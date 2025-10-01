SCOTUS allows Lisa Cook to stay on Fed into 2026, accepts case for January argument
(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday moved to allow Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook to remain on the central bank board into 2026, saying it would take up President Donald Trump’s appeal seeking to remove her for cause during a hearing in January.
The Court did not explain its decision. There were no noted dissents.
The decision to let Cook stay on the job pending the outcome of the case marks a sharp break with how the justices have handled other cases involving Trump’s removal power at independent federal agencies. In those cases, a majority of the Supreme Court showed deference to Trump’s firing power, at least on an interim basis, while the litigation plays out.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — The federal judge now overseeing the Justice Department’s request to unseal grand jury records from Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case said in a new order Tuesday that he plans to rule “expeditiously” on the matter but requires more information before he can do so.
“The Court intends to resolve this motion expeditiously,” District Judge Paul Engelmayer said in a four-page order, filed Tuesday. “However, the Court cannot rule on the motion without additional submissions,” the order also said.
Engelmayer is asking for further briefing from the Justice Department after he said their initial motion “does not adequately address” what the filing said is a “non-exhaustive list of factors for district courts to weigh in considering applications for disclosure” of such secret grand jury information.
Engelmayer gave the government until July 29 to submit a brief further outlining their justification for seeking the release of the records, which he said should address whether they have already reviewed grand jury transcripts from Maxwell’s case and whether they provided notice to victims prior to their motion to unseal the records.
The order also directs the government to file under seal an index of Maxwell grand jury transcript materials, the transcripts themselves and a proposed redacted set of the transcripts, as well as other items.
Separately, Judge Engelmayer set a deadline of Aug. 5 for Maxwell’s attorneys and victims in the case to address their positions regarding the disclosure of the grand jury transcripts.
President Donald Trump announced last week that he’d ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of additional Epstein material following pushback from conservatives and others for more transparency in the case.
Bondi said Monday that Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche will meet with Ghislaine Maxwell sometime in the “coming days.”
“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said in a statement posted by Bondi on X.
(WASHINGTON) — Action memos on pro-Palestinian protesters sent by government officials to Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the authority he used to strip their visas had never before been used and would likely face scrutiny, a government official testified in court Friday.
Rubio used what the government says is his authority to find someone deportable “if the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe that the alien’s presence or activities in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” citing the Immigration and Nationality Act.
A section of a government memo that was read in court noted “it is likely that courts will closely scrutinize this determination” because the basis of it could be considered “protected speech.”
The contents of the memo were revealed during an ongoing bench trial in which the Trump administration is accused of instituting a constitutionally illegal ideological deportation policy against pro-Palestinian protesters, including Columbia University’s Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi and Tufts University’s Rumeysa Ozturk.
The lawsuit was filed by the American Association of University Professors and the Middle East Studies Association, which represents hundreds of professors and students across the country. An action memo sent by government officials to the secretary of state proposing Rubio strip Khalil and Yunseo Chung of their visas was cleared by 10 people and departments within 24 hours before it was sent to Rubio, John Armstrong, the senior bureau official in the bureau of consular affairs at the State Department, testified Friday.
The White House, Department of Homeland Security, State Department and Department of Defense had over 20 conversations about student protester visa revocations, most of which took place in March, Armstrong testified.
Armstrong also testified that he had conversations with people on the Homeland Security Council over the visa revocations, naming Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller and his deputy.
In a two-page memo from earlier this year outlining why Khalil should be deported, Rubio cited Khalil’s alleged role in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which fosters a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”
Asked about how officials identify what constitutes antisemitism, Armstrong testified Friday that he can’t remember receiving “any concrete guidance” as to what can be treated as antisemitic, and also testified that he doesn’t know of any of his deputies having received formalized training on what antisemitism is.
It’s my understanding that “antisemites will try to hide their views and say they are not against Jews, they are just against Israel” — but “it’s a dodge” to hide their antisemitism, Armstrong said.
Support for a foreign terrorist organization or terrorist activity is grounds for a visa revocation, Armstrong testified, saying, “Support for Hamas will get your visa revoked.”
Asked by plaintiffs attorneys, Armstrong also testified that criticizing Zionism, criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying that the actions of the Israeli government are “worse than Hitler,” saying “from the river to the sea,” calling Israel an apartheid state and calling for an arms embargo could all be considered cause for removal under the executive order combatting antisemitism.
Armstrong, who personally authorized the decision to strip Ozturk of her visa, testified that he based the decision on her actions protesting Tufts’ relationship with Israel and her “activities and association” with groups that are “creating a hostile environment for Jewish students.”
That alleged association was based on an op-ed she co-authored with someone who is part of a student group that supported the call for Tufts to divest and cut ties with Israel — a proposal that was made by Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine, a group which is now banned from campus.
DHS and Homeland Security Investigations found that Ozturk was not part of the activities that resulted in Tufts SJP’s ban from Tufts, according to documents read aloud in court by attorneys. Nonetheless, Armstrong maintained that Ozturk had ties to Tufts SJP.
