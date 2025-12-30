Scoreboard roundup — 12/29/25

Scoreboard roundup — 12/29/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Rams 24, Falcons 27

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Bucks 123, Hornets 113
Suns 115, Wizards 101
Warriors 120, Nets 107
Nuggets 123, Heat 147
Magic 106, Raptors 107
Timberwolves 136, Bulls 101
Pacers 119, Rockets 126
Knicks 130, Pelicans 125
Hawks 129, Thunder 140
Cavaliers 113, Spurs 101
Mavericks 122, Trail Blazers 125

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Capitals 3, Panthers 5
Rangers 2, Hurricanes 3
Blue Jackets 4, Senators 1
Oilers 3, Jets 1
Sabres 4, Blues 2
Kings 2, Avalanche 5
Predators 4, Mammoth 3
Bruins 1, Flames 2
Wild 5, Golden Knights 2
Sharks 5, Ducks 4
Canucks 3, Kraken 2

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 11/6/25
Scoreboard roundup — 11/6/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Raiders 7, Broncos 10

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Clippers 102, Suns 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Senators 2, Bruins 3
Blues 3, Sabres 0
Canadiens 3, Devils 4
Wild 3, Hurricanes 4
Capitala 3, Penguins 5
Flyers 3, Predators 1
Ducks 7, Stars 5
Lightning 6, Golden Knights 3
Panthers 5, Kings 2
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 11/4/25
Scoreboard roundup — 11/4/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Mammoth 2, Sabres 1
Bruins 4, Islanders 3
Hurricanes 3, Rangers 0
Oilers 3, Stars 4
Predators 2, Wild 3
Lightning 2, Avalanche 3
Red Wings 0, Golden Knights 1
Panthers 3, Ducks 7
Jets 0, Kings 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Bucks 100, Raptors 128
Magic 112, Hawks 127
76ers 111, Bulls 113
Hornets 112, Pelicans 116
Suns 107, Warriors 118
Thunder 126, Clippers 107

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady reveals his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua
Tom Brady reveals his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua
Perry Knotts/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Retired NFL star Tom Brady said this week that his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua.

In a statement shared Tuesday by biotechnology and genetic engineering company Colossal Biosciences, in which the former quarterback is an investor, Brady said that he worked with the company for “a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

The news comes as Colossal announces its acquisition of Viagen Pets and Equine, “the global leader and expert in animal cloning,” according to a press release.

According to the press release, Viagen is the only organization outside of Colossal to have successfully cloned endangered species.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said Tuesday.

“A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed,” he continued. “In a few short months, Colossal gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.”

He added, “I am excited how Colossal and Viagen’s tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

Lua, a pit bull mix, died in December 2023. She was a beloved member of Brady’s family.

At the time, Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, announced the news in an Instagram post, writing, “She will forever live in our hearts.”

Viagen previously cloned Paris Hilton’s dog Diamond and Barbra Streisand’s dog Samantha.

Viagen has “successfully cloned 15 species” total, including the black-footed ferret and Przewalski’s horse, according to this week’s press release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.