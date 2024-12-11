Scoreboard roundup — 12/10/24

(HOUSTON) — The NFL has suspended Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for three games without pay after he delivered a devastating and illegal hit to the head of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during a game Sunday as the signal caller was sliding to the turf.
Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, announced the suspension on Monday and slammed Al-Shaair for “your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football.”
Besides the violent hit to Lawrence, Runyon said the decision to suspend Al-Shaair was based on repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship.
“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules,” Runyon wrote in a letter to Al-Shaair.
Al-Shaair signed a three-year, $34 million contract in the offseason. The loss of pay for three games means Al-Shaair could lose up to $2 million, or roughly $666,000 per game.
The video showed Lawrence scrambling out of the pocket and running six yards downfield before taking a feet-first slide. The quarterback’s knee was already on the turf when the 27-year-old Al-Shaair laid him out with a blow to the head with his left forearm that was covered in a brace.
Runyan said Lawrence “clearly goes down in a feet-first slide” when Al-Shaair hit him, leading with his forearm and helmet. Runyan said Al-Shaair “had time and space to avoid such contact.”
The hit sent Lawrence backward, causing the back of his helmet to hit the turf hard. As Lawrence lay on the field at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, his arms appeared to be in what is called a “fencing posture,” an involuntary position associated with a brain injury.
As Lawrence stayed on the ground, a teammate, Evan Engram, retaliated against Al-Shaair, sparking the first of two fights between the teams.
When the dust settled, Al-Shaair was ejected from the game for making the illegal hit around the quarterback’s head and neck area. Engram was assessed a personal foul penalty.
“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask,” Runyon said in his letter to Al-Shaair. “After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.”
Lawrence suffered a concussion and had to be carted off the field. He didn’t return to the game, which the Texans ended up winning 23-20.
“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL,” Runyon wrote to Al-Shaair. “Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”
Under the NFL collective bargaining agreement, Al-Shaair has a right to appeal the suspension, but it was not immediately clear if he will do that.
In a post-game press conference Sunday, Jaguars coach Doug Peterson called the hit an “unfortunate play.”
“It’s a play that nobody wants to see in our league, obviously, because you see what happens after the fact and it just escalates,” Peterson said.
On Monday, Al-Shaair claimed in a social media post that he “genuinely didn’t see him [Lawrence] sliding until it was too late.”
“To Trevor, I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening,” Al-Shaair wrote.
Al-Shaair went on, “I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play.”
Al-Shaair also said that since the on-field episode, he has been “called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain to racist and Islamophobic fans and people.”
“You don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you,” Al-Shaair wrote. “God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”
The 25-year-old Lawrence posted a message on the social media site X on Monday, saying he was “feeling better.”
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me,” Lawrence wrote. “I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”
(LONDON) — Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 38.
In a statement posted to social media, Nadal — who has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles — said that “in this life everything has a beginning and an end.”
“I am here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in the video. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make … and I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.
Nadal’s prowess on the tennis court is unparalleled in the history of the sport, particularly on clay. He is one of only three men to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles and has won 92 ATP-level singles titles — 63 of these coming on clay courts — including 36 Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal.
“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country,” Nadal said. “I think I have come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience.”
From 2005 to 2014, Nadal won nine out of 10 French Open titles, and managed to put together another streak in Paris from 2017 to 2022 where he won five out of six on the hallowed grounds of Court Philippe Chatrier.
Nadal took a moment to thank his family, his team and the rivals he played against on the courts for more than two decades.
“I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my life-long colleagues, especially my great rivals,” Nadal said. “I have spent many, many hours with them and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.
In his more than 20 years in the sport, Nadal has earned an estimated $135 million, which places him second all-time in career earnings.
“I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel,” Nadal said, addressing his fans around the world. “You have given me the energy I needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”
(NEW YORK) — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series on Wednesday.
Dodgers clinched their second World Series title in the last five years by beating the Yankees 7-6 during Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.
After a historic season, including setting a home run record, Freddie Freeman was named the series’ Most Valuable Player.
While dealing with an ankle injury from the National League Championship Series in September, Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history during Game 1, in the bottom of the 10th inning at Dodgers Stadium.
After rounding the bases following his grand slam, Freeman ran to his father, “He’s been throwing me batting practice since I can remember. My swing is because of him. My approach is because of him. I am who I am because of him,” Freeman said in his post-game interview.
“If he didn’t throw me batting practice, if he didn’t love the game of baseball, I wouldn’t be here playing this game,” he said. “So that’s Fred Freeman’s moment right there.”
Adding to the list of records that were broken during the Fall Classic, the Dodgers became the first team to secure a World Series win after coming back from five or more runs.
Mookie Betts, Freeman and Teoscar Hernández managed to rally from the Yankees’ five-run lead, tying the score in the fifth inning.
Wednesday’s win marked the Dodgers’ eighth title in franchise history, the first since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and the first full-season win since 1988.