Ozturk’s visa was revoked under a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows the government to revoke a visa for any reason, Armstrong testified.
On Thursday, Andre Watson, the assistant director for the national security division at Homeland Security, testified that he has made 10 to 15 referrals of student protesters to the Department of State for possible visa revocation since the establishment of the Tiger Team task force looking into student protesters.
He said he referred every individual on whom the Homeland Security Investigations task force has filed a report, including Khalil, Ozturk and Mahdawi.
After the conclusion of testimony on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Young informed the parties of definitions he will be relying on while making a decision after the conclusion of the bench trial.
“Criticisms of the state of Israel are not antisemitism. They are political speech, protected speech,” Young said.
Commentary on “conduct of the state of Israel, if it involves war crimes, involves genocide … is protected speech with respect to our constitution,” Young said.
While condemning antisemitism and saying the government should discourage antisemitism and hate against any group of people, he said, “Antisemitism … is not illegal. It is protected under the First Amendment.”
On the pivotal question of whether visa holders and lawful permanent residents have the same First Amendment rights as U.S. citizens, the judge said, “Probably they do.”
Young also said criticizing the state of Israel “does not constitute pro-Hamas support.”
After new evidence is entered on Monday, closing arguments will begin in the trial.
Many of the nation’s school districts are returning to the classroom with immigrant families fearful of the Trump administration’s targeting of undocumented migrants, according to educators, experts and parents who spoke to ABC News.
Los Angeles and Chicago’s school districts — the nation’s second- and third-largest public school systems, respectively — have returned with new guidance and protections for immigrant families wary of the federal government’s measures to curb illegal immigration.
Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said it will prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or federal law enforcement from accessing its facilities unless the agents produce a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge.
More than half a million Los Angeles Unified students are back in school with the district’s police force partnering with local law enforcement in an effort to protect its immigrant students. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stressed the district will provide students with a safe space “regardless of immigration status.”
This comes as immigrants nationwide are afraid of deportation from school campuses as the administration continues to tout its signature campaign promise.
During the first several months of the president’s second term, Esmeralda Alday, former executive director of dual language and English as a second language migrant education for the San Antonio Independent School District, said fear permeated through the immigrant families in her district unlike anything she had seen before.
Some mixed-status families — where one or both parents are undocumented but the kids are U.S. citizens — unenrolled from the district after Trump took office, according to Alday. She said it was not only due to the perceived threats from ICE but some families also received detention orders in the mail.
“It’s coming at our families from every angle,” Alday told ABC News. “It’s affecting our families from all angles, almost leaving them with no choice but to self deport.”
ImmSchools co-founder Viridiana Carrizales told ABC News that these families now dread dropping their kids off at school — some won’t even leave their homes — because they risk being detained. She claimed that the administration is not only targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records but immigrants at large.
“They don’t want our kids,” Carrizales said. “They don’t want immigrant kids in schools, they don’t want them to get educated and that’s what’s happening. We have parents who are not taking their kids to school, we have parents who are withdrawing their kids from programs that are critical for their children,” she added.
Carrizales, whose organization partners with school districts to create more welcoming and safe schools for K-12 immigrant students, said, “Not having these kids receive the support that they need is going to end up hurting us all.”
But as families and school officials brace for potential crackdowns this school year, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News that no arrests have been made on K-12 school grounds during Trump’s second term and ICE has yet to raid any K-12 campuses. According to McLaughlin, the majority of DHS’ arrests so far either have prior criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them.
McLaughlin also warned that no K-12 students who are U.S. citizens should fear deportation or ICE raids, even if their parents are undocumented.
“If you are here in the United States legally, there’s no immigration enforcement, because you’re here in the country legally,” she said.
In Trump’s first full day back in office, DHS lifted its longstanding restrictions that kept ICE from conducting raids on schools and other sensitive areas, including churches and hospitals. McLaughlin said the decision was made to ensure immigration agents weren’t hamstrung from doing their jobs.
“This actually should be a good thing for all communities,” she said. “Why would you want a criminal to take safe harbor in a hospital or house of worship or a school? I mean, why would you want someone to go ‘Oh, they won’t get me here, so I’m going to go and take safe harbor there.'”
During the last school year and more recently during summer learning, Carrizales and Alday said student absenteeism spiked in Texas school districts because of fear of federal law enforcement. As the fears continue, many schools are concerned that projected enrollment for this school year could drop, according to Carrizales.
Attendance has also plagued LAUSD, board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin said. Families are now navigating the virtual learning options the district offers.
Franklin said undocumented families have heightened anxiety about visiting schools during back-to-school night and other parent-teacher obligations.
“They’re struggling with the question of do I come to this one event that could be helpful for my child or do I ensure that I am here for them when they get home at the end of the day and it’s a no brainer for those who are genuinely fearful,” Franklin told ABC News.
“It’s permeating brown communities, in particular, [and] our Black immigrant communities, our Asian immigrant communities, of which there are many in Los Angeles,” she added.