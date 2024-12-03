Scoreboard roundup — 12/2/24

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Pelicans 112, Hawks 124
Heat 89, Celtics 108
Nets 102, Bulls 128
Lakers 80, Timberwolves 109
 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Devils 5, Rangers 1
Blackhawks 1, Maple Leafs 4
Stars 2, Utah Hockey Club 1

Scoreboard roundup — 10/28/24
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
LA Dodgers 4, NY Yankees 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Pacers 115, Magic 119
Wizards 121, Hawks 119
Bucks 108, Celtics 119
Pistons 98, Heat 106
Cavaliers 110, Knicks 104
Nuggets 127, Raptors 125 [OT]
Bulls 126, Grizzlies 123
Rockets 106, Spurs 101
Jazz 102, Mavericks 110
Lakers 105, Suns 109
Trail Blazers 98, Kings 111

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Panthers 5, Sabres 2
Oilers 1, Blue Jackets 6
Predators 2, Lightning 3 [OT]
Maple Leafs 6, Jets 4
Blackhawks 5, Avalanche 2
Sharks 5, Utah Hockey Club 4
Hurricanes 4, Canucks 3
Flames 0, Golden Knights 5

Scoreboard roundup — 9/15/24
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Toronto 3, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Chi White Sox 4, Oakland 3
NY Yankees 5, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, LA Angels 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 2, NY Mets 1
Washington 4, Miami 3
Chi Cubs 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10
LA Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Cleveland 18, Jacksonville 13
Green Bay 16, Indianapolis 10
LA Chargers 26, Carolina 3
Las Vegas 26, Baltimore 23
Minnesota 23, San Francisco 17
NY Jets 24, Tennessee 17
New Orleans 44, Dallas 19
Seattle 23, New England 20 (OT)
Tampa Bay 20, Detroit 16
Washington 21, NY Giants 18
Arizona 41, LA Rams 10
Kansas City 26, Cincinnati 25
Pittsburgh 13, Denver 6
Houston 19, Chicago 13

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota 88, New York 79
Indiana 110, Dallas 109
Atlanta 76, Washington 73 (OT)
Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 71
Phoenix 93, Chicago 88
Seattle 90, Los Angeles 87

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

