold, lauded Mangold’s personality off the field.
“Nick was an all-time great human being and always tried to have fun in everything he did. He was a great dad, husband, son, brother, friend and person. He will be missed forever,” Spielman said.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and ESPN.
(INDIANAPOLIS) — Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports color commentator Mark Sanchez, who was arrested for multiple misdemeanors following a physical altercation this weekend, is now facing a felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury, prosecutors in Indianapolis announced.
The more serious charge was added after investigators learned of the severity of the victim’s injuries, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a news conference on Monday.
“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Mears said.
“The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very serious injuries” over a dispute about parking, Mears said.
Other charges are possible, Mears said, noting they are still in “the early stages of this investigation.”
Early Saturday morning, Sanchez allegedly approached a 69-year-old truck driver in a hotel loading dock and “escalated a dispute about the victim’s parked vehicle,” according to police and prosecutors. Sanchez allegedly climbed into the truck and kept the driver from calling for help before a fight broke out, according to court records.
“After the altercation turned physical, it is alleged that pepper spray was dispensed, and Sanchez suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed,” prosecutors said in a statement this weekend.
Multiple angles of surveillance footage captured the incident and witnesses have come forward, Mears said.
Sanchez was arrested at the hospital and initially charged with three misdemeanors: battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, police said. He posted a $300 cash bond on Sunday and is due in court on Tuesday.
With the additional charge, the case will be transferred to a major felony court, Mears said. The sentence for the felony charge could be one to six years, Mears said.
Sanchez was in Indianapolis as part of the broadcasting crew for Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts. He did not end up calling the game.
Indianapolis Police Chief Christopher Bailey said Monday, “I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do for a living. … If you come into our city, commit violence, we will use all the tools at our disposal to hold you accountable.”
Sanchez was the No. 5 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2009 after leading USC to a 12-1 record and victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. He led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in his first two seasons, but went just 14-17 with 39 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in his next two seasons.
He had brief stops in Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington, but never played in the playoffs again after his first two seasons.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.