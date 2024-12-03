Scoreboard roundup — 12/2/24

(WASHINGTON) — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre told lawmakers he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as he testified Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee investigating Mississippi’s misuse of welfare funds — a scandal that has tainted the Green Bay Packers legend after his retirement.
At a hearing titled, “Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States’ Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind,” the former quarterback said state officials “failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse” and then attempted to blame him.
“When this started, I didn’t know what TANF was. Now I know TANF is one of the country’s most important welfare programs to help people in need,” Favre testified.
Favre, wearing a sportscoat, untucked dress shirt and blue jeans, told the committee he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
“I also lost an investment in a company that I believe was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Favre revealed.
