Scoreboard roundup — 5/19/25

Scoreboard roundup — 5/19/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Cubs 7, Marlins 8
Reds 7, Pirates 1
Mets 1, Red Sox 3
Astros 4, Rays 3
Orioles 4, Brewers 5
Guardians 1, Twins 2
Mariners 5, White Sox 1
Tigers 4, Cardinals 11
Phillies 9, Rockies 3
Royals 3, Giants 1
Angels 4, Athletics 3
Diamondbacks 9, Dodgers 5

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Florida’s 7-foot-9-inch player Olivier Rioux doesn’t need ladder to cut net after SEC win
Florida’s 7-foot-9-inch player Olivier Rioux doesn’t need ladder to cut net after SEC win
James Gilbert/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A University of Florida basketball player whose height makes him a Guinness World Record holder needed just his height to cut the net in a post-game celebration Sunday after the Gators won the SEC Championship.

Olivier Rioux sidestepped a ladder set up for players to climb to reach the net and simply reached up with his arm in a moment that was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared online by the SEC Network, shows Rioux not even bothering to rise up on his tiptoes to reach the net, as fans, Gator cheerleaders and his teammates cheer him on.

Standing 7 feet, 9 inches tall, Rioux holds the Guinness World Record for tallest male teenager.

The freshman center grew up in Terrebonne, Quebec, according to his Florida player profile, but competed in high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He comes from a tall family, with a mom who is 6 feet, 2 inches; a dad who is 6 feet, 8 inches; and a brother who is 6 feet, 9 inches, according to his Guinness World Record profile.

Rioux, who started playing basketball at age 5, was 6 feet tall by the age of 8 and 7 feet tall before entering seventh grade.

Rioux, who goes by “Oli,” entered Florida as a preferred walk-on for the basketball team. He redshirted last season and returned this year as a freshman.

On Sunday, the Gators defeated Tennessee 86-77 to earn their first SEC tournament championship since 2014.

Florida, the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, will next play Norfolk State on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 5/18/25
Scoreboard roundup — 5/18/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Thunder 125, Nuggets 93

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Astros 4, Rangers 3
Braves 10, Red Sox 4
Pirates 0, Phillies 1
Nationals 10, Orioles 4
Tigers 3, Blue Jays 2
Guardians 1, Reds 3
Rays 1, Marlins 5
Twins 2, Brewers 5
Cardinals 1, Royals 2
White Sox 2, Cubs 6
Athletics 2, Giants 3
Angels 6, Dodgers 4
Rockies 0, Diamondbacks 1
Mariners 6, Padres 1
Mets 2, Yankees 8

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 4/8/25
Scoreboard roundup — 4/8/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Grizzlies 124, Hornets 100
Bulls 113, Cavaliers 135
Wizards 98, Pacers 104
Hawks 112, Magic 119
Pelicans 114, Nets 119
Celtics 119, Knicks 117
Timberwolves 103, Bucks 110
Lakers 120, Thunder 136
Warriors 133, Suns 95
Spurs 117, Clippers 122

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Hurricanes 0, Sabres 3
Red Wings 1, Canadiens 4
Maple Leafs 1, Panthers 3
Bruins 7, Devils 2
Senators 2, Blue Jackets 5
Blackhawks 0, Penguins 5
Islanders 6, Predators 7
Canucks 6, Stars 5
Kraken 1, Utah Hockey Club 7
Golden Knights 2, Avalanche 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Yankees 0, Tigers 5
White Sox 0, Guardians 1
Marlins 5, Mets 10
Cardinals 5, Pirates 3
Dodgers 2, Nationals 8
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1
Angels 4, Rays 3
Phillies 5, Braves 7
Twins 1, Royals 2
Rangers 6, Cubs 10
Brewers 7, Rockies 1
Orioles 3, Diamondbacks 4
Astros 2, Mariners 1
Reds 1, Giants 0
Padres 4, Athletics 10

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.