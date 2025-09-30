Scoreboard roundup — 9/29/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Jets 21, Dolphins 27
Bengals 3, Broncos 28

Scoreboard roundup — 9/14/25
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pirates 3, Nationals 4
Astros 3, Braves 8
Royals 10, Phillies 3
Orioles 2, Blue Jays 11
White Sox 2, Guardians 3
Tigers 2, Marlins 0
Rangers 2, Mets 5
Diamondbacks 6, Twins 4
Cardinals 3, Brewers 2
Rays 3, Cubs 4
Dodgers 10, Giants 2
Reds 4, Athletics 7
Angels 2, Mariners 11
Rockies 6, Padres 9
Yankees 4, Red Sox 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Valkyries 72, Lynx 101
Fever 68, Dream 80
Liberty 76, Mercury 69
Storm 77, Aces 102

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Giants 37, Cowboys 40
Bears 21, Lions 52
Rams 33, Titans 19
Patriots 33, Dolphins 27
49ers 26, Saints 21
Bills 30, Jets 10
Seahawks 31, Steelers 17
Browns 17, Ravens 41
Broncos 28, Colts 29
Panthers 22, Cardinals 27
Eagles 20, Chiefs 17
Falcons 22, Vikings 6

FSU football player shot, hospitalized 1 day after team’s victory over Alabama
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

(HAVANA, Fla.) — A Florida State University freshman linebacker was shot and critically wounded Sunday night while visiting family in Havana, Florida, just one day after the team’s stunning victory over the University of Alabama.

Ethan Pritchard was found by Gadsden County Sheriff’s deputies near Havana Heights Apartments, authorities said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The shooting came amid celebrations following Florida State’s historic 31-17 upset over No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. The win marked Alabama’s first non-conference regular-season road loss in 20 years.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals,” Florida State officials said in a statement Monday.

The family has requested privacy as Pritchard recovers.

Pritchard did not play in Saturday’s victory at Doak Campbell Stadium, where the Seminoles dominated the heavily favored Crimson Tide.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken the lead in the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact FDLE or Investigator DeLeon at 850-627-9233. Tips can also be submitted through Big Bend Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS or via their P3 Mobile App.

