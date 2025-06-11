Scott Wolf confirms divorce from Kelley Wolf after 21 years of marriage

Scott Wolf confirms divorce from Kelley Wolf after 21 years of marriage
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley Wolf, an executive coach, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

The Doc star and Party of Five alum confirmed the news in a statement to Good Morning America.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Scott Wolf said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

Kellley Wolf shared news of the couple’s separation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” the 48-year-old wrote. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” she continued, before praising Scott Wolf as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.”

“He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit,” she added.

The former couple married in May 2004 and said they plan on co-parenting their three children, Jackson Wolf, 16, Miller Wolf, 12, and Lucy Wolf, 11.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children,” Kelley Wolf wrote in her Instagram post. “My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal in ‘active denial’ over latest shocking episode
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal in ‘active denial’ over latest shocking episode
Liane Hentscher/HBO

(SPOILER ALERT) Just two episodes into season 2, The Last of Us shocked fans with a major character death on Sunday.

Much like in the video game on which the show is based, Pedro Pascal’s Joel meets his brutal end at the hands of Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, who’s hell-bent on revenge after Joel killed her father in the hospital rampage that ended season 1. Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, Joel’s surrogate daughter, witnesses the whole tragic scene.

In a new cover story with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal says shooting the death scene was “dreamlike” and he’s in “active denial” that his character is really dead.

“I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over,” he tells the mag. “I know that I’m forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us. And, no, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad.”

But before fans get too sad, Pascal’s Joel will still appear this season in flashbacks — some of those scenes were teased in the season 2 trailer. “We’ve shown that we screw around with time,” showrunner Craig Mazin tells EW. “So characters are gone but not forgotten, and sometimes they are remembered in interesting ways.”

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Rudd says he ‘turned into a 15-year-old’ when Miley Cyrus shouted him out onstage
Paul Rudd says he ‘turned into a 15-year-old’ when Miley Cyrus shouted him out onstage
Miley Cyrus: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Paul Rudd: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Why is Paul Rudd so beloved? It may be because the seemingly ageless actor is just like us: He’s a fan, too.

In his April cover story for WSJ. Magazine, Rudd relates how, while attending SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in February, Miley Cyrus saw him in the audience and yelled, “I love you, Paul Rudd!”

“When she said that, I did turn into a 15-year-old,” he says. “[Like], ‘There’s no way! It’s like, Oh, my God, she’s sick … I can’t. OK, oh, my God. Miley Cyrus said my name!’” He adds, “I had a good 10 minutes afterward.”

Rudd saw Miley the next day at rehearsals for SNL’s big 50th anniversary special and told her, “I love you too.” “Thank you for being a good sport,” Miley told him, to which Rudd replied, “Good sport? Are you kidding me?!”

Rudd is currently starring in the A24 horror comedy Death of a Unicorn. Miley, meanwhile, is releasing “End of the World,” the first official single from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, on April 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Bear’ season four premiering in June
‘The Bear’ season four premiering in June
FX

The Bear season four now has a premiere date.

FX announced that the Emmy-winning series will be back Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu, with all 10 episodes debuting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.

According to a press release, in this season, “the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.” The chef comedy-drama stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

FX also announced premiere dates for the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth and the new drama The Lowdown. Alien: Earth, starring Timothy Olyphant, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Disney+ internationally.

The Lowdown will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes and will air weekly after that. Episodes will be available the day after on Hulu, and will be available on Disney+ internationally.

FX, Hulu and Disney+ are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.