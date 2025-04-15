Scoreboard roundup — 4/14/25

British racing driver Jamie Chadwick may not yet be a household name. That could all change this June when the 26-year-old British racing driver heads to France to make her debut in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Her impressive resume — three consecutive titles in the W Series and stints in Indy NXT, British Formula 3 and Extreme E — has some calling her the most “decorated” female driver in the U.K.
Early on, the 26-year-old Chadwick said she tried desperately to fit in with the male drivers, purposely not drawing attention to herself or her talents.
“My whole career, I was just one of the boys,” she told ABC News last month. “I laughed about their terrible jokes about women. It’s very easy for females not to make noise … we have this ‘just grateful to be here’ mentality.”
She is no longer staying silent.
Chadwick, a Rolex Testimonee brand ambassador who served as the grand marshal of this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race, said she understands the importance of having a female role model in the sport. She was inspired by her own experience with Susie Wolff, the managing director of the F1 Academy and former Scottish racing driver.
“I wrote her an email in 2013 and she replied back with advice,” Chadwick said, adding that she has developed a “good relationship” with Wolff.
According to Chadwick, the F1 Academy effect has been “significant.” The academy, which started in 2023, helps to develop and prepare “young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition” and “show them that there’s a place for them in our sport.”
Now, young girls are looking to Chadwick for encouragement. “I try to support and give guidance” to these future drivers, she said.
Moreover, Chadwick argued female drivers are increasingly in demand by team owners: “Everyone is secretly trying to find the next female superstar.”
Chadwick spoke about her unexpected rise in motorsports, how she prepares mentally for a race and training with her Le Mans teammates Logan Sargeant and Mathys Jaubert.
The following interview has been edited for clarity.
Q: Who was a role model for you in the beginning of your career?
A: I didn’t have too many role models when I started because there weren’t many [female drivers]. I fell into this sport by accident. The reason I got involved was because of my older brother and I think he was a role model — I just followed everything he did. We raced against each other when we were younger and were super competitive. It was not the healthiest of sibling rivalries, I am sure.
It wasn’t until a bit later that I realized the importance of role models in my career.
Q: Are you actively trying to be a role model for young girls who are interested in motorsports?
A: I try to do the best I can. I’ve benefited so much from initiatives and different doors opening for women in the sport. I feel like I’ve got a great opportunity now to really make sure the next generation has similar opportunities, if not better. It’s important for me to encourage as many young girls as possible because I think it’s a sport that should be more open to women and we can really do a lot to reduce that diversity gap.
Q: Did you face any naysayers early on who said you can’t have a career in motorsports because you’re a woman?
A: I definitely think there were naysayers … there were comments like, “Oh, she’s good for a girl.” When are we going to get a point where people stop saying that?
Not everyone has the same support that I did and that’s why I want to make sure the next generation has equal opportunities.
Q: There’s lots of talk about a possible female driver in F1. How involved are you in the F1 Academy?
I mentor Williams Development driver Lia Block and I love what the team is doing. Williams is putting a lot of visibility on women in the sport. There’s so much pressure to get a female driver into F1 … but it’s also not necessarily what we’re trying to achieve. We’re trying to achieve increased participation in general for women. The first step is just increasing participation and then down the line we can look at a female F1 driver.
Q: Where do you see yourself in the next five years?
A: I obviously want to be racing at the highest level I can. I am fortunate to be competing in Le Mans for the first time this year [in the LMP2 category], which is very exciting. I just want to grow and be the best racing driver I can be and continue to help develop the future of the sport.
Q: Why endurance racing?
A: I was competing in Indy NXT and I was very keen to go to IndyCar but the opportunities didn’t quite come about in the end. So my feet have sort of fallen into endurance racing. But it’s a great place to be in the sport. It’s a little bit more friendly for female drivers. IndyCar would have been really tough physically. Endurance racing is a good opportunity for me to establish myself.
Q: What’s your training regime for Le Mans?
A: It’s quite important to be light — the less you are, the better. So losing a little bit of weight is a factor. Plus making sure I am strong, fit and can stay in the car for three hours at a time. I am really looking forward to the challenge.
