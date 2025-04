Scoreboard roundup — 4/24/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Nuggets 83, Clippers 117

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Panthers 2, Lightning 0

Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2

Golden Knights 2, Wild 5

Jets 2, Blues 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

White Sox 3, Twins 0

Mariners 4, Red Sox 3

Rockies 4, Royals 7 (Doubleheader, game 1)

Rockies 2, Royals 6 (Doubleheader, game 2)

Brewers 5, Giants 6

Orioles 2, Nationals 1

Pirates 3, Angels 4

Rays 7, Diamondbacks 4

Rangers 3, Athletics 4

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.