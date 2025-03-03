Scoreboard roundup — 3/2/25

Scoreboard roundup — 3/2/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Nuggets 103, Celtics 110
Trail Blazers 129, Cavaliers 133
Bulls 112, Pacers 127
Knicks 116, Heat 112
Raptors 104, Magic 102
Thunder 146, Spurs 132
Pelicans 128, Jazz 121
Timberwolves 116, Suns 98
Clippers 102, Lakers 108

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Maple Leafs 6, Penguins 5
Bruins 0, Wild 1
Flames 1, Hurricanes 2
Blues 3, Stars 6
Predators 0, Rangers 4
Devils 0, Golden Knights 2

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 1/12/25
Scoreboard roundup — 1/12/25
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Broncos 7, Bills 31
Packers 10, Eagles 22
Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Bucks 106, Knicks 140
Nuggets 112, Mavericks 101
Kings 124, Bulls 119
Pelicans 119, Celtics 120
Pacers 108, Cavaliers 93
76ers 99, Magic 104
Thunder 136, Wizards 95
Nets 111, Jazz 112
Hornets 113, Suns 120

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Kraken 2, Red Wings 6
Stars 2, Senators 3
Lightning 5, Penguins 2
Ducks 3, Hurricanes 2
Wild 1, Golden Knights 4

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 2/10/25
Scoreboard roundup — 2/10/25
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Timberwolves 107, Cavaliers 128
Hawks 112, Magic 106
Spurs 131, Wizards 121
Hornets 89, Nets 97
Celtics 103, Heat 85
Warriors 125, Bucks 111
Pelicans 101, Thunder 137
Kings 129, Mavericks 128
Trail Blazers 117, Nuggets 146
Jazz 113, Lakers 132

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Buffalo Bills fans unite to raise money for charity supported by Baltimore Ravens player
Buffalo Bills fans unite to raise money for charity supported by Baltimore Ravens player
Al Bello/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Buffalo Bills fans are coming together to show their support for a Baltimore Ravens player following Sunday’s divisional matchup between the two teams.

During Sunday’s playoff game, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews fumbled a pass that ultimately gave the Bills the opportunity to clinch their 27-25 win. Andrews’ fumble sparked vitriol online and even threats.

Amid the outrage, a Bills fan started a GoFundMe to raise money for Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes-focused nonprofit organization that Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes, has long supported.

Initially, the Bills fan set a $5,000 fundraising goal but as of publication, nearly 3,000 people have donated over $90,000 and counting in just three days.

The Ravens shared the fundraiser in a post on X and added, “Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes. 💜.”

Breakthrough T1D also thanked Bills fans and said the money raised will go towards Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy for people living with the incurable condition.

“Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) greatly appreciates the generosity of the Buffalo Bills community and the many fans who were compelled to donate after Sunday’s game,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “These donations will support research and advocacy on behalf of the 1.6 million Americans who, like Mark Andrews, live with type 1 diabetes.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with Type 1 diabetes don’t produce insulin or don’t produce enough insulin, a protein-derived hormone that helps blood sugar get absorbed in the body. Type 1 diabetes is less common than Type 2 diabetes and the CDC estimates only about 5-10% of those with diabetes have the Type 1 version.
Andrews has not commented publicly since Sunday’s game on the outcome or Bills fans’ fundraising.

The Bills will face off next against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC championship game, which will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.