Scoreboard roundup — 12/15/25

Scoreboard roundup — 12/15/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Dolphins 15, Steelers 28

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Pistons 112, Celtics 105
Raptors 106, Heat 96
Mavericks 133, Jazz 140
Rockets 125, Nuggets 128
Grizzlies 121, Clippers 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Panthers 5, Lightning 2
Ducks 4, Rangers 1
Senators 3, Jets 2
Predators 5, Blues 2
Kings 1, Stars 4

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mark Sanchez now facing felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury
Mark Sanchez now facing felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury
NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports color commentator Mark Sanchez, who was arrested for multiple misdemeanors following a physical altercation this weekend, is now facing a felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury, prosecutors in Indianapolis announced.

The more serious charge was added after investigators learned of the severity of the victim’s injuries, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a news conference on Monday.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Mears said.

“The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very serious injuries” over a dispute about parking, Mears said.

Other charges are possible, Mears said, noting they are still in “the early stages of this investigation.”

Early Saturday morning, Sanchez allegedly approached a 69-year-old truck driver in a hotel loading dock and “escalated a dispute about the victim’s parked vehicle,” according to police and prosecutors. Sanchez allegedly climbed into the truck and kept the driver from calling for help before a fight broke out, according to court records.

“After the altercation turned physical, it is alleged that pepper spray was dispensed, and Sanchez suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed,” prosecutors said in a statement this weekend.

Multiple angles of surveillance footage captured the incident and witnesses have come forward, Mears said.

Sanchez was arrested at the hospital and initially charged with three misdemeanors: battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, police said. He posted a $300 cash bond on Sunday and is due in court on Tuesday.

With the additional charge, the case will be transferred to a major felony court, Mears said. The sentence for the felony charge could be one to six years, Mears said.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis as part of the broadcasting crew for Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts. He did not end up calling the game.

Indianapolis Police Chief Christopher Bailey said Monday, “I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do for a living. … If you come into our city, commit violence, we will use all the tools at our disposal to hold you accountable.”

Sanchez was the No. 5 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2009 after leading USC to a 12-1 record and victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. He led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in his first two seasons, but went just 14-17 with 39 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in his next two seasons.

He had brief stops in Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington, but never played in the playoffs again after his first two seasons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 10/27/25
Scoreboard roundup — 10/27/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Blue Jays 5, Dodgers 6 (World Series – Game 3, LAD lead series 2-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Blues 3, Penguins 6
Bruins 2, Senators 7

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cavaliers 116, Pistons 95
Magic 124, 76ers 136
Hawks 123, Bulls 128
Nets 109, Rockets 137
Celtics 122, Pelicans 90
Raptors 103, Spurs 121
Thunder 101, Mavericks 94
Suns 134, Jazz 138
Nuggets 127, Timberwolves 114
Grizzlies 118, Warriors 131
Trail Blazers 122, Lakers 108

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Commanders 7, Chiefs 28

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 10/22/25
Scoreboard roundup — 10/22/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Wild 1, Devils 4
Red Wings 2, Sabres 4
Canadiens 2, Flames 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cavaliers 111, Knicks 119
Nets 117, Hornets 136
Heat 121, Magic 125
Raptors 138, Hawks 118
76ers 117, Celtics 116
Pistons 111, Bulls 115
Pelicans 122, Grizzlies 128
Wizards 120, Bucks 133
Clippers 108, Jazz 129
Spurs 125, Mavericks 92
Kings 116, Suns 120
Timberwolves 118, Trail Blazers 114

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.