There’s no one better to ask than Tom [Kristensen] about Le Mans. I am lucky to have access to him. [Kristensen is a nine-time Le Mans winner and fellow Rolex Testimonee.]
Q: What has Tom said about Le Mans?
A: The main thing he said was to get in as many laps as you can in practice. Make sure your eyes are good for the night, which is a good bit of advice. And to enjoy it and make the most of it. He’s Mr. Le Mans and I am sure to pick his brain more. Just to win it once would be a dream.
Q: How do you stay focused for a 24-hour race?
A: Good question. Adrenaline is a big thing. You’re so focused on what’s coming at you — you’re dialed in. When it’s the middle of the night and you’re tired … you just have to focus and try not to make a mistake. It’s not easy.
Q: Are you frequently in touch with your Le Mans teammates?
A: My co-drivers are former Williams driver Logan Sargeant and Mathys Jaubert, who is 18. He’s very young but an exciting French talent. We’re all rookies, which will be pretty tough. We’ve never had teammates before so we’re getting used to that dynamic.
Q: You were the grand marshal at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January. How did your partnership with Rolex begin?
A: Partnering with a brand like Rolex is not something I had expected in my career. Rolex has a huge history in motorsport. In 2021, I was competing in the W Series and won my second title and on the back of that we started some conversations. Rolex is really keen to bring in young talent but also young female talent. I jumped at every single opportunity I had to work with them. We’re now going into our fourth year together and it’s an incredible partnership to have. It’s giving women drivers more opportunity and awareness.
(NEW YORK) — Asphyxiation has been ruled out as the cause of death for the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, officials with the Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.
Authorities determined Miller Gardner didn’t die from asphyxiation because his respiratory tract was clear, police said.
This comes one day after a Costa Rican government official had said Miller Gardner may have died from asphyxiation due to “food intoxication.”
More tests are being done to determine his cause of death, the Costa Rican National Police said Tuesday. It could take up to three months to complete the autopsy due to the significant demand in the country because of its high murder rate, police added.
Authorities said they do not believe his death to be suspicious at this point in the investigation.
Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning while the family was on vacation in Costa Rica, according to the family and the State Department.
The Gardner family was staying at the exclusive Arenas Del Mar Resort in Manuel Antonio.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family,” a spokesperson for the resort said in a statement. “The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.”
Police from the town of Quepos are leading the investigation and will be questioning the hotel employees on Tuesday, authorities said.
Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, said their youngest child died “after falling ill along with several other family members.”
“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point,” the Gardners said on Sunday in a statement released by the Yankees.
“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” Brett and Jessica Gardner said in the statement. “He lived life to the fullest every single day.”
Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees and retired after the 2021 season. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016. He was also on the team that won the World Series in 2009.
“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief,” the Yankees said in a statement. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”
“Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support,” the team said.
(NEW YORK) — A University of Florida basketball player whose height makes him a Guinness World Record holder needed just his height to cut the net in a post-game celebration Sunday after the Gators won the SEC Championship.
Olivier Rioux sidestepped a ladder set up for players to climb to reach the net and simply reached up with his arm in a moment that was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media.
The video, shared online by the SEC Network, shows Rioux not even bothering to rise up on his tiptoes to reach the net, as fans, Gator cheerleaders and his teammates cheer him on.
Standing 7 feet, 9 inches tall, Rioux holds the Guinness World Record for tallest male teenager.
The freshman center grew up in Terrebonne, Quebec, according to his Florida player profile, but competed in high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
He comes from a tall family, with a mom who is 6 feet, 2 inches; a dad who is 6 feet, 8 inches; and a brother who is 6 feet, 9 inches, according to his Guinness World Record profile.
Rioux, who started playing basketball at age 5, was 6 feet tall by the age of 8 and 7 feet tall before entering seventh grade.
Rioux, who goes by “Oli,” entered Florida as a preferred walk-on for the basketball team. He redshirted last season and returned this year as a freshman.
On Sunday, the Gators defeated Tennessee 86-77 to earn their first SEC tournament championship since 2014.
Florida, the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, will next play Norfolk State on